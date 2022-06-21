Best Golf Shoes Under $100 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Golf Shoes Under $100

We understand that golf can be an expensive sport to play because there are so many elements to it that require money. From club sets (opens in new tab), to bags, to balls (opens in new tab), all the way to accessories, money is needed to fill every aspect of your golfing setup. Another element is golf shoes which are a vitally important part because these need to keep your feet comfortable (opens in new tab), stable, feel good, look good and perform in just about every way you would want them to on the golf course and sometimes off it too.

Importantly, golf brands know we not only want different styles and designs, but also shoes at different prices as well. Not every golfer can afford to spend two hundred dollars on a pair of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab), especially with the rising cost of living, which leads us to this guide. We have compiled a list of our favorite golf shoes that can be found for $100 or less. With such a low price, it can be tricky to find a model that is actually good but with the shoes we have selected below, someone from the Golf Monthly team has actually used them properly. As such we feel confident the shoes will perform well for you.

Best Golf Shoes Under $100

Men's Models

One of the best Adidas golf shoes (opens in new tab) in the current range, the Codechaos shoe has been designed for those looking to differentiate themselves on the golf course. The upper is made of a multi layer mesh, making it lightweight, flexible and breathable. It also has a thin film on top that provides waterproof protection, durability and it repels water and debris so it doesn’t stain and is easy to clean. Additionally, full length Boost cushioning features across the entire midsole, creating energy rebound and putting a spring in your step.

At the moment you can get the older design pictured above for less than $100 and we expect this price to come down a bit more soon with a new model reportedly in the pipeline later this year.



Strictly speaking we have seen these excellent shoes for as little as $108 so we are breaking the rules slightly but given how good this shoe is, the extra eight dollars is worth it.

Two years in the making and designed to provide golfers with a high-performance shoe that is extremely lightweight and comfortable, the ZG21 from adidas is straight onto our list as it is comfortably one of the best golf shoes of recent times. It weighs just 13 ounces, making it 20 per cent lighter than adidas’ Tour360 XT shoe and lighter than many of its competitor’s models.

As well as the renowned Boost technology, the new Lightstrike cushioning, which has been used in other sports, provides comfort and stability throughout the swing. The four-layer upper is waterproof, while the ultra-thin TPU outsole features strategically placed cleats to optimise traction. adidas used heat-map studies to target the specific areas where stability is needed most, and whilst we’re not experts on where spikes should go, we can attest to the excellent levels of grip and support this shoe offers.



Combining a relaxed design with Skechers patented Arch Fit technology the Skechers Men's Go Golf Drive 5 Golf Shoe is a comfortable spikeless golf shoe that offers great performance on the course. Firstly there is ample cushioning on offer here, and these shoes almost felt like slippers the moment we put them on. Walking and playing in, these shoes were very nice and didn't rub on our heels.

They were also totally waterproof and kept our feet dry during a rather wet round. on the course. That also gave us a great opportunity to test the shoe's grip and again, the shoe proved it could withstand the elements, providing us with excellent traction off the turf with no sliding issues. The lack of spikes on the shoe and its cool style mean it is a very versatile on-course/off-course shoe that can also help improve your playing performance. For that reason, the Skechers Men's Go Golf Drive 5 Golf Shoe is one of the best spikeless golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market.





New Balance 574 Greens Specifications Sizes: 7-16 Waterproof: No BOA Option: No Colors: 2 (Grey, Black) Reasons to buy + Casual look that's good to go anywhere, on and off the course + Very comfortable for most players, especially those who don't need much arch support Reasons to avoid - Not designed to enhance performance, especially in wet conditions Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab)

This is a great shoe for anyone who doesn't need a lot of arch support and is looking for a comfortable shoe that's both great on and off the course. The 574 Greens is certainly appropriate for the clubhouse or any casual restaurant and most comfortable to wear while driving on the way to the course. But it's probably not going to help in terms of helping you swing the club faster on the course, especially in wet conditions.

