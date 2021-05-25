We trawl through all the clubs launched this year and based on our vigorous testing, pick out our favourite golf clubs currently on the market.

Best Golf Clubs



What are the best golf clubs this year? Well, whereas in many sports you use just one implement for every shot, in golf you get to choose your 14 best golf clubs to get you from tee to green on every hole.

Finding those 14 best golf clubs for your game will take a bit of time and thought as you work out the line-up that will give you your very best chance of shooting your very best scores.

At Golf Monthly, we test and review hundreds of clubs every year from manufacturers right across the spectrum to pick out what we feel are the best golf drivers, to the best golf irons, to the best putters.

This year, a raft of cracking new golf clubs has been launched and so we thought it would help to pick out some of our favourites should you be looking to upgrade.

You’ll also find links through to reviews, videos and other articles in which we highlight more of the best golf clubs out there.

Best Golf Clubs

Titleist TSi3 driver

+ Softer-looking toe enhances the visuals over TS3

+ New crown design improves aerodynamics for more ball speed

– Some may find it a little tricky to line up

One of the best Titleist drivers ever made, the ‘i’ in the TSi3 driver stands for impact, innovation and inertia, with important design changes helping to increase club speed, ball speed and forgiveness compared to TS3

The crown has a new shape that reduces aerodynamic drag by up to 15 per cent versus the TS drivers to help increase clubhead speed.

The clubface inserts are made of ATI 425, an aerospace grade titanium with a very high strength-to-weight ratio plus enhanced elasticity and durability.

To fine-tune set-up, there’s a new SureFit CG Track around the rear skirt of the driver ,with five positions for the 8g weight to slot into to manipulate shot shape and launch characteristics.

Because it’s positioned at the very back of the head, it increases stability on off-centre hits for more forgiveness.

Titleist TSi3 Driver Review

TaylorMade SIM2 Driver

+ Improved alignment

+ Impressive distance at a lower price point than SIM

– Performance gains over SIM very marginal (player dependent)

Hoping to become one of the best TaylorMade drivers ever made, SIM2 carries over the Asymmetric Inertia generator and Speed Injected Twist Face from last year’s SIM drivers, but the head of SIM2 is now created using a Forged Ring construction made from aluminium, which saves nine grams of weight.

This means there is now no moveable weight on the sole to adjust shot shape but TaylorMade say this was redundant for the majority of players at all different skill levels.

We found that the SIM driver set a very high bar but the SIM2 models provide significant improvements around looks, launch and also forgiveness while keeping spin low in the case of the SIM2 model.

TaylorMade SIM2 Driver Review

Callaway Epic Speed Driver

+ Streamlined shape increases clubhead speed with the same effort

+ Three models cater for different swing types

– Compact address profile could be intimidating.

The new line of Epic 21 drivers feature the next generation of Jailbreak called Speed Frame designed using Artificial Intelligence to form a completely new shape, connecting with the head at four different points top and bottom to provide extra rigidity in the horizontal direction.

The result, Callaway say, is a five per cent increase in efficiency and when combined with a lighter triaxial carbon crown and enhanced face design unique to every loft, should increase ball speed and forgiveness as well as spin consistency.

There are three models to choose from. The Epic Speed is the fastest as it has the same cyclone shape as last year’s Mavrik driver where the tail of the driver lifts up to improve airflow over the head during the swing to increase clubhead speed for the same amount of effort.

Callaway Epic Speed Driver Review

Ping G425 Max Driver

+ Increased forgiveness and accuracy over G410

+ Better fitting options across three models

– No obvious gains in distance over G410 on centred hits.

To achieve the new performance levels in the G425 Max, Ping has implemented a new 26-gram tungsten movable weight called a CG Shifter, which is made possible by weight savings from advancements in the driver’s dragonfly crown design.

The weight can be secured in one of three settings – neutral, draw or fade – to influence forgiveness and shot shape. The average MOI increase is 14 per cent across the three weight positions compared to the G410 Plus, making it one of the best Ping drivers to date.

