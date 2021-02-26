Here are some of our favourite mallet putters currently on the market.

Best Mallet Putters

Getting one of the best putters for your game and your stroke cannot be understated in its importance. Therefore a lot of thought should go into what type of putter you use whether it be a mallet, mid-mallet or a blade design.

Mallet putters tend to be much larger than blades and they usually come in various shapes and sizes. This helps in a number of ways. A lot of the time most of the weight in a mallet putter can be found in the club face however because of its design, weight can then be redistributed to other parts of the head which can help stabilise and create balance for your stroke.

Mallet designs are also the most forgiving putters because they tend to have a larger sweet spot, whilst the weight in the clubhead also helps diminish twisting throughout the strike.

Additionally if you struggle with alignment, a mallet putter could be the way to go.

The world’s top 10 is decorated with players putting their trust in a mallet putter and there are all manner of simple and unpredictable designs out there. Below we have made a list of some of the best mallet putters out there right now.

Mizuno M-Craft 3 Putter

+ This is an outstanding looking model and there’s an option to tinker with the weight

– There’s no topline alignment

Mizuno are back in the premium putter market with three M-Craft models. The 1 is a square back with a mid slant neck to help with an exaggerated putting arc, the 2 is a classic heel-toe with plumber’s neck and is suited for a moderate putting arc. This model, the M-Craft 3, is a face-balanced mid-mallet and is suitable for those with less arc in their stroke.

They are all forged from premium carbon steel and then beautifully CNC-milled and the results are exquisite – there are also adjustable sole weights for added customisation.

You might not have considered a blue finish, it also comes in black and white, but this might change your mind.

Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter

+ Incredibly easy to line up putts

– Triple Track version only useful with the corresponding Callaway golf balls

While this putter doesn’t swing itself, it pretty much does the rest for you. Odyssey’s 2-Ball Ten has added some incredibly useful alignment tools to a putter that is surprisingly lightweight, easy to roll and forgiving across the face

The new 2-Ball Ten comes with Odyssey’s famous 2-Ball alignment and it really helped us with making sure the ball was lined up correctly and the face came in square at the point of impact; a very useful tool for those who tend to push or pull lots of putts.

Being a mallet, this is also a very forgiving putter and mishits aren’t too punishing so this is ideal for the golfer who struggles with consistent strike. The feel off the face is nice and soft too and that feel is mirrored in the sound it makes off the face.

The 2-Ball Ten is also available with Odyssey’s Triple Track alignment and this works very well with Callaway’s Triple Track balls for even more help with alignment.

Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter Review

Evnroll ER11V Putter

+ You’ll struggle to find a putter that helps you more

– More compact than old Evnroll mallets, but it is still quite big

The flagship model in the new Evnroll V Series putters is the ER11V, which is a high-performance mallet offering forgiveness and stability with a clean and compact look.

All Evnroll putters come with patented ‘Sweet Face Technology’, an innovative and unique mill pattern engineered to deliver uniform performance across the entire hitting area. You can really feel this at work in the ER11V too, making it an ideal option for a golfer who struggles with consistent roll and pace control.

The other putters in the V Series have the same innovative technology in the head and come with a number of different shaft bends so golfers can find an Evnroll putter that suits their putting stroke precisely.

Ping Heppler Piper Armlock Putter

+ The head looks great and maybe the best looker in the family

– Putting armlock takes a bit of getting used to so is quite niche

The Piper comes in both a centre shaft and armlock model with the latter being a non-adjustable double-bend shaft with a 21-inch grip. This mid-mallet has a high MOI and 6˚ of standard loft. Like the rest of the Heppler family there is plenty of visual interest and the classic head shape will appeal to plenty.

Ping Heppler Putters Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £275

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5 Putter

+ Easy to align and the wingback design makes it very stable

– Expensive, but its performance, looks and feel match the price

One of the best Scotty Cameron putters, the Phantom X range is the go-to putters for those who want a hand crafted and premium putter in their bag.

The Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5 is the newest addition to the acclaimed, high-tec Phantom range and is a wingback, mallet designed for stability throughout the putting stroke.

This is an ideal mallet putter for those who like to have an arc in their putting stroke as the low bend shaft creates a nice amount of toe flow mixed with stability. There is further stability from the wings and despite its larger profile, these wings are not distracting to the eye and the clean white line running through the crown is a great alignment tool.