The 574 Green features waterproof microfiber leather upper, a spikeless rubber capsule and an extra thick PU sicklier for increased comfort. It's also a little heavier than most New Balance models (opens in new tab) at 13.5 ounces.

Stuburt is often a brand we look to when looking at budget-friendly options and the Evolve 3.0's are a perfect example of this. Our tester really liked the look of these shoes, starting with the full-grain leather that has a simple and stylish aesthetic. We also liked the comfort on offer, as the shoes are constructed with a cushioned midsole and rubber outsole, and the insole is particularly protected which means there’s no chance of any unwanted rubbing.

After testing them on a wet day the stability and waterproofing was also solid. There are three colors to go at; grey, black and white and another really nice add-on aspect is the detailed laces. So often golf shoe laces add nothing to a shoe, sometimes they don’t need to, but with the plain upper these are brought to life by the laces and they add to the overall look.



Inesis Waterproof Grip Shoes Specifications Sizes: 5.5-12.5 Waterproof: Yes BOA Option: No Colors: 6 (White, Blue, Black, Snow, Grey, Brown) Reasons to buy + Solid walking comfort + Great value on offer Reasons to avoid - Perhaps may not have the durability of other shoes on this list Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Like our Stuburt pick above, Inesis is another brand that should be on your radar if you want to play golf on a budget. The brand makes some excellent golf club sets for beginners (opens in new tab) that don't break the bank and of late it has also branched into apparel and shoes.

When it comes to Inesis products, a common theme is often the good usability and these Waterproof Grip shoes fit into that as they are comfortable, waterproof, supportive and they offer great value too. We like the understated and simple design with a variety of colors to choose from as well.



If you want a spiked waterproof leather upper shoe then the Go Golf Torque Pro brings this to the course with the usual Skechers comfort. Full grain leather is combined with the synthetic upper and Skechers (opens in new tab) Waterproof Membrane Protection to keep your feet dry.

The flexible traction sole features a ‘Dynamic Diamond’ design with 7 replaceable Softspikes to ensure that you have as much grip as possible. The comfort comes from the Ultra Go midsole and GOGA Max insole combining to provide cushioning. An excellent all round shoe with some flashes of color from the sole brightening up the understated styling.



Another Nike model (opens in new tab) to be based on a running shoe is the Nike React Infinity Pro. It has a slightly lower profile than the Infinity Tour model which Brooks Koepka wore, which we think is a slight improvement.

The breathable textured material has been blended with what Nike call NIKESKIN technology not only to help make these as waterproof as possible, but also to help make them easier to clean. Nike React technology is also present, which is a durable foam along the entire length of the shoe, which gives a bouncy, springy, and most importantly, a comfortable feel. The sock liner also adds a bit of extra cushioning.

The Piston spikes and traction pattern offer solid grip and are designed to boost energy return during the golf swing and whilst walking, but we do think there are models out there which offer slightly better grip and traction. Regardless these are still one of the best Nike golf shoes currently on the market.

Puma Golf RS-G Shoes Specifications Sizes: 7-13 Waterproof: Yes BOA Option: No Colors: 7 (Pureed Pumpkin; Dark Shadow; Peacoat; White/Red Blast; Paradise Navy Blazer/Blue Glow, Quite Shade; Peach Skin) Reasons to buy + Very comfortable + Versatile due to trainer-like styling Reasons to avoid - Divisive styling won’t be for everyone Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The RS-G is one of the most talked-about shoes since it launched, as it breaks new ground in golf shoe design, blending street and sport culture with golf performance. The design of the shoe takes its inspiration from Puma’s extremely popular RS series of shoes, which were first introduced in the 1980s. We tested them for a couple of rounds and have to say, we really enjoyed the experience. The laces are unusually thick but the shoe feels really soft and snug, to the point where you might want to go up half a size, and you definitely don’t feel as high off the ground as the sole design suggests.

