I've Tested The 2025 Adidas Adizero ZG Women's Golf Shoe - With 40% Off, It's A No-Brainer
At this incredible price, female golfers can't go wrong with the latest spikeless shoe from Adidas
Amazon Prime Day is here, but there are plenty of other deals to be had from a heap of brands, like this fantastic offer from adidas. Women can never have too many shoes, and I can confidently say that the adizero ZG is one of the best women's spikeless golf shoes on the market. A new model for 2025 with 40% off is a bargain and at the moment there are plenty of sizes available, so don't miss out on grabbing a pair of the best women's golf shoes.
The Adidas Adizero ZG combines innovative traction technology with a thoughtful and attractive design There's no mistaking that these are performance-first spikeless shoes aimed at women who want a modern, athletic feel, as well as great comfort.
Read our full Adidas Adizero Women's Golf Shoe Review
The Adizero line has been reimagined for 2025, since it first launched ten years ago. It promises speed, stability and style, and honestly, these shoes deliver.
They look fantastic – sleek, modern, and with fresh pops of color. I'd recommend going up half a size, they're also a bit firm straight out of the box, but they break in quickly and become incredibly comfortable for 18 holes.
On the course, these shoes are remarkably light. The Lightstrike Pro cushioning offers a great balance of softness and responsiveness, so you get comfort without losing crucial ground feel. The Spikemore outsole is a real standout, providing the kind of grip and stability I'd expect from a traditional spiked shoe, even on uneven lies. I felt totally grounded and in control throughout my swing.
For serious golfers who prioritise modern design, reliable grip, and lightweight comfort, these are an excellent choice. With 40% off, they are absolutely worth it. If you're in the market for any new golf gear, I suggest you start shopping now for the best Prime Day golf deals.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
