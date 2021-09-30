Here, we take a look at some of the best golf putters currently on the market designed for women

Best Women’s Putters

Your success with putter in hand will ultimately determine your score so it is crucial that you think about some of the best putters on the market and then take the time to make sure you get the right model to suit your stroke.

There are many considerations when looking at the best women’s putters too. For example, if you are a player that swings more straight back and through, then opt for a face-balanced putter, whereas if you have an arc in your putting stroke, you will be better suited to a toe-balanced putter.

The blade is the traditional shape, but the mallet has become increasingly popular for professionals and amateurs alike, as the larger-shaped head allows for a deeper centre of gravity, which in turn increases the forgiveness.

A putter is such a personal piece of equipment, so depending on your preferences you must also consider the hosel (where the shaft meets the putter head), size of grip and most importantly, find the right length of putter for the way you stand to the ball.

For more information on this we have created a specific post on how to choose a putter which we definitely recommend checking out. If you are new to the game as well we have also produced a guide on the most forgiving putters, all of which could help you find the bottom of the cup more often.

Odyssey Women’s Stroke Lab 2-Ball Putter

+ Great feel and consistency

– The iconic 2-ball look may not be for everyone

Featuring Odyssey’s revolutionary Stroke Lab technology that continues to dominate on tours around the world, this 2-ball putter, which is one of three models in this collection, is designed specifically for women in a shorter length and with a smaller grip.

The multi-material shaft saves 40 grams of weight, which is redistributed to the head and grip end of the putter. This rebalances the putter for improved tempo and consistency in your stroke.

A White Hot Microhinge Insert provides feel and promotes a pleasing forward roll, and alignment is made easy due to the high contrast silver and blue finish.

Cleveland Frontline Cero Putter

+ Excellent feel and good distance control

– Some might prefer a squarer head shape to aid alignment

The Cleveland Cero putter is part of the Frontline range and is engineered with Tungsten Forward Weighting, which places two Metal Injection Molded (MIM) tungsten weights in the face of the putter.

By moving weight forward, which allows the centre of gravity to be positioned closer to the face, this promotes better stability through impact for straighter and more accurate putts.

Every Frontline model features Cleveland’s Speed Optimised Face Technology (SOFT) to normalise ball speed across the face for consistent distance control and the face’s SOFT pattern helps mitigate speed and distance loss, especially on off-centre strikes.

There are two different hosel types on offer. The single bend option is ideal for straight stroke types, while the slant neck option fits best for golfers with a slight arc stroke.

Evnroll ER10 Outback Putter

+ Great for distance control and alignment

– Will be too big and bulky for some

The Evnroll ER10 Outback is a face-balanced mallet putter with a very distinctive look. A lightweight 6061 aluminium body is coated in a scratch-resistant Black Armor finish, and a stainless steel boomerang-shaped wing at the back, hence the name ‘Outback’, combine to create a stable base and ultra-high MOI for greater forgiveness on off-centre hits.

Putts are easy to align thanks to the two front-to-back sight lines that frame the ball at address and Evnroll’s Sweet Face technology results in consistent distance even on mishits.

The grip incorporates a lightweight foam body with a steel rod running the length of its lower spine. By moving twice the grip’s weight directly below and ½ inch away from the shaft allows for greater feel and helps to maintain a square putter face through impact. We like this model so much we also included it in our best putters for beginners guide.

TaylorMade Spider X Putter

+ Great feel and consistency, easy to align

– Busy address view will not be for everyone

Head colour, grip colour, sightline and weights of the TaylorMade Spider X can be personalised to create the perfect putting companion. There is also a choice of three different hosel designs – short slant, single bend or flow neck – to match your putting stroke.

The heavy frame with extreme perimeter weighting and a lightweight sole minimises twisting at impact, and at the same time a thick Pure Roll insert provides better sound and feel.

TaylorMade’s Truth Path alignment aid means that golfers can easily visualise the intended target line to ultimately improve accuracy and sink more putts.

Ping G Le2 Anser Putter

+ Beautiful, classic design with some impressive modern tech

– Feel off the face is very soft

There are three putter models in the popular Ping G Le2 women’s range of clubs and the Anser needs no introduction as it is one of Ping’s most popular models ever with a bold and high MOI design.

An easy-to-use adjustable shaft allows self-fitting for length between 31″ and 35″. The threaded screw mechanism permits accurate incremental adjustments without grip twist and misalignment.

A two-piece elastomer face insert is engineered with Ping’s TR (True Roll) Technology that provides a soft layer for precision and feel, and a firmer layer that helps to improve consistency on every distance to eliminate the dreaded three-putt.

Scotty Cameron Special Select Fastback 1.5 Putter

+ Beautiful aesthetics, great feel and plenty of forgiveness

– Comes with a hefty price-tag

Scotty Cameron is renowned for producing high-quality putters and that includes the rounded mid-mallet Fastback 1.5. Not only does it make this list as one of the best women’s putters, but it also features in our best Scotty Cameron putters guide because it has a shape extensively tested on the professional golf tours. It has a small slant neck that lays back slightly for a seamless shaft-over set-up, so you have an uninterrupted view of the ball from address.

Aesthetically pleasing, it is milled from a solid block of 303 stainless steel and features a mid-milled face pattern that is hand finished to promote superior feel. More weight is designed into the heel and toe using customisable weights for a high MOI and an enlarged sweet spot to enhance stability, balance and performance.

