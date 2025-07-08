I've Tested The 2025 Adidas Adizero ZG Women's Golf Shoe - With 40% Off, It's A No-Brainer

Amazon Prime Day is here, but there are plenty of other deals to be had from a heap of brands, like this fantastic offer from adidas. Women can never have too many shoes, and I can confidently say that the adizero ZG is one of the best women's spikeless golf shoes on the market. A new model for 2025 with 40% off is a bargain and at the moment there are plenty of sizes available, so don't miss out on grabbing a pair of the best women's golf shoes.

The Adizero line has been reimagined for 2025, since it first launched ten years ago. It promises speed, stability and style, and honestly, these shoes deliver.

They look fantastic – sleek, modern, and with fresh pops of color. I'd recommend going up half a size, they're also a bit firm straight out of the box, but they break in quickly and become incredibly comfortable for 18 holes.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

On the course, these shoes are remarkably light. The Lightstrike Pro cushioning offers a great balance of softness and responsiveness, so you get comfort without losing crucial ground feel. The Spikemore outsole is a real standout, providing the kind of grip and stability I'd expect from a traditional spiked shoe, even on uneven lies. I felt totally grounded and in control throughout my swing.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

For serious golfers who prioritise modern design, reliable grip, and lightweight comfort, these are an excellent choice. With 40% off, they are absolutely worth it. If you're in the market for any new golf gear, I suggest you start shopping now for the best Prime Day golf deals.