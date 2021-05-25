We take a look at the best Callaway Irons on the market – From forgiving game-improvement clubs to workable players’ irons

Best Callaway Irons

As one of the biggest brands in golf, and a company with a huge presence amongst professional golf, Callaway has become renowned for high-quality golf equipment for decades. Every club you can think of gets made by the manufacturer and every level of golfer is catered for as well, as shown by the current iron range.

Because of this, and because of how important it is to get the best golf irons for you, there is no excuse these days for you to use an iron that makes the game more difficult for yourself.

Iron play is crucial to good scoring and having the correct irons set-up to suit your game will help you find greater consistency. A good set will also give you confidence from an aesthetic and distance-control perspective too.

Acknowledging this, Callaway is most definitely a brand to consider if you are in the market for a new set of irons, and as such below we have taken a look at the best Callaway irons in the current range.

Callaway Apex Irons

+ Super soft feel

+ Good ball speeds from Face Cup technology

– Not much difference between this and DCB

Some of the best Callaway irons ever made are models that cover a wide range of abilities, and this Apex design does just that. Not only will it deliver for those who want distance and forgiveness, but it also delivers for those who want more feel and feedback too.

There are a number of alterations to the Apex 19’s to talk about here. For example the Apex 21 design is the first forged iron with a Flash Face Cup designed with Artificial Intelligence for faster ball speeds.

Second it has a new Tungsten Energy Core which is five times heavier than the tungsten weight in the Apex 19 irons to promote higher and more consistent launch and spin.

Finally, like the MB model above, the Apex has been forged from 1025 carbon steel for soft feel which really differentiates this iron from most.

In testing, we found the Apex to be soft in feel yet powerful, producing good distance. This is a club that really rewards good ball-striking and it will suit aspiring players looking for a blend of power and feel.

Callaway Apex Irons Review

Callaway Apex DCB Irons

+ Most forgiving of the Apex irons

+ Improved sound

– Perhaps minimal different between DCB and standard Apex

The first new Apex iron to talk about is the DCB, a model suited to distance-orientateD players who don’t want to sacrifice the look and feel of a forged club.

Forgiveness comes from the deep cavity back design and the 50 grams of tungsten in the long and mid-irons helps promote better launch throughout the set. Once again the urethane microspheres are present to improve the sound which can be a big issue sometimes when talking about distance or game-improvement irons.

Overall, the lure of the extra distance and forgiveness in the Apex DCB, and indeed the Apex, in a package that still looks appealing and feels good, will, we think, make the two models above in particular a very popular choice.

Callaway Apex DCB Irons Review

Callaway Apex TCB Irons

+ Tour validated performance

+ Lots of specifications to fine tune set

– Can be quite hard to get hold of

Another brand new model in the Apex range for 2021 is the TCB. An iron that moves towards the better player end of the spectrum, this cavity-back design has already been seen on Tour in a number of high-profile bags like Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele.

The iron has been engineered for a soft forged feel that offers excellent feedback, whilst also giving the player control over shot shape.

It has a similar footprint than the X-Forged iron from 2018 but, like the other Apex irons in this list, is using a 1025 Forged Hollow Body Construction. It also has a tuned face plate and MIM tungsten weighting for greater performance.

We should also mention the fine-tuning that can be done when buying these irons as you can have an input into the specification package in terms of lofts, bounces, blade lengths, shafts and grips. It is a very Tour-player like experience.

Callaway Apex Pro Irons

+ More workability than Apex

+ Soft feel

– A cleaner looking iron would be preferable

Next up in the Apex range is the Pro model which is for those who want a slightly more compact profile at address.

It has the same A.I.-designed Flash Face Cup and urethane microspheres present in other Apex models, but in an all-new forged 1025 hollow body construction. Additionally Callaway has added a Tungsten Energy Core to the Pro for the first time which is to improve launch characteristics and forgiveness.

As we progressed through the Apex range during testing, we found the Apex Pro iron easier to manipulate than the standard Apex. It’s great for shot shaping, and although not as long, it produced a solid and penetrating ball flight.

The look down behind the ball will clearly suit those who strike the ball well quite often, but want a little bit of extra forgiveness compared to the Apex MB below.

Callaway Apex Pro Irons Review

Callaway Apex MB Irons

+ Great looks

+ Workability and feel

– Only for the best ball-strikers

The Apex MB is the most blade-like of the 2021 Apex range of irons from Callaway. It has a classic-looking design with a tin topline and minimal offset. As such it is clearly the iron destined for the Tour.

As you would expect then it is aimed at better players who seek to have the most control over ball flight, and shot shape. Feel is also an important factor for the players that would use this iron, and that is delivered thanks to the 1025 carbon steel which feels super soft and gives the player good feedback.