Wilson Staff Women’s Infinite Windy City Putter

+ Solid aesthetics, good value

– Some players will prefer a traditional (non counter-balanced) feel

Part of the Wilson Staff Infinite line of putters, the women’s Windy City blade putter features Counterbalance Technology. This combines a heavier head and grip weights, moving the balance point closer to the hands for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke.

There is no distraction at address, as a dark PVD finish reduces glare and accentuates sight-lines, whilst the face has been double milled to promote consistent impact, roll and distance control.

The grip includes an oversize design construction and this helps to relieve tension, provide a stable feel and limit rotation during the stroke. The heavy grip (104 grams) also helps create the counter-balanced putter feel.

Mizuno M.Craft 2 Putter

+ Beautifully crafted, great feel

– Metallic blue finish will split opinion

M-Craft is a premium range of putters from Mizuno that are forged and CNC Milled from 1025 mild carbon steel for precision and feel, while deep face milling creates a softer feel and pure roll.

The best women’s putters have to look great which the M-Craft range definitely does. Available in a choice of three finishes, the M-Craft 2 is one of three models in the line-up, which has a classic heel-toe plumber’s neck shape and mid-toe hang, designed for golfers that swing with a moderate putting arc.

With an additional weight kit that includes two 3gm weights and two 13gm weights, golfers have the option of interchanging these weights with the 8gm fitted weights so the putter can be adjusted to suit a variety of putting conditions.

PXG GEN2 Closer Putter

+ Good adjustability and feel

– Thicker-style blade falls between a true blade and a mallet

PXG putters are built to spec to suit a player’s stroke and that includes the PXG GEN2 Closer putter, designed to support a wide variety of stroke styles.

Designed with a wider blade for greater stability and a solid feel, PXG GEN2 features Precision weighting technology in the sole, allowing weights to be distributed in the head to increase MOI, which can be adjusted by 30gm – 10gm down and 20gm up. The face has a variable sized pyramid pattern, designed to offset speed loss, typically on mishits, for consistent distance control across the entire face.

There are three hosel designs on offer, but the traditional plumber’s neck, with distinct lines towards the target, will keep your hands ahead of the ball at impact, hitting the ball later in the stroke for a more upward angle of attack.

What to consider when buying a new putter?

When it comes to arguably the most important golf club in the bag, you need to think about what you want and what you like to use when it comes to the putter. A confidence-inspiring design that suits your eye and suits your stroke can save countless shots on the greens and a good flatstick is often the easiest way to bring your handicap down. So what are the things you need to mull over before purchasing one of the best women’s putters?

Head Design

Putters come in a traditional blade, mid-mallet or a mallet design. All three styles have positives and negatives to them for every player, and luckily, lots of brands implement technologies across all three.

Mallet putters tend to be much larger than blades and they usually come in various shapes and sizes. This helps in a number of ways. A lot of the time most of the weight in a mallet putter can be found in the club face but because of its design, weight can then be redistributed to other parts of the head which can help stabilise your stroke. The weight of the putter in the perimeter of the clubhead offers better balance than what can be offered from a blade putter.

Mallet putters tend to also have a larger sweet spot which can be beneficial if you are a player who struggles to consistently strike your putts out of the middle of the face. The weight in the head also helps here because it diminishes the twisting of the putter throughout the stroke too.

Additionally, if you struggle with alignment, a mallet putter could be the way to go. Alignment plays a crucial part in putting because it is all about accuracy and a mallet putter can be beneficial here by helping your eyes line up the putt.

A blade putter is a lot simpler in terms of design and will suit the traditionalists a lot more than some of the mallet putters pictured above. Blades also tend to suit players with an arc to their stroke because of the toe-weighted nature of the head.

Feel

Here, we’re talking not just about the feel and sound the ball makes coming off the face but how the putter feels in your hands.

A quieter sound contributes to a softer feel, whereas a louder sound usually translates into a firmer feel. A firmer feel is often the product of shallow grooves or no grooves at all on the face, where sound can’t be dissipated as effectively. They work better with softer feeling golf balls, where as soft-feeling putters work best with firmer golf balls.

You can get putters with adjustable weights in the sole that will alter the feel of the putter. For example, if your stroke is quite smooth and slow, a heavier putter will encourage that more. Jerky putters may prefer a lighter putter, although opting for more weight may reduce it, depending on what your goals are.

The putter grip plays a huge roll in the confidence you feel with a putter. Get one that feels right and sits in your hands comfortably while allowing you to return the putter back to the ball squarely and consistently.

Looks

One of the best women’s putters should look the part as the aesthetics can play a role in inspiring or diminishing confidence on the greens.

Blades won’t offer as much alignment assistance, but are still popular because of how they feel and the levels of forgiveness are increasing every year.

Mallet putters have more real estate, and can therefore provide more help to set the face squarely. Mid-mallets are somewhere in the middle, offering a decent level of assistance without looking too cumbersome.

Value

Our final tip is to think about price because while there are some premium designs out there, there are also some models which offer excellent value. All putters will propel the ball towards the hole, but they do it in different ways. If performance is more important than looks or feel, there are lots of cut-price options out there that will do a good job and you can spend more money on other areas of your bag.

If you enjoyed this guide to the best women’s putters, check out the Golf Monthly website for more buying advice.