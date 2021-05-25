A look at the best golf irons for seniors, models that offer greater forgiveness and maximise clubhead and ball speed.

Best Golf Irons For Seniors

One of the great things about the sport of golf is that you can continue to play, and be competitive, into older age. It’s a game of skill as well as strength and, as long as you look after your body, there’s no reason you can’t keep playing to a good standard well into retirement.

That isn’t to say doing so is easy, but it makes total sense to look at ways of making the game easier as we grow older.

For example, as we age we of course lose strength and speed but in modern golf equipment and technology can help limit the effect of this.

Most manufacturers produce the best golf irons that have been specifically designed for players with slower swing speeds and golfers who are looking for a little more forgiveness from their equipment.

Many manufacturers will also offer a specific senior flex of shaft that could help you get more speed and power.

So then what are the models we can realistically call the best golf irons for seniors? Well we have taken a look below to inform and guide you.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Irons

+ Looks inviting to hit

+ Strong, high draw bias trajectory

– Not most workable iron in the Callaway range

The Callaway Big Bertha B21 irons are the first Big Bertha irons to be designed using Artificial Intelligence.

The irons feature a generous offset, wide soles and a thick topline to inspire confidence.

Flash face technology delivers high ball speeds and a strong ball flight and tungsten toe weighting moves the centre of gravity to the middle of the score-lines for extra forgiveness.

Callaway’s urethane microspheres provide a soft feel. These are over one million tiny air pockets that absorb unwanted vibration without slowing the face.

Overall, after testing, we thought it deserved a spot in our best Callaway irons guide, and it will be ideal for senior golfers who struggle with launch and strike. There is a good deal of technology to help you get the ball up with more speed while the feel off the face is also pleasing on the senses.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Irons Review

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Irons

+ Good distance and forgiveness

+ Nice soft sound

– Minor performance differences on the last model

TaylorMade is a brand that makes irons for every level and as such every age of golfer. From the fastest swinging youngsters who would play the P7MB blades, all the way to this SIM2 Max iron that is perfect for senior players.

Game-improvement, forgiveness, distance. These are the three factors at play in this iron and there is technology and design to help in all three.

First the head is large and confidence inspiring with a generous sole width, offset and thick topline. This is ideal for those senior players who want to look down on a club they know they can hit, rather a blade of yesteryear which had the smallest sweetspot imaginable.

Second the iron has a new Cap Back Design comprising a strong, lightweight polymer material that spans the cavity to support the entire topline, providing additional rigidity in the upper part of the face.

This, when combined with the Thru-Slot Speed Pocket, aids distance and forgiveness.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Irons Review

Titleist T400 Irons

+ Senior players will love distance on offer

+ Forgiving design

– Large club head will put some off

The Titleist T400 iron has been designed to be the most forgiving and longest iron in Titleist’s popular T series.

It has the strongest lofts in the Titleist range, but the launch is not compromised with a strong, high ball flight produced.

The split sole design delivers smooth turf interaction, while super-thin face and hollow head are fortified by high-density tungsten weighting making this a powerful and supremely forgiving iron.

The set is progressive with blade lengths, sole widths and hosel lengths decreasing towards the shorter irons.

Overall, we think the T400 is a great game improvement iron that could really help senior golfers get the most from their games.

Titleist T400 Iron Review

Wilson Staff D9 Irons

+ Explosive distance

+ Exceptional value given performance

– Lightweight feel may take a bit of time getting used to

We think senior golfers will get brilliant performance out of the Wilson Staff D9 irons, primarily because they were one of the longest irons we’ve tested.

The feel from the centre of the clubface is superb, almost to the point it feels like a wood when you strike it solidly. It’s also great on minor mishits with minimal loss of performance. The head is extremely stable, resulting in a very straight ball flight.

Power Hole technology is present which is the main reason behind this performance, and the ultra-thin face also plays its role in incorporating a larger sweet spot for more forgiveness too.

Importantly, the irons offer up a clean, traditional look at address, and they inspire confidence too with the generous topline width and wide sole.