Precision grooves are designed to promote the high level of control and consistent spin as well as reducing fliers from the rough to deliver even more control. A new weight in the centre of the clubhead allows swing weights to be precisely dialled in without sacrificing performance.

Given the testing we put this iron through, we found the only negative to be that only the finest ball-strikers will be able to use them consistently.

Callaway Apex MB Irons Review

Callaway Mavrik Irons

+ Forgiving

+ Good distance

– Set makeup requires some fine-tuning

There’s some complex technology contained within the Callaway Mavrik Iron.

The irons feature Flash Faces designed by a super-computer. The result is a sophisticated face architecture for every loft, delivering a significant boost in ball speed and optimised spin.

In the long irons, the faces are designed for launch and speed, while in the mid-irons the faces are engineered for a combination of speed and spin consistency. The short irons have a face construction designed to optimise precision for shot-making.

Tungsten weights have been precisely positioned to deliver the best possible launch and trajectory.

In testing, we found the standard Mavrik Iron to be the longest of the three in the range – see Mavrik Max and Mavrik Pro below. If you’re looking to gain maximum distance from iron shots, this super-forgiving set could be the way to go.

Callaway Mavrik Irons Review

Callaway Mavrik Max Irons

+ Extremely forgiving

+ High launch

– Offset can be off-putting

This oversize club has been designed to help players get the ball airborne and it does that very successfully.

It features the same technologies as the standard Mavrik Iron:

The irons feature Flash Faces designed by a super-computer. The result is a sophisticated face architecture for every loft delivering a significant boost in ball speed and optimised spin.

In the long irons, the faces are designed for launch and speed, while in the mid-irons the faces are engineered for a combination of speed and spin consistency. The short irons have a face construction designed to optimise precision for shot-making.

Tungsten weights have been precisely positioned to deliver the best possible launch and trajectory.

But, the focus in the Max model is launch and we found they produced a consistent high flight. These irons will suit improving players looking to get the ball flying straighter and higher.

Callaway Mavrik Max Irons Review

Callaway Mavrik Pro Irons

+ Good workability

+ Aesthetically appealing

– Not as forgiving as Mavrik and Mavrik Max

The Callaway Mavrik Pro iron is a thing of beauty with its lighter satin chrome finish and players’ profile behind the ball.

With its compact shape, the Pro is aimed at the better player looking to enjoy a little more control but still benefit from the impressive technologies featured in the Mavrik range.

The irons feature Flash Faces designed by a super-computer. The result is a sophisticated face architecture for every loft delivering a significant boost in ball speed and optimised spin.

In the long irons, the faces are designed for launch and speed, while in the mid-irons the faces are engineered for a combination of speed and spin consistency. The short irons have a face construction designed to optimise precision for shot-making.

Tungsten weights have been precisely positioned to deliver the best possible launch and trajectory.

But with classic shape and clean lines, the Mavrik Pro is a far more workable iron than the Mavrik or Mavrik Max. With thinner topline and sole for more precise striking, better players will enjoy the feel as well as the performance. As such it is undeniably one of the best compact mid-handicap irons out there.

Callaway Mavrik Pro Irons Review

Callaway Epic Forged Irons

+ Very fast off the face

+ Stunning looks

– Low launch might concern slower swingers

Forged from 1025 carbon steel and constructed with a dynamic suspended tungsten core in each head, these highly engineered irons are lightweight, easy to swing and smooth through impact.

Distance is generated in the longer irons by the 360 Face Cup that promotes high ball speeds across the face, while Callaway’s urethane microspheres provide a soft feel. These are over one million tiny air pockets that absorb unwanted vibration without slowing the face.

With a variable face thickness pattern, the faces of the Epic irons are noticeably fast but also consistent – no rogue long shots.

The Epic Forged irons look fantastic with a luxurious platinum chrome sheen finish.

Featuring strong lofts, the ball flight is on the low side, but we found them a joy to hit in testing – they are seriously fast and one of the most forgiving irons on the market.

Callaway Epic Forged Irons Review

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Irons

+ Looks inviting to hit

+ Strong, high draw bias trajectory

– Large profile may put some off

The Callaway Big Bertha B21 irons are the first Big Bertha irons to be designed using Artificial Intelligence.

The irons feature a generous offset, wide soles and a thick topline to inspire confidence.

Flash face technology delivers high ball speeds and a strong ball flight and tungsten toe weighting moves the centre of gravity to the middle of the score-lines for extra forgiveness.

Callaway’s urethane microspheres provide a soft feel. These are over one million tiny air pockets that absorb unwanted vibration without slowing the face.

Overall, after testing, we thought the Big Bertha B21 iron to be ideal for high-handicap golfers who struggle with launch and strike. There is a good deal of technology to help you get the ball up with more speed, while the feel off the face is also pleasing on the senses.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Irons Review

