Puma Golf RS-G Shoes Review

The Puma Golf RS-G sneaker has been one of the most talked-about golf shoes since it was launched in 2020. That’s mostly due to its unique style, which Puma describes as a ‘revolution', providing a bold alternative to many more traditional golf shoes on the market.

Following its release, it became the subject of great discussion among the Golf Monthly team , with our writers joining in on the dialogue to provide their views on its design. While the styling of the shoes proved a step too far for the majority of the Golf Monthly staff, depending on your taste you may find them a very trendy pair of golf sneakers that can help you perform better on the golf course. While they are a purpose-built golf pair of golf shoes, it must be said that their distinctive and contemporary style may not sit too well with more traditional golf clubs, and for that reason, they might be more suitable for use on social rounds compared to formal competitions.

After testing the shoe over several rounds, we found the RS-G’s material is really soft and provides excellent comfort and stability as you walk down the fairway. As you might expect from looking at the thick sole on the sneaker, the RS-G offers good cushioning underfoot, but it doesn’t raise you up as high off the ground as its chunky sole might suggest. The grip on the sneaker was sufficient and thanks mostly to its waterproof microfibre leather upper, the RS-G kept our feet dry during an unexpected rain shower. Although, in much wetter and muddier conditions, we feel this shoe may struggle to provide you with good traction compared to the best spikeless golf shoes on the market.

The women's model of the RS-G has also proven to be extremely popular and is featured in our guide on the best women's golf shoes. LPGA Tour player Olivia Cowan in particular has shown how much she likes the shoe, regularly wearing it out on Tour, while PGA Tour professional Rickie Fowler has also been seen sporting a pair of the men's RS-G sneakers in the past.

If you enjoy wearing trendy sneakers that show off a bit of individual style, the Puma RS-G is perhaps the shoe for you. They are a versatile trainer that can be worn both on and off the golf course and will add a bit of flair to your outfit. While their style is quite divisive among golfers, they are ideal if you like to make a fashion statement on the course.