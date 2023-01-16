When brands release new drivers there are often different versions to the standard models. These could be in the form of draw-biased drivers for slicers of the golf ball (opens in new tab), or a low-spin model that is designed to eke the most amount of yardage out of your golf game.

Now that sounds great on paper, but the question remains, should you be using a low-spin model like one of the ones mentioned below? It's worth remembering that your driver is arguably the most important club in your bag, as it is the club that will put you in play from off the tee.

It's crucial then that you find the right model for you and, currently, now is the arguably the best time to check out the array of new drivers available on the market, with TaylorMade (opens in new tab), Ping (opens in new tab) and Callaway (opens in new tab) amongst the many brands releasing low-spin drivers, along with their other models.

And that leads us to the question - should you use a low spin driver? Well, the clue is really in the name – if you spin the ball to a greater degree than is optimum for your club speed or the way you deliver the club, then yes, you could consider a low-spin driver. (opens in new tab)

Also, if you have a very downward attack angle or a very high swing speed, a low-spin driver could improve performance on centre hits, but beware, as there are some sacrifices, which are mostly focused around off-centre forgiveness.

We’ve found slight off-centre hits, especially those from the toe, see a much more significant reduction in carry distance and accuracy with low-spin drivers. Some low-spin models don’t spin as little as we were expecting, but its smaller size does mean the clubhead isn’t as stable, which is why only a small percentage of golfers who are blessed with consistent golf swings will benefit.

In fact, even low-handicap, high-speed players may prefer the extra accuracy that comes from having a little more spin. The chances are they could get away with a low-spin driver, but we’ve found that most standard drivers can be built with a loft and shaft combination that offers low enough spin without the drop-off in forgiveness.

Obviously, before thinking about purchasing a low spin driver, custom-fitting is a must.

LOW SPIN DRIVERS

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re a confident ball-striker and looking for a workable driver that will help you control your spin, then Callaway has a new offering for you in 2023. It’s called Paradym, and this specific model, Paradym Triple Diamond (TD) (opens in new tab), is the low spin version that you’ll likely see being used regularly on Tour.

Ping G430 LST Driver

(Image credit: Future)

While there are three versions of the brand-new Ping G430 driver (the G430 Max (opens in new tab) and G430 SFT (opens in new tab) complete the line-up), the low spin version, the G430 LST (opens in new tab), is the only one that features a carbon crown. Eight layers of carbon wrap across the entire crown and into the heel and toe of the driver, saving weight that, the designers say, can then be used elsewhere to boost the overall performance on offer.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

The original TaylorMade Stealth Plus (opens in new tab) was one of the best golf drivers (opens in new tab) of 2022 and, 12 months later, the Stealth 2 Plus certainly doesn't disappoint. The face has been lightened by two-grams, which has allowed TaylorMade to increase the forgiveness, with the the Plus offering the more compact footprint at address compared to the Stealth 2 (opens in new tab) and Stealth 2 HD (opens in new tab). What's more, it features a 15g sliding weight to help golfers dial in their ball flights.

Titleist TSR4 Driver

(Image credit: Future)

The Titleist TSR4 driver (opens in new tab) is being billed by the brand as the ‘ultimate low spin driver’. Sitting within the range alongside the TSR3 (opens in new tab) and TSR2 (opens in new tab) models, this one is aimed at those who are looking to keep their spin rates under control and maximise their distance off the tee.

Cobra Aerojet LS Driver

(Image credit: Future)

As the Cobra Aerojet LS (opens in new tab) name would suggest, the technology story here is around speed. Cobra has focused on creating a more streamlined shape to help golfers swing the club faster. Meanwhile, a new ‘PWR-Bridge’, a 13g weight that sits low in the sole, behind the face, moves the centre of gravity forward, which should reduce spin and improve ball speed.

Srixon ZX7 Mk II Driver

(Image credit: Martin Hopley)

Over the past few years, Srixon has delivered a mix of distance and forgiveness that's up there with a number of premium performers. For 2023, the brand has introduced the ZX7 Mk II driver (opens in new tab), with the company revamping its’ ZX driver range with a new technology (opens in new tab) that promises to “deliver an unprecedented rebound effect that delivers maximum ball speed and ultimately, more distance.”