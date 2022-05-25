Puma Golf RS-G Shoes Review
Check out our Puma Golf RS-G Shoes Review where we take a look at one of the best golf sneakers on the market
The Puma RS-G shoe's style won't be to everyone's taste but it is a great shoe if you're a golfer who likes to make a statement with their fashion style on the course. The shoe is an excellent summer golf sneaker providing great comfort, support and grip.
-
+
Provides off-course versatility
-
+
Good grip from the outsole
-
+
Water resistant
-
+
Impressive stability
-
-
Style may split opinion among golfers
Puma Golf RS-G Shoes Review
The Puma Golf RS-G sneaker has been one of the most talked-about golf shoes since it was launched in 2020. That’s mostly due to its unique style, which Puma describes as a ‘revolution', providing a bold alternative to many more traditional golf shoes on the market.
Following its release, it became the subject of great discussion among the Golf Monthly team, with our writers joining in on the dialogue to provide their views on its design. While the styling of the shoes proved a step too far for the majority of the Golf Monthly staff, depending on your taste you may find them a very trendy pair of golf sneakers that can help you perform better on the golf course. While they are a purpose-built golf pair of golf shoes, it must be said that their distinctive and contemporary style may not sit too well with more traditional golf clubs, and for that reason, they might be more suitable for use on social rounds compared to formal competitions.
After testing the shoe over several rounds, we found the RS-G’s material is really soft and provides excellent comfort and stability as you walk down the fairway. As you might expect from looking at the thick sole on the sneaker, the RS-G offers good cushioning underfoot, but it doesn’t raise you up as high off the ground as its chunky sole might suggest. The grip on the sneaker was sufficient and thanks mostly to its waterproof microfibre leather upper, the RS-G kept our feet dry during an unexpected rain shower. Although, in much wetter and muddier conditions, we feel this shoe may struggle to provide you with good traction compared to the best spikeless golf shoes on the market.
The women's model of the RS-G has also proven to be extremely popular and is featured in our guide on the best women's golf shoes. LPGA Tour player Olivia Cowan in particular has shown how much she likes the shoe, regularly wearing it out on Tour, while PGA Tour professional Rickie Fowler has also been seen sporting a pair of the men's RS-G sneakers in the past.
If you enjoy wearing trendy sneakers that show off a bit of individual style, the Puma RS-G is perhaps the shoe for you. They are a versatile trainer that can be worn both on and off the golf course and will add a bit of flair to your outfit. While their style is quite divisive among golfers, they are ideal if you like to make a fashion statement on the course.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and is currently in the process of obtaining his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
