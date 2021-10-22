A golf set is one of the best and cheapest ways to introduce someone new to the game. Here, we check out the best deals available online.
Best Black Friday Golf Set Deals
Golf has become hugely popular over the last 18 months, with literally millions taking up the game. As a result of the increase in participation, the need for equipment has sky-rocketed.
With that in mind, perhaps a golf set is the way to go, with it being one of the most cost-effective ways to take up the game of golf.
Featuring the basics like a driver, fairway wood, irons, wedges and a putter, there are some cracking sets out there and, in this piece, we have compiled a list of the ones that are currently on offer.
If a golf set isn’t for you, then check out our best driver, irons, wedges and putter lists here.
Black Friday – US
DTP 12-Piece Golf Club Set
$199 $179 at Walmart
Featuring eight golf clubs, three headcovers and a golf bag, the DTP offers superb value for money.
Ray Cook Gyro Complete Set
$399.99 $299.99 at Rock Bottom Golf
Save $100 on this golf set, which includes forgiving clubs that will help with off-centre strikes. A great addition to your starter golfer.
- Related – Check out our Best Golf Bags list here.
Black Friday – UK
TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Steel Package Set
£1,069 £998.90 at Online Golf
This set provides premium golf equipment at superb value. The RBZ comes with a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6-SW, putter, bag and headcovers.
PowerBilt EX-750 Package Set
£319 £239 at Clickgolf
Save over £80 with this PowerBilt set, which is fitted with a mixture of graphite and steel shafts to allow for adaptability throughout the bag.
MacGregor DCT3000 Set & Golf Bag
£395 £359 at Amazon.co.uk
Available in either steel or graphite shafts, the DCT3000 offers a fantastic wide range of clubs, with a matching golf bag included for under £400!
- Check out the Best Golf Club Sets For Beginners here.
Cleveland CG11 Package Set
£699 £649 at Clickgolf
An 11-piece premium set for under £700, the CG11 offers superb value for money with the clubs designed to give maximum forgiveness for off-centre strikes.
Wilson Ultra XD Steel Package Set
£450 £428.90 at Online Golf
Offering ‘Maximum Distance Performance’, the Ultra set offers oversized clubheads for confidence, as well as headcovers and stand bag.
Cobra Fly XL Complete Golf Package Set
£749 £649 at Clickgolf
The Fly XL features lightweight and forgiving clubs that deliver easy launch and distance for beginners.
- Related – Check out our Best Golf Bags list here.