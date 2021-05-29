We take a look at the best Titleist Irons on the market – from game-improvement clubs to workable, players irons

Best Titleist Irons

As you would expect with all Titleist products, the irons on offer in the current range are some of the best golf irons out there right now.

The brand seems to understand that irons are incredibly important to get right in every golfers equipment setup and they need to help the player be confident, accurate, and consistent with an iron in hand.

Whatever ability you are playing at, there is a model of Titleist iron for you. From the super game improvement offered by the T400, all the way to the other end of the spectrum, the 620MB’s – there is something for every player.

There is also an aesthetic element to consider which Titleist quite clearly understands given the beauty of some of the models below.

So let’s get to it then – here is our run through on the best Titleist irons in the current range.

In the video below, Golf Monthly Technical Editor Joel Tadman runs through every model in the Titleist irons range to help narrow down your search and decide which model would be best for your game.

WATCH: Which Titleist Iron Is Right For Your Game?

Titleist T400 Irons

+ Max distance in Titleist iron range

+ Most forgiving iron in Titleist range

– Not most workable iron in Titleist range

The Titleist T400 iron has been designed to be the longest iron in Titleist’s popular T series, as well as one of the most forgiving irons on the market.

It has the strongest lofts in the Titleist range, but the launch is not compromised with the T400s producing a strong, high ball flight.

The split sole design delivers smooth turf interaction, while super-thin face and hollow head are fortified by high-density tungsten weighting making this a powerful and supremely forgiving iron.

The set is progressive with blade lengths, sole widths and hosel lengths decreasing towards the shorter irons.

Overall, we think the T400 is a great game improvement iron, one of the best distance irons out there that could really help higher handicappers get the most from their games.

Titleist T400 Irons Review

Titleist T300 Irons

+ Hot feel and high ball speeds

+ Classic look

– Slow swingers may not see benefit of distance and carry gains

The Titleist T300 iron is a game improvement club that offers a good combination of forgiveness and feel.

Max impact technology allows the face to be thinner, thereby improving launch, speed and feel through the inclusion of a silicone polymer insert.

A dampener behind the face also helps soften the feel, while a sole with more camber is designed to improve turf interaction and maximise forgiveness.

In testing, we found the ball to come off the clubface faster than the old 718 AP1 (which the T300 effectively replaced) but we also enjoyed the sound – not so clicky as some game improvement irons tend to be.

It’s relatively low spinning and produces a nice rainbow flight.

This is a great option for improving players seeking a little more distance and consistency – A distance machine with a classic look.

Titleist T300 Irons Review

Titleist T200 Irons

+ Distance in a compact package

+ Good forgiveness

– Won’t suit those looking for max feel and workability

The T200 iron is one of the most versatile in the Titleist range, offering benefits to a broad range of golfers.

In terms of looks, it’s a classic and compact shape – a slimmed-down version of the T300 (see above), it also features slightly less offset with better players should enjoy.

Like the T300, it features Max impact technology which allows the face to be thinner, thereby improving launch, speed and feel through the inclusion of a silicone polymer insert.

Tungsten weighting in the longer irons further enhances forgiveness and generates more distance.

We were impressed by the combination of distance and feel offered by these irons.

They’ll suit an improving player seeking game-improvement performance in a compact shape.

In our opinion, it’s definitely one of the best Titleist irons on the market just now.

Titleist T200 Irons Review

Titleist T100 Irons

+ Classic shape and look

+ Great blend of attributes

– Won’t suit purists or high handicappers

The T100 irons from Titleist have been designed to appeal to better players seeking a classic compact shape whilst still benefiting from a degree of forgiveness.

They feature traditional players’ iron lofts in a forged cavity construction.

The face is thin and responsive, while the use of tungsten weighting in the 3-7 irons boosts off-centre strike forgiveness.

It looks like the old Titileist 718 CB model at address thanks to being a bit more compact on the top rail, but has even more forgiveness on offer to rescue a poor strike. It feels noticeably solid and soft at impact and the extra camber on the sole helps it glide through the turf a little more easily.

We enjoyed the T100s in testing and particularly found the longer irons easy to hit with good launch, consistent ball speeds and tight dispersion.

This is a good, compact iron for better players looking for a blend of control and consistency.

Titleist T100 Irons Review

Titleist T100s Irons

+ Great distance

+ Classic compact shape

– Stronger lofts won’t suit all

A model that featured in our best compact mid-handicap irons guide, the T100S has been designed to bridge the gap between the T200 and T100 irons (see above).

It’s a two-degree per club stronger lofted version of the T100.

As such, it features all the same attributes. The face is thin and responsive, while the use of tungsten weighting in the 3-7 irons boosts off-centre strike forgiveness.

It looks like the old Titileist 718 CB model at address thanks to being a bit more compact on the top rail, but has even more forgiveness on offer to rescue a poor strike. It feels noticeably solid and soft at impact and the extra camber on the sole helps it glide through the turf a little more easily.

The T100S is a good option for lower handicap golfers seeking to maximise distance but retain a degree of control and feel.

Titleist 620 CB Irons

+ Good shot-making options

+ Excellent feedback and feel

– Less forgiveness than some Titleist models

The Titleist 620CB Irons have been designed with lower handicap golfers in mind.

They offer a classic look, a compact head with a narrow sole and minimal offset. In terms of our look at the best Titleist irons, this one is definitely one of the most aesthetically pleasing.

A thinner topline and tungsten weighting in the 3 and 4 irons give a degree of forgiveness and strategically located Centre of Gravity locations throughout the set help to deliver great workability as well as responsive feedback.

We found the mid and short irons particularly soft to hit and we were able to shape the ball nicely.

Overall, the 620CB will suit a better player looking mostly for feel and control with just a little extra forgiveness thrown in.

Titleist 620 MB Irons

+ Beautiful looking club

+ Ultimate for feel and shot-making

– Not very forgiving

Titleist’s real player’s iron, the 620MB is a one-piece forged muscleback that delivers sleek and simple looks as well as tremendous feel and feedback.

One of the best golf blade irons we tested, the muscleback design produces a tour-proven flight that is workable and controllable.

The Centre of Gravity locations have been designed to allow for shot-making and to deliver responsive feedback.

We found the feel off the face to be supremely smooth and we enjoyed the penetrating ball flight from good strikes.

It has to be said, this is really only a club for the best golfers, but those with the necessary ball-striking skills will get a great deal out of it.