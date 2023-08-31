Best Srixon Drivers 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Best Srixon Drivers

Srixon often go under the radar with some of the fantastic clubs they produce compared to the exposure the likes of Titleist and TaylorMade receive. Yet the Japanese-based golf brand can certainly hold their own against other major manufacturers, regularly designing some of the best drivers on the market, that cater to the needs of golfers of all abilities. The brand's equipment is used by several major champions, including the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry, an illustrious trio of names certainly tells us something about the quality of the clubs the brand have on offer.

With a wide range of new drivers dropping in 2023, manufacturers are in tight competition with each other to build consistent and reliable drivers that deliver more distance off the tee. And Srixon's chiefs are certainly some of the best drivers in the business, full of the latest advancements in club head technology that make these clubs a real joy to use. On that note, let's take a look at some of the best Srixon drivers on the market right now. While you're here, why not also check out our guides on the best Cobra drivers, best TaylorMade drivers and best Callaway drivers for more excellent options from some of golf's most trusted brands.

Best Srixon Drivers

(Image credit: Future)

Srixon's latest high-performance driver, the ZX7 MK II, is one of the most exciting launches of 2023. It boasts a classically compact shape that'll appeal more towards better players in search of more workability and control over ball flight. It boasts a clean understated look and is visually one of the most stunning drivers on the market. The crown has a matte black finish with subtle silver detailing etched on its head. Its sleek design certainly delivers confidence at address and is by far one of the best looking drivers on the market.

This driver plays as well as it feels, noting during our testing session that it delivered impressive club head speeds in comparison to its predecessor, which translated into ball speed reaching up to 168mph. While it may not be as forgiving as the ZX5 MKII, the ZX7 MK II certainly delivers enough consistency and forgiveness within a more compact head. The ZX MK II feels solid when struck but delivers a marginally louder sound than the likes of the TaylorMade Stealth and Callaway Rogue ST drivers. Overall it is an excellent club that will help you work and shape shots around the course.

Read our full Srixon ZX7 MKII Review

(Image credit: Future)

Perhaps one of the best drivers for high handicappers or one of the best for players with slow swing speeds, the Srixon ZX5 MKII offers excellent forgiveness and consistency off the tee thanks in part to its confidence inspiring club head size. Aesthetically this driver has a larger footprint than the ZX7 MKII. It has an all-titanium head construction which boasts a very thin titanium crown on its Star Frame structure, that boasts three ribs criss-crossing on the inside, delivering greater rigidity in the club - ultimately helping to improve its weighting and balance to make it one of the most forgiving drivers on the market.

I loved the color of this driver which comes in a dark grey finish and the new rear decals give it a solid and measured look. It is a visually stunning club, that performed well on testing. I really enjoyed how easy this club is to hit. This is a higher spinning club than the ZX7, but it delivers great adjustability and distance, specifically for those golfers who may not generate much speed through impact. The slight draw bias in the head was also subtle enough to keep shots going pretty straight, making this one of the best drivers for slicers.

Read our full Srixon ZX5 Mk II Driver Review

(Image credit: Future)

The original Srixon ZX7 driver really is one of the most impressive high-performance drivers we've tested over the past few years. At address, it features an appealing gloss crown, featuring a compact, deeper-faced profile compared to the ZX5. If you're a no-nonsense golfer who likes a classic looking head, then this is an excellent option to consider, as it has very minimal distractions on its head, aside from a subtle alignment mark just on the top line. It is certainly a driver that will suit lower handicappers and we loved the feel it delivered on impact.

It produces a powerful feeling when you strike the ball yet comes with a slightly more dull sound through impact that strikes a great balance between not being too overbearing, but also delivering enough feedback. This also ran true with the performance of this driver. The ZX7 delivers some impressive numbers across the board with ball speeds pushing competitive numbers around 160mph and a surprisingly high launch of around 15º. Our average carry was around 275 yards and topped out at 280, making this club one of the best drivers for distance. While it wasn't as forgiving as the ZX5, the ZX7 delivered high, penetrating ball flights and offered excellent adjustability settings to correct the weighting of the club, which helped when wanting to add some fade bias.

Read our full Srixon ZX7 Driver Review



(Image credit: Srixon)

Srixon ZX5 Driver A forgiving driver that is excellent for any high handicap players Specifications Lofts: 9.5º Stock shaft: Project X EvenFlow Riptide (50/60) Left handed?: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at CARLSGOLFLAND.COM View at Worldwide Golf Shops Reasons to buy + Large, confidence inspiring head + Excellent weighting and feel on impact + Delivers great distances Reasons to avoid - May not appeal to every golfer

Boasting a larger overall footprint and flattened shape compared to the ZX7, the Srixon ZX5 driver delivers confidence inspiring looks and is an excellent club for any player looking to improve their consistency off the tee. It comes in a gloss finish like the ZX7, which boasts minimal decals on its sole and head, yet offers a very sleek look. It comes with a sole weight placed low and deep on the rear of the club that is designed to move this driver's centre of gravity lower, to improve forgiveness and produce straighter ball flights.