Ping G425 Max Driver Review

Cobra Radspeed Fairway

RRP: £229 | Lofts: 14.5°, 18.5°, 22.5°

+ Baffler rails aid turf interaction, especially out of bad lies

+ Four models to suit every player

+ Excellent value for money

– Limited improvements over previous generation

This year’s Cobra Radspeed features a quartet of fairway woods, meaning Cobra have every golfer covered this year. Each new fairway wood features Cobra’s signature Baffler Hollow Split Rails, which increases flexion on the leading edge by 70 per cent to increase speed while still providing excellent turf interaction.

The four heads include the standard Radspeed, the larger Radspeed Big Tour, the draw bias Radspeed Draw and a more compact Tour five wood.

The standard Radspeed fairway features CNC Milled Infinity Face for the first time as well as 16g and 7g weights in the front and back respectively. This gives you quite a scope for adjusting the preferred ball flight, whether you want forward for lower spin or back for higher launch.

Cobra Radspeed Fairway Review

Mizuno JPX921 Forged irons

+ Thin face and fast ball speeds

+ Low and deep centre of gravity

– Not as easy to work the ball as with the JPX921 Tour model

The best Mizuno irons are famed for high-quality performance in every way and this JPX 921 Forged design continues that trend.

The JPX921 Forged integrates the power of Mizuno’s Chromoly 4120 metal into a full-body forged iron for the very first time, yet it feels like a traditional forged iron.

Chromoloy 4120 – originally found in Mizuno’s Hot Metal irons – allows the clubface to be 0.5mm thinner. This paves the way to the fastest ever ball speeds from a full-body forged Mizuno iron.

There’s forgiveness too courtesy of additional perimeter weighting with a toe bias. This Stability Frame maximises results on off-centre strikes.

Yet the JPX921 Forged irons retain a sleek, compact profile – shorter blade lengths throughout, a beveled trailing edge and reduced offset. They are definitely one of the best compact mid-handicap irons on the market right now.

Mizuno JPX921 Forged Irons Review

Wilson Staff D9 Irons

+ Supreme distance with good ball flight

+ Aesthetically appealing and competitively priced

– Lightweight feel takes some getting used to

The Wilson Staff D9 irons offer a clean, classic look with top distance performance in a competitively-priced package.

The D9 has a lightweight feel, ideal for those with a moderate to slow swing speed as it is easy to swing this club fast. This also contributes to a high launch, which we found surprising considering the strong loft on the 7-iron.

The D in D9 stands for distance and this club certainly delivers on that front too. When we tested the 7-iron we were finding it carried consistently over the 190 yard mark which was a considerable distance more than the other game-improvement, distance irons launched this year. Competitively priced and clearly the longest club on the market in 2021, the D9 is as close to the perfect game improvement iron as you can find.

Wilson Staff D9 Irons Review

Srixon ZX5 irons

+ Strong loft versus the ZX7 will bring a few more yards

+ Improved VT sole glides smoothly through the grass

– Some won’t like seeing the rear of the sole at address in the longer irons

Srixon’s stunning new ZX5 iron – which features in our guide on the best golf irons – offers a varied blend of performance attributes that will appeal to good golfers and slightly higher handicappers.

It boasts a thinner topline and more offset than the sister ZX7 model. It also has a livelier feel with a louder impact sound.

The grooves from 8-iron to PW are sharper, narrower, and deeper than in the long irons for more spin and stopping power on approach shots.

All in all, the ZX5 offers a premium forged feel in a head shape that cleverly blends workability with forgiveness.

Srixon ZX Irons Review

TaylorMade P7MC irons

+ Good blend of feel and workability

+ Excellent turf interaction

– Scope for blending sets with P7MB and 770 could hurt resale value

The TaylorMade P7MC iron, featuring a classic shape and minimal offset, has proven popular among tour players, including Matthew Wolff and Jon Rahm.

The muscle cavity design delivers control and precision, while perimeter weighting offers just the right level of forgiveness. It delivers an impressive combination of distance and accuracy.

Turf interaction with the P7MC is excellent, with its more rounded sole gliding through the turf with minimal snagging.

Although it’s aimed at the lower handicapper, improving players looking for a transitional club to help them move the ball around a little more should add it to their test list.