Wilson Staff D9 Irons Review

Cobra Radspeed Irons

+ Strong flight with low spin

+ Increased distance

– Carbon fibre can be distracting

The Radspeed irons, replacing the Speedzone model, are the Cobra irons built around distance.

When we tested both irons comparatively, we found the Cobra Radspeed iron was nearly 2mph faster in ball speed and launched the ball fractionally higher. We also five extra yards which is extra performance not to be scoffed at, especially when you consider Cobra has not altered the lofts of the new Radspeed irons.

The feel and sound has improved too and we don’t say this lightly, because the King Speedzone was one of the hottest, best-feeling irons in the category.

Down at address, you’ll notice the generous offset and darker carbon fibre section within the topline, which is a big improvement on the lighter checked pattern that featured in last year’s King Speedzone and does make it look fractionally thinner. That being said the carbon-fibre line can be distracting and the toe screw is a bit of an eyesore too.

Overall, this is an iron with excellent performance that not only a senior player will enjoy, but also a wide range of abilities too.

Cobra Radspeed Irons Review

Honma T World XP-1 Irons

+ Fast and easy to strike

+ Chrome details look great

– Compact design may be intimidating for some senior players

The high-performance design of the XP-1 irons produce impressive distance and accuracy, thanks to a thin, fast club face throughout the set. Hollow long irons feature a tungsten sole weight, while short irons have a deep cavity. A high MOI is achieved with a low, deep CG for higher launches and longer carries.

In testing we found it produced impressive ball speed and a strong flight. The wide sole helps the club glide through the turf.

Many senior golfers suited to this type of performance will likely notice a better overall feel and even more speed and launch from Honma’s own Vizard graphite shaft options, but need to consider the extra cost.

Honma T World XP-1 Irons Review

Cleveland Launcher UHX Irons

+ Good power and strong launch

+ Nice feel in shorter irons

– There are better sounding irons in this list

Cleveland’s Launcher UHX Irons incorporate hollow long irons (4-7-irons) for more distance and forgiveness, with lower and deeper weighting compared to traditional cavity back irons.

Meanwhile, the 8-iron through to pitching wedge feature a cavity back construction, which focuses on precision and control rather than maximising distance.

The Cleveland Launcher UHX iron is one of the best golf irons for seniors because the design will suit a senior player who struggles to find consistency with the longer irons but still craves a degree of control and precision in the shorter clubs.

Ping G425 Irons

+ Respected brand in the game-improvement sector

+ Arccos sensors embedded into the grip

– Shape will put some off

Ping irons that don the ‘G’ moniker are known for being a forgiving distance iron that is well built and stylish.

Whilst the G425, with its darker look, is an undeniable improvement from the bolder red colours of the G410, it should be acknowledged that the shape of Ping G irons takes a little bit of time to get used to, especially if you haven’t used them before.

During testing we felt these were very fast off the face, and made a nice sound without being too clicky. Importantly for the senior golfer who may struggle with consistently striking the ball, it is also very stable too, with toe and heel strikes still performing well in the air.

Arccos sensors are now embedded in the grips throughout the G425 family and the premium shot tracking technology is another way these irons can directly improve your game.

Ping G425 Irons Review

Wilson Staff Launch Pad Irons

+ Extra assistance from wide sole

+ Good accuracy

– Unorthodox looks take some getting used to

The clubhead of the Launch Pad irons incorporates a wide, progressive sole throughout the set that prevents the sole from digging into the turf before impact. The short irons (7-SW) feature more traditional sole widths, while the longer irons (4-6) feature wider, more forgiving soles, for more consistent ball-striking and greater distance.

In testing we were impressed with the Wilson Staff Launch Pad irons. They’re not going to hit the ball for you and they’re certainly not going to save a really poor swing, but the margin for error on the strike is definitely larger on a club like this and if you’re a senior struggling for consistency, it’s certainly an option worth trying.

In fact we also included this iron in our guide on the best golf irons for beginners too so if you are just starting up in the game, once again the Launch Pad’s are a model to consider.

