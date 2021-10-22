A golf set is one of the best and cheapest ways to introduce someone new to the game. Here, we check out the best deals available online.

Best Black Friday Golf Set Deals

Golf has become hugely popular over the last 18 months, with literally millions taking up the game. As a result of the increase in participation, the need for equipment has sky-rocketed.

With that in mind, perhaps a golf set is the way to go, with it being one of the most cost-effective ways to take up the game of golf.

Featuring the basics like a driver, fairway wood, irons, wedges and a putter, there are some cracking sets out there and, in this piece, we have compiled a list of the ones that are currently on offer.

Black Friday – US

DTP 12-Piece Golf Club Set $199 $179 at Walmart

Featuring eight golf clubs, three headcovers and a golf bag, the DTP offers superb value for money. View Deal

Ray Cook Gyro Complete Set $399.99 $299.99 at Rock Bottom Golf

Save $100 on this golf set, which includes forgiving clubs that will help with off-centre strikes. A great addition to your starter golfer. View Deal

Black Friday – UK