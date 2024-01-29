Puma Fusion Classic Golf Shoe Review

While the performance of a rigid-soled, cleated golf shoe is well documented, there are still plenty of golfers out there that choose style over substance and you’d be hard pressed to find a more stylish, casual golf shoe than the Puma Fusion Classic.

There aren’t many eye-catching features beside the subtle Puma Cat logo at the top of the heel, although you could argue this is a big part of the appeal - the versatile all white or all black design means they can be paired with almost any outfit. The aesthetics are such that you could comfortably wear these shoes as much away from the course as much as you do on the course, and this has certainly been the case for me over the last month or so during testing.

While I wouldn’t brave them on a wet winter golf course outing (more to preserve the pristine white full grain Atlantis leather uppers and midsole), I’ve been more than happy to sport them to the pub or a kids soft play. This has also been enabled by the spikeless outsole, which gives just as much grip on the pavement as it does the fairways, making them one of the best golf trainers around.

While there are more stable spikeless shoes on the market, there are softer ones too and the balance of flexibility with support from the sole unit provides just the right balance of walking comfort with performance. The leather of the upper is soft and supple and there’s a decent amount of padding around the ankle which really helps provide a positive first impression. No wearing in is required either - something the best golf shoes offer - as these were snug and comfy from the very first outing and over time the shape or fit hasn’t changed at all.

Grip wise, the tacky rubber nubs at various depths on the outsole provide ample grip in dry and even slightly dewy conditions to provide a firm footing from which to swing. In really damp conditions, you may experience a little excess movement, but it’s fair to say these shoes are more of a summer model than they are a year-round contender. That said, they are waterproof and the price tag of £85 means the value for money on offer here is through the roof considering how often you’ll find yourself lacing them up. For bang for your buck, these are right at the top of the best Puma golf shoes money can buy.