The level of grip was sufficient, even when testing during an unforeseen rain shower (our feet stayed dry too), and there’s a good level of stability on offer. The white/grey colourway goes perfectly with a grey pair of slacks and they just didn’t seem as out of place visually as we were expecting. The women's version in particular has proven extremely popular which comes as no surprise to us because we included it in our guide on the best women's golf shoes (opens in new tab). Olivia Cowan in particular has shown how much she likes the shoe regularly wearing it out on Tour.



When we tested the Ignite NXT golf shoes from Puma there were lots of things we liked. For starters we found it to be supremely comfortable, the grip and stability were both excellent despite being such a lightweight shoe and the price tag offered good value.

These shoes are built from the ground up using Puma’s Pro-Form TPU outsole with an organically-altered traction pattern, featuring over 100 strategically placed directional hexagon lugs for maximum stability and traction.The contemporary and sporty look really jumps off the shelf and thanks to the Soleshield, they are extremely easy to clean as well.

Finally, we think the looks are a big plus point because they can be used both on and off the golf course. Overall it is an excellent, versatile, lightweight summer shoe that will suit those seeking comfort and a street/sporty look.



This Draw Sport Spikeless model from Under Armour (opens in new tab) has Charged Cushioning which gives a comfortable feel. The upper is then made from a microfiber with Never-Wet treatment that helps keep you dry all year round, backed up with a 1 year waterproof guarantee.

What really separates this from the Charged Draw model above is the versatility on offer because the spikeless design means you can realistically use these seamlessly from the course to the concrete too. The shoe features a Rotational Resistance spikeless outsole for lockdown traction & on-course flexibility. Although that being said there will be some who prefer the extra stability and traction provided by the spikes on the Charged Draw shoe.

adidas decided to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the launch of its original EQT branding by releasing a special throwback into the golfing world. It's available as a spiked and spikeless shoe, which is a nice touch and comes in various colors for both men and women. We really enjoyed putting this shoe through its paces, with the Bounce midsole and Boost heel giving us a lightweight and responsive underfoot feeling.

Additionally, the upper is waterproof, meaning it's a shoe that can be worn year-round, while it is constructed using no shortage of recycled materials as part of the brand's push to end plastic waste. The outsole on the spikeless model provides decent grip considering but for those who want more absolute performance, we would suggest opting for the spiked model instead. You'll also find this shoe featured in our guide on the best adidas shoes (opens in new tab) and given the value on offer here, we definitely think it is a model you should consider.



Women's Models

Perhaps one of the best and trendiest summer golf shoes on this list, the adidas Summervent trainer is designed to help keep your feet warm on a hot day, and it does just that. These shoes are made of an air venting mesh fabric that really does allow your feet to breathe. While some mesh fabrics can be quite coarse, the fabric on the Summervent was soft to the skin and made the shoes feel almost feather-light to walk in.

The only downside about that is that the mesh fabric can let water in and can be stained with dirt pretty easily. One other thing to note about this material is that it is made from at least 50 per cent recycled material and that is certainly a refreshing feature about these shoes and proves adidas are one of the best when it comes to producing sustainable golf equipment.

The shoes have a chunky trainer-style sole that is designed to give great bounce and cushioning in your step as you walk along the fairway. Infact, adidas have incorporated their patented Boost technology, which you'd usually find in their running sneakers, in the sole of this shoe. That offered a lot of comfort and traction with the floor during our round.

This sneaker-style golf shoe has a Versa-Trax rubber outsole that’s designed specifically for the golf swing to give stability where you need it most. It’s extremely lightweight with a knitted mesh upper for maximum breathability and this, combined with a soft midsole provides increased underfoot cushioning and enhanced comfort.

The Flex Coastal's versatile design also makes it a comfortable shoe to wear away from the course. But it must be noted that it still gives great grip underfoot and helps you connect better with the ground and push up through your shot. It is definitely a shoe you should consider wearing during the summer months, with FootJoy using innovative knitted mesh uppers to increase the breathability of the shoe, while also making it a very lightweight offering. For more spikeless women's golf shoes like the FootJoy Coastal, take a look at our buying guide on the best spikeless women's golf shoes (opens in new tab).

