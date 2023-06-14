FootJoy Marks Centenary With Special Edition Wilcox Shoe

It's no secret that FootJoy makes some of the best golf shoes on the market and has done so now for a hundred years. Ever since a woman from the stitching room submitted her entry 'Foot-Joy' to the company-naming contest at the Brockton factory in 1923 (and scooped a $50 prize), it has never looked back.

The game's best players continue to lace up a pair of FJs, including Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Adam Scott and Max Homa among many others and, whenever a Major championship rolls around, FootJoy often introduces a limited-edition shoe to mark a special occasion. Going into the 123rd US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, FootJoy is celebrating its epic milestone and, as such, has created a unique, eye-catching shoe worthy of encapsulating this historic moment.

(Image credit: FootJoy)

Marking the brand's centenary is the Premiere Series Centennial Wilcox. It sports the iconic red, white and blue colourway, which was originally highlighted in the 1973 US Open, an event which saw recent Bob Jones Award winner Johnny Miller fire a final round of 63 to secure his first Major title at Oakmont.

Not only are they visually stunning, with premium uppers and patent leather as well as striking gold details, they still manage to put performance at the forefront of the design - something all the best FootJoy golf shoes do. These elements include a VersaTrax+ outsole, as well as multiple traction elements like strategically placed spikes that deliver excellent traction on any surface.

Packaged with a 100-Year Medallion, the Premiere Series Centennial Wilcox will be available from mid-June and will be donned by FootJoy staffers at Los Angeles Country Club for the third men's Major of the year.

Miller during the final round of the 1973 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout its 100-year history, FootJoy has created dozens of iconic designs ranging from the traditional to the sporty athletic. Having been the official shoe of the first US Ryder Cup team in 1927, the manufacturer has picked up over 8000 Tour wins over the near 100-year period.

Following the Second World War, FootJoy has been the most-used shoe on the professional circuit for 77 years and, since 1970, it has expanded this success into the shoe and apparel categories.

Launching multiple franchises, such as Contour Series in 2001 and the first ever company to introduce a BOA Closure System in 2006, arguably its most stylish range was released in 2021 with the Premiere Series giving golfers a 'modern classic' look. So it seems fitting that upon reaching its 100th birthday, a new Premiere Series shoe should be used to mark the occasion.