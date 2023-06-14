FootJoy Marks Centenary With Special Edition Wilcox Shoe
The iconic brand celebrates 100 years with a stunning colorway that highlights Johnny Miller's famous victory at the 1973 US Open
It's no secret that FootJoy makes some of the best golf shoes on the market and has done so now for a hundred years. Ever since a woman from the stitching room submitted her entry 'Foot-Joy' to the company-naming contest at the Brockton factory in 1923 (and scooped a $50 prize), it has never looked back.
The game's best players continue to lace up a pair of FJs, including Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Adam Scott and Max Homa among many others and, whenever a Major championship rolls around, FootJoy often introduces a limited-edition shoe to mark a special occasion. Going into the 123rd US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, FootJoy is celebrating its epic milestone and, as such, has created a unique, eye-catching shoe worthy of encapsulating this historic moment.
Marking the brand's centenary is the Premiere Series Centennial Wilcox. It sports the iconic red, white and blue colourway, which was originally highlighted in the 1973 US Open, an event which saw recent Bob Jones Award winner Johnny Miller fire a final round of 63 to secure his first Major title at Oakmont.
Not only are they visually stunning, with premium uppers and patent leather as well as striking gold details, they still manage to put performance at the forefront of the design - something all the best FootJoy golf shoes do. These elements include a VersaTrax+ outsole, as well as multiple traction elements like strategically placed spikes that deliver excellent traction on any surface.
Packaged with a 100-Year Medallion, the Premiere Series Centennial Wilcox will be available from mid-June and will be donned by FootJoy staffers at Los Angeles Country Club for the third men's Major of the year.
Throughout its 100-year history, FootJoy has created dozens of iconic designs ranging from the traditional to the sporty athletic. Having been the official shoe of the first US Ryder Cup team in 1927, the manufacturer has picked up over 8000 Tour wins over the near 100-year period.
Following the Second World War, FootJoy has been the most-used shoe on the professional circuit for 77 years and, since 1970, it has expanded this success into the shoe and apparel categories.
Launching multiple franchises, such as Contour Series in 2001 and the first ever company to introduce a BOA Closure System in 2006, arguably its most stylish range was released in 2021 with the Premiere Series giving golfers a 'modern classic' look. So it seems fitting that upon reaching its 100th birthday, a new Premiere Series shoe should be used to mark the occasion.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
- Joel TadmanTechnical Editor
-
-
Can Home Comforts Help Homa Follow Fitzpatrick And End Major Drought?
Hometown hero Max Homa holds the course record at LA Country Club and his inside knowledge could help him follow Matt Fitzpatrick's example
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Jay Monahan Steps Away From Running PGA Tour Due To 'Medical Situation'
Jay Monahan has handed day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour over to two senior executives due to a medical problem
By Paul Higham • Published