An impressive, lightweight summer trainer, the Puma Women's Laguna golf shoes are a very trendy addition to this list, that you should definitely consider testing out if you're in the market for a new golf sneaker (opens in new tab) for warmer climates. On first impressions, the Laguna is a very sporty, low-profile trainer, that feels and looks more like a plimsoll when you remove it from the box.

And while you might think their lightweight and thin material makes them slightly less comfortable or stable to wear, their fusion foam heel and forefoot and responsive rubber sole provide a spongey and responsive bedding for your foot. It also comes with a molded heel crash pad that absorbs some of the impact of your stride when walking, which helps to provide greater support to your Achilles.

The only downside to this shoe is that its mesh upper is not the most waterproof material, so if you get caught in the rain, your feet will likely get wet. But as above, this shoe is designed for warmer climates and provides excellent grip on the turf thanks in part to the directional lugs on its rubber soles that give excellent traction to the floor. Overall, it is a very impressive golf shoe and stands out as one of the best puma golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market.

How we test golf shoes

Our golf shoe testing methodology (opens in new tab) revolves around putting models to the test over a number of rounds and in different conditions. Why do we do this? Well we think the best way to see if golf shoes are any good is by using them. It sounds obvious to say but doing so allows us to gauge performance in terms of factors like grip comfort, grip, stability, waterproofing and how they actually look on the golf course.

We think this also gives us information on the little details as well like which brands come up small or large, which models start to rub a bit too much after 36 holes, which designs can be used off the golf course and for the drive home? We are very comprehensive in our tests to the point where we will regularly attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology. That isn't to say manufacturers can buy a good review though, as all our reviews are made by golfers, for golfers.

How to choose golf shoes

There are a number of factors to consider when picking out your next pair of golf shoes so to help you narrow down your search and inform your buying decision, below we have put together some key points.

Spiked or spikeless? - Many of the shoes above are split into spiked (or cleated) and spikeless designs and there are pros and cons of each. Spiked golf shoes offer better grip and stability but don't sit as low to the ground as spikeless models.

Spikeless golf shoes offer off-course versatility. They are perfect for driving in the car to the golf course, playing a round, and then driving home again because they are usually light and comfortable, but most won't offer as much traction as a spiked shoe.

Waterproofing - If you live somewhere that gets a lot of rain then a waterproof shoe is a must. The best designs will keep your feet bone dry however if you play golf in glorious sunshine most of the time, then you may view other factors as more significant.

Many players choose to have one pair for winter and another, lighter pair for summer to keep them fresh and suit different requirements.

Getting the right fit - When picking out golf shoes getting the right fit is important because otherwise blisters can build up. Or your feet may slide around inside, which limits your stability. As such you need to have an idea of how big your feet are first up.

Next when trying a pair on for the first time, listen for the 'whoosh' sound when you slide your feet in - that's the sound of all the air leaving the shoe to confirm it is the correct size, but do a walking test to be sure. They shouldn't pinch anywhere, nor should your feet be moving around inside.

When it comes to the right fit it is also worth considering different laces. Normal laces are good for most but for some golfers, BOA laced shoes provide more convenient fastening and shouldn’t loosen during the course of a round, but are usually a tad more expensive.

Styling - Thankfully modern golf shoe design has seen many brands not just create traditional, classic-looking shoes, but also modern styles that can be used off the golf course too. Therefore it is important to think about what your shoes look like and what style suits you. Whatever you like or dislike, there is something for everyone these days.

Budget - Chances are, if you are on this guide then budget is a big factor to you. Importantly, in the golf shoe market there are models from loads of brands at totally different price points so if you wanted to go for a budget option, like many of the models we picked above, then you can. Alternatively, you can spend a bit more or go for the premium models as well.