If you don’t tend to have an arc on your putting stroke, we’d recommend the Scotty Cameron Phantom 11, which is identical in the head to the Phantom X 11.5 but with a different shaft that creates a face balance.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters Review

TaylorMade Spider EX Putter

+ Sounds and feels great and should be a big help on those longer putts

– Slightly more curved shape might not suit all

The TaylorMade Spider EX is another great addition to the incredibly popular Spider family of putters and there are some key inclusions that make it stand out.

The new True Path system on the top of the head makes it much easier to aim thanks to the reflective white dots that dominate the eye-line. These three dots between the dual rail also make lining up the ball super simple and also helps keep the face square at impact.

Away from alignment, the Spider EX is also a remarkably forgiving putter when you don’t strike it out of the centre. This is thanks to the aluminium frame and carbon composite head that increase the MOI for a more consistent roll and that all important forgiveness across the face.

The adjusted Pure Roll insert has a softer feel and the new Fluted Feel shaft made in conjunction with KBS has added to the altogether lovely and comfortable feel of this putter. It is slightly less angular than last year’s Spider X and if this suits you eye this is a very forgiving and easy to align mallet putter.

Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham Putter

+ Premium performance at a cut price

– Quite a large and busy putter head which won’t suit all

This putter is an addition to the excellent Wilson Staff Infinite range of putters and very recognisable head shape that has become increasingly popular in mallet putters across the market.

As with all the Infinite range, the Buckingham features counterbalance technology which combines a heavier head and grip weights, moving the balance point closer to the hands for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke.

The Buckingham also comes with an oversize grip as standard which is great for golfers who use a claw grip, or golfers who find themselves gripping too hard on a thin grip and want a softer feel.

At a very competitive retail price with a premium look and feel, the Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham is a great option at a fractional price.

Axis 1 Rose Putter

+ It’s a thing of clinical beauty and Rose’s putting stats have improved significantly

– It’s one of the pricier putters on the market

When this was launched it was said to be the world’s first ‘Perfect balance/Torque free’ mallet putter. This was done by placing the centre of gravity exactly in the centre of the face and in line with the axis of the shaft which is said to create a perfectly balanced putter.

Justin Rose said of the putter: “I’d been wanting to use Axis 1 for a couple of years but hadn’t been able to. That was a big part of my decision and why I changed equipment (from TaylorMade to Honma).”

The putter remains in the bag, unlike Rose’s association with Honma.

TaylorMade Spider FCG Putter

+ Blade-like feel with mallet-like assistance and looks

– Fairly pricey

Another great addition to the Spider family of putters, the Spider FCG is a great option if you like the looks and feel of the Spider EX or Spider X, but want something to look and feel a bit more blade-like.

The T-shape alignment on the top of the club is arguably easier to aim than other models in the Spider family and it definitely easier for the eye to focus on the less busy putter head.

FCG stands for forward centre of gravity and this is made true by the copper weight close to the blade that gives the FCG the feel and release of a blade, while having the MOI of a mallet.

The adjustable weights in the sole allows golfers to create a very precise and specific feel with this putter which isn’t available in many others on the market. It is probably less forgiving than a traditional mallet, but if you are after a putter that neatly incorporates the best features of a blade and the best features of a mallet, this is a great option.

Bettinardi Studio Stock 7 Putter

+ Beautiful from all angles and expertly crafted

– On the pricier side

Expertly handcrafted, the Bettinardi Studio Stock 7 putter is the ideal for the player looking for a mid-mallet putter with strong visual cues on the green.

There aren’t that many mid-mallet options on the market, with brands either going for a full blade or a full mallet, and Bettinardi have created one of the best examples of why this can be such a great style of putter.

The half-moon shape makes it very easy to line up the ball and also provides the sort of stability through the stroke you’d expect from a full mallet.

Made with impeccable attention to detail, this putter feels comfortable and effortless to use. Being a Bettinardi, it also comes with a Lamkin Sink Fit grip and a smart headcover to match.

Cleveland Frontline Elevado Putter

+ Easy to align and the S-shape groove pattern regulates ball speed across the face

– It might take a big leap of faith to give it a go

This is something different. Cleveland have moved the centre of gravity forward to the front of the head when conventional wisdom says you need to push it back.

They’ve done this by developing new forward weighting technology and by having two tungsten weights into the face of the putter – the result being better stability through the impact.

This slant neck version is ideal for slight arc strokes.

Cleveland Frontline Elevado Putter Review