The ZX5 comes with Rebound Frame Technology built into the interior of the club head. This adds a layer of flexibility to the club face that helps produce fast ball speeds and longer drives. The combination of distance and forgiveness helps keep this driver competitive with some of the other best drivers for mid-handicappers. Where the ZX5 really excels is in the forgiveness it offers. Stability is hard to come by in some of the best drivers on the market, but this club certainly offers a lot in terms of forgiveness thanks to the weighting in the heel and toe. One of the highlights, is the explosive feel it delivers on impact, while still feeling as though the club is extremely stable.

How we test drivers

When it comes to product testing, our reviews and buyers guides are built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team. Getting into specifics for Srixon drivers, we first attend product launches and speak to manufacturers to understand the technology in each club. We then hit the golf clubs indoors, usually at Foresight Sports and test the products with premium golf balls on a launch monitor.

Outdoor testing is the next port of call and this usually takes place at one of the premium courses across the UK where we can test the clubs on top quality practice facilities and on testing fairways. Ultimately, we aim to be as insightful and honest as possible in our reviews so it is important to acknowledge that no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our team tells it how it is.

What to consider when buying a Srixon Driver?

Drivers come in all shapes and sizes. As manufacturers are pouring a ton of technology into their latest offerings, it is becoming increasingly harder for golfers to pick the right club attributable for them. From the club's forgiveness to the ball speed it delivers, there are a ton of things you need to think about when picking your next driver and that can sometimes make buying a new long club quite overwhelming. But don't fret. Below we've set out some key points to think about when purchasing your next driver that can help ensure you get the right club for your swing and specifications.

1. Experience level

When buying any club, you're going to want to think clearly about your experience level as a golfer in relation to what that club is designed to do. In short, that means if you're a beginner golfer, there's no point in buying a Srixon RZ7 MKII driver as you will struggle to hit this rather unforgiving club. It is wise to try and find a driver that'll help you perform better, not just strike the ball further. While distance is what we all look for in a driver, being able to strike your long clubs consistently is more important and for that reason, try to find a club that will supplement your ability level and performance.

For example, if you need a little help with your accuracy and consistency off the tee, maybe take a look at some of the most forgiving drivers on the market. Equally, if you're looking for more distance or something to supplement your fast swing speed then perhaps look at some of the best drivers for distance.

2. Forgiveness

Some may want less forgiveness in their drivers than others, but it is certainly something that none of us should ignore. Arguably, the driver is one of the hardest clubs to hit and keep on a straight trajectory. When trying to smash through the ball to send it 300 yards, it is very likely that a lot of us will hit our shot off-center and for that reason, having a club that can keep shots online and travelling far when not struck off the middle of the face, can go a long way in helping you maintain a good score throughout your round.

3. Shaft flex

One of the most important things to think about when buying a driver is the flex of the shaft. More flexible shafts are better suited to players with slower swing speeds, allowing them to really rip through the golf ball and generate a faster club head speed. Stiffer shafts are therefore better for players who can generate fast ball speeds on their own. Playing with a shaft that is not attributable to your swing speed can be detrimental to your overall performance, so my advice is to get a club fitting done to assess which flex is right for you.

4. Feel

Feel is another important thing to think about when testing a new driver. This is subjective from player to player and my advice here is to take each club you want to buy for a testing session to get to grips with how responsive it is. When I test drivers, I don't like the feel to be too metallic or sound to loud. Equally many players want to feel a lot of responsivity and like the ball is coming off the face with a lot of energy.

5. Price

Budget is a critical thing to consider when purchasing any new club. But drivers can be the most expensive, with some of the top models setting you back in excess of $600. And depending on how often you play golf, and your experience level, that is a big outlay, but you don't always need to pay a fortune for a new driver. Shop around and look at older models like the excellent Srixon ZX5 and ZX7 models above which are a few years old now.

For more excellent driver options from a range of other brands, why not check out our guides to the best TaylorMade drivers, best Titleist drivers, and best cobra drivers.

FAQs

Do any professionals use Srixon clubs? Yes, several major winners including Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama and Shane Lowry all use Srixon golf clubs and balls.

What is difference between ZX5 MKII and ZX7 MKII driver? The ZX5 driver caters to higher handicap golfers looking for a little more forgiveness and consistency in their driver. It is a very easy-to-use club and offers excellent playability and long distances off the tee. The ZX7, meanwhile, offers more performance in terms of distance and feel and is suitable for experienced golfers looking to add more yards to their game.