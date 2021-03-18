Our guide to the most forgiving hybrids on the market, aimed at those players who require a little more margin for error

Most Forgiving Hybrids

Most golfers would agree that hybrids make the game easier. There are those who prefer the workability of long irons, but for anyone who struggles to find the centre of the clubface consistently, there’s more to gain from a forgiving hybrid.

So, as well as taking a closer look at the best golf hybrid clubs, we’ve narrowed it down to those models which perform best in the ‘forgiveness’ category.

That’s because not all hybrids are designed to perform exactly the same way. Some golfers prefer a compact head; some want a hybrid that performs like a long iron, others would rather it felt more like a wood.

Mid handicappers and those who aren’t such consistent strikers of the ball often want a hybrid that, above all else, offers forgiveness.

These clubs aren’t magic wands; you’re still going to play your bad shots and no new technology can save that from happening. However, if your mis-hits travel further and straighter, then you’re onto a good thing.

If the sheer number of options on the market is daunting you, fear not, because we’ve narrowed it down by identifying the most forgiving hybrids on the market – which is what you’re here for.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Rescue

+ Sits very square at address

+ Effective from various lies

– Not adjustable for loft

The TaylorMade SIM 2 Max Rescue had big shoes to fill when it was released at the start of 2021. Its predecessor made it into the bags of some of the world’s best but TaylorMade insisted there was still room for improvement.

A new sole design means mass could be redistributed making this model even more forgiving than last year’s, while the Twist Face and Speed Pocket technologies once again ensure this is hybrid is fighting for top spot in the distance charts.

Honma T//World GS Hybrid

+ Easy to launch

+ Will help slower swingers get more from their shots

– High price point a potential barrier

This hand-crafted hybrid from Japanese brand Honma is a game-improvement club which offers performance across the entire face. This is thanks to a CG that has been positioned in the rear of the head as well as a shallow slot carved out of the sole. The effect is a hybrid that is easy to launch and that maximises ball speed no matter the strike location.

There might be cheaper options on the market, but from a performance perspective we were very impressed with its forgiveness levels.

Callaway Apex Hybrid

+ Plenty of adjustability

+ Produces consistent flight

– On the expensive side

The Callaway Apex Hybrid builds on the success of previous models like the Mavrik Max and is certainly one of the most forgiving hybrids on the market.

Featuring the manufacturer’s updated Jailbreak Velocity Blades as well as its Face Cup technology, forgiveness is at an all-time high while ball speed across the face is also maximised.

With a low CG and plenty of adjustability in the hosel, finding the perfect launch conditions for your game has never been easier.

Ping G425 Hybrid

+ Three dots on crown improve alignment

+ Easy launch and increased distance

– Not as penetrating as other models

Ping’s G425 is the latest in a long line of easy-to-hit hybrids the club manufacturer has released over the years. New for 2021 is the Facewrap design which comprises a thin but strong maraging steel face that overlaps into the crown and sole. The result is increased flexibility across the face for faster ball speeds, more distance and easy launch.

Also new is the complex face curvature that normalises spin and maximises distance on strikes low on the face.

A three-dot alignment system on the crown provides a great visual cue that makes it easy to line up out the middle, while it also sits nice and square, making it a hybrid that inspires confidence.

Titlesit TSi2 Hybrid

+ High launch and good spin rates

+ Sits beautifully at address

– Glossy crown does produce sun glare

One of three hybrids in the range this year, the TSi2 is the most versatile, maximising distance and launch for golfers of all levels.

In terms of the clubhead, it’s bigger than the TSi3 and smaller than the TSi1, so it’s right in that sweet spot.

It’s equipped with the fastest hybrid face Titleist has ever made, while the low CG means players can launch it high and long.

With 16 independent loft and lie settings, the TSi2 can easily be tailored to your game.

Cobra Radspeed Hybrid

+ Cobra Connect

+ Easy to use from any lie

– Not as long as other models

Building on the popularity of the Speedzone range, the Cobra King Radspeed once again features hollow sole rails that increase face flex for greater ball speeds. Additionally, the rails are great for turf interaction, making this hybrid one of the best for using from a variety of different lies.

While it’s perhaps not quite as long as other 2021 offerings, with weight positioned low and forward as well as at the rear, it’s definitely one of the most forgiving.

Cleveland Launcher Halo Hybrid

+ Good value for money

+ Forgiving through the turf, even on heavy strikes

– Stepped crown design might not suit your eye

‘Fuss free’ is how we’d describe this hybrid from Cleveland, one that has the potential to become your go-to club.

Gliderails help provide more speed with improved turf interaction, while a redesigned HiBore Crown pushes the CG low and deep for a low spin, high-launch ball flight.

Wilson Staff D9 Hybrid

+ Very easy to hit

+ Looks great behind the ball

– No adjustability on the hosel

Perhaps better known for their irons, Wilson’s D9 hybrid is packed with performance that makes it one of the easiest hybrids to hit on the market. It’s also an extremely nice-looking club that sits squarely behind the ball, inspiring confidence to perform your best.

Milled using the same premium Carpenter Custom 455 steel used by Titleist in its hybrids, the face is hot and thin, delivering optimal feel and distance. This is enhanced by the Variable Face Technology for high ball speeds and launch angles.

It comes in a variety of lies, lofts, sizes and lengths so there is something to suit every type of golfer, although there isn’t any adjustability on the hosel.