TaylorMade P7MC Irons Review

Mizuno CLK Hybrid

+ Adjustable to help with distance gapping

+ Powerful feel off the face

– Dirt gathers in the sole slots

Mizuno’s new CLK hybrid has been designed to offer golfers a versatile, high-performing connection between irons and fairway woods and our testing showed it to be one of the best golf hybrids you can buy.

The new Dual Wave sole technology has been designed to create a wider profile at address and a higher ball flight to help the player attack tighter pins.

There are also several structural refinements to ensure a solid sound at impact. Meanwhile, the adjustable hosel has eight loft and lie settings.

We like how the wide, flat crown sits flush to the turf, which is sure to give many golfers that little extra confidence they need with a hybrid.

Mizuno CLK Hybrid Review

Cleveland RTX ZipCore wedge

+ One of the best-looking wedges on the market

+ Wide range of loft and grind options

– Fewer sole grinds compared to the outgoing RTX-4

Cleveland’s RTX ZipCore wedge is targeted at the more accomplished golfer. It boasts a muscleback design and an incredibly soft feel, while the CG has been repositioned for solid and stable performance

It lives up to its Zipcore name because it is one of the highest-spinning wedges on the market from a variety of distances.

There’s a wide range of loft options to choose from along with different sole grinds to suit different types of player and turf conditions. There are also three different finishes – tour satin, black satin and raw.

For more wedge designs, have a read of the best golf wedges guide we recently created.

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge Review

Scotty Cameron Special Select putters

+ Beauitful looks as ever with Scotty putters

+ 8 blade and mallet styles to choose from

– It’s a premium product so you’ll be paying a premium price!

The tour-inspired Scotty Cameron Special Select range – one of the best Scotty Cameron putters created – adds a new dimension to several classic Scotty styles. There are eight models in all from the sleek Newport blade to the Flowback 5.5 mid-mallet. Each Special Select model is milled from a block of solid 303 stainless steel

Tour preferences are for sleeker profiles, plus slightly thinner and flatter toplines, and these have been incorporated into the new Special Select models.

A new performance balanced weighting system, using customisable sole weights, allows for fine-tuning of performance and feel at all shaft lengths.

The use of tungsten in the blades and stainless steel in the mid-mallets generates a larger sweet spot and improved stability.

Scotty Cameron Special Select Putters Review

Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter

+ Incredibly easy to line up putts

+ Very stable on off-centre hits

– Triple Track only useful with the corresponding Callaway golf balls

While this putter doesn’t swing itself, it pretty much does the rest for you. Odyssey’s 2-Ball Ten has added some incredibly useful alignment tools to a putter that is surprisingly lightweight, easy to roll and forgiving across the face

The new 2-Ball Ten comes with Odyssey’s famous 2-Ball alignment and it really helped us with making sure the ball was lined up correctly and the face came in square at the point of impact; a very useful tool for those who tend to push or pull lots of putts.

Being a mallet, this is also a very forgiving putter and mishits aren’t too punishing so this is ideal for the golfer who struggles with consistent strike. The feel off the face is nice and soft too and that feel is mirrored in the sound it makes off the face.

The 2-Ball Ten is also available with Odyssey’s Triple Track alignment and this works very well with Callaway’s Triple Track balls for even more help with alignment.

Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter Review

TaylorMade Spider EX Putter

+ Sounds and feels great and should be a big help on those longer putts

+ Variety of visual cues to assist alignment

– Slightly more curved shape might not suit all

The TaylorMade Spider EX is another great addition to the incredibly popular Spider family of putters and there are some key inclusions that make it stand out.

The new True Path system on the top of the head makes it much easier to aim thanks to the reflective white dots that dominate the eye-line. These three dots between the dual rail also make lining up the ball super simple and also helps keep the face square at impact.

Away from alignment, the Spider EX is also a remarkably forgiving putter when you don’t strike it out of the centre. This is thanks to the aluminium frame and carbon composite head that increase the MOI for a more consistent roll and that all important forgiveness across the face.

The adjusted Pure Roll insert has a softer feel and the new Fluted Feel shaft made in conjunction with KBS has added to the altogether lovely and comfortable feel of this putter. It is slightly less angular than last year’s Spider X and if this suits you eye this is a very forgiving and easy to align mallet putter.

TaylorMade Spider EX Putter Review

We hope you found this guide on the best golf clubs informative.