Pick Up A Free Speaker With Any Purchase In The Peter Millar Black Friday Sale

If you’re looking to pick up some Peter Millar gear, you can also pick up a free gift to sweeten the deal

Alex Ballinger
By Alex Ballinger
published

Peter Millar makes extremely desirable golf gear, and the brand has now added to Black Friday free gift to go along with it. You can get a complimentary portable Bluetooth speaker with your online or in-store purchase until Monday, November 27th, while supplies last. (As someone who needs a portable speaker I myself might have to pull the trigger on this deal). It is worth noting though that the free gift is available only in the continental US.

Founded in 2001, Peter Millar is one of the most desirable premium bands in the golf apparel market, making fine quality clothing with a timeless look. We have highly rated a number of items from the Peter Millar range, including its winter gilet and crewneck sweater, and plenty of other bits perform excellent both on and off the golf course. We have picked out some of our favorite bits below. 

Peter Millar Cradle Performance Crewneck

Peter Millar Cradle Performance Crewneck $135

As with most Peter Millar garments, this item of clothing is very versatile and suitable for wearing on and off the course. It looks particularly smart with a pair of chino style trousers or shorts but it’s also great for lounging around the house! Seven colourways means there’s something for everyone.

Peter Millar Winter Wind Gust Jacket

Peter Millar Winter Wind Gust Jacket $200 

The Winter Wind Gust Jacket is a garment that can be worn and enjoyed anywhere. Its comfort comes from a thin, gridded, fleecy interior which weaves its magic without adding to the bulk, and the material has a 4-way stretch and is water-resistant. 

Peter Millar Rain Walker Jacket

Peter Millar Rain Walker Jacket $550 

For those seeking a top of the range waterproof that ticks all of the boxes, this premium jacket is just the job. Its classic and subtle look and feel subtly underlines its justifiable position as a market leader.

Read our full Peter Millar Rain Walker Jacket Review

Peter Millar Flex Adapt Half Zip

Peter Millar Flex Adapt Half Zip $230 

We also really like the Peter Millar Flex Adapt top as well. It comes at a premium price point but it is a classy half zip that looks great anywhere and felt great on and off the golf course. 

Peter Millar Hyperlight Apollo Sneaker

Peter Millar Hyperlight Apollo Sneaker $185 

Premium shoes from Peter Millar that come with a great free gift. I got sent a pair of these a while ago and they are still going strong, which is significant because I use them all of the time.

With Black Friday deals lasting through the weekend, now is a good time to check out deals on golf gear, with various sites like Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore, American Golf and Clubhouse Golf all providing. 

Alex Ballinger
Alex Ballinger
Freelance writer

Alex Ballinger is a freelance journalist and writer who has been contributing to Golf Monthly since August 2023.

With seven years' experience as a reporter and editor, Alex has covered a range of topics from environmental issues to the Tour de France.

Alex is a new golfer who has been playing since 2020, when he needed a new Covid-safe outdoor hobby. As a new golfer, Alex is well placed to write about golf from the perspective of the many thousands of new players who took up the sport during the pandemic.

After starting out on the nine-hole course at Bromley Golf Centre in South East London with a single 7 iron, drawing judgemental looks from the staff, he is currently pursuing that ever-elusive goal of breaking 100, while trying to ensure he still enjoys the game.

A left handed golfer, Alex still can't bring himself to calculate his handicap.

He lives in Berkshire.

