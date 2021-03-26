Here we take a look at some of the best golf shoes for people with wide feet

Best Golf Shoes For Wide Feet

Making sure you get the best golf shoes for your feet is imperative, and it is important to recognise that not only do people have different sizes of feet in terms of length, but the case is also true for width.

Many of us have been in situations where we are wearing shoes that are too narrow for our feet and the feeling is uncomfortable to say the least. So playing golf with that feeling is not recommended which is why we have taken a look at some of the best golf shoes for wide feet currently on sale right now.

Thankfully, most brands like FootJoy, Adidas, Ecco and many more manufacture golf shoes especially for people requiring a wider-fitting shoe.

As such we have taken a look at some of the best golf shoes that fit that criteria.

We also recommend taking a look at our guides on some other facts of golf shoes. Such as the most comfortable golf shoes, the best golf shoes for walking, or the best waterproof golf shoes.

FootJoy Premiere Series Flint Shoes

Sizes: 6-14 (Men’s); 3-9 (Women’s)

Colours: Three (Men’s); Three (Women’s)

+ Unrivalled styling

+ Plenty of width options

+ Packed with performance

– Not a great amount of colour options (can customise, though)

The Flint model in FootJoy’s new Premiere Series is available in four, yes four, width options, making it the perfect shoe for those with wide, or even extra wide feet. This modern take on a classic has made waves since its release, and it’s easy to see why. You’d be hard pressed to find something more stylish, but it also comes packed with modern performance. An Ortholite EcoPlush Fitbed delivers stability and comfort, while the sheepskin leather upper is soft-feeling, durable and waterproof.

FootJoy Premiere Series Flint Shoe Review

Adidas ZG21 Wide Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-10.5

Colours: Four Men’s

+ The lightest shoe on the market

+ Built specifically for golfers with wide feet

– Limited size and colour options

Specifically designed for golfers with wide feet, this is a shoe that is absolutely packed with performance. It’s extremely lightweight and comfortable thanks to the renowned Boost technology and Lightstrike cushioning, as well as waterproof. The ultra-thin TPU outsole features six strategically placed cleats to optimise traction.

Ecco Biom Hybrid 4 Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colours: Four Men’s

+ Stylish and extremely comfortable

+ Performance and protection from the elements

– On the expensive side

The Biom H4 has been given some big upgrades from its predecessor. A new MTN Grip outsole, which provides excellent traction and stability, also features Ecco’s Fluidform technology and TPU inserts at either side of the shoe that will secure various foot shapes comfortably in place. In addition, the insole can be removed if extra room is required. The Biom H4 shoes are also fully waterproof and look great thanks to a new design.

Under Armour HOVR Drive Wide Shoes

Sizes: 7-12

Colours: Two Men’s

+ Excellent grip and stability

+ Lightweight and comfortable

– Not a lot of colour options

Under Armour’s E sizing feature means the HOVR Drive shoe is one of the best options for golfers with wide feet. A nice fit is enhanced by underfoot cushioning, which is provided for by HOVR foam, and new, lower profile Rotational Resistance spikes (RST 2.0) that maximise traction. Additionally, the Clarino microfibre upper is breathable and waterproof to keep your feet cool and dry at all times. These are definitely up there with the best Under Armour golf shoes on the market.

Skechers Go Golf Elite V.4 Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: Five Men’s

+ Immediately comfortable and ready to wear out of the box

+ Relatively stylish and offers surprisingly high levels of grip

– Lacks any wow factor of note

A solid spikeless shoe option with several colour options and great value for money, the Go Golf Elite V.4 performed well too. The outsole gave stability, walking comfort and the grip was right up there as well. In a variety of conditions, dry or wet, the lugs on the shoe gave stable footing so you can swing with confidence.

Skechers Go Golf Elite V.4 Shoes Review

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Wide Shoes

Sizes: 7-12

Colours: Six Men’s

+ Lightweight

+ Good choice on colours, sizes and widths

– Price may put some off

Inspired by running shoes, the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour line is designed to be as comfortable as possible for every shape of foot. This is thanks to the Foam padded collar, Nike React technology and the Flyknit construction is lightweight, breathable and supportive. A thin, stretchy skin helps keep out water and makes it easy for you to keep your shoes clean too.

Duca Del Cosma Belair Wide Shoes

Sizes: 7-12

Colours: One Men’s

+ Excellent comfort

+ Perfect for those seeking something different

– Lack of choice in colours

The Duca del Cosma brand may be less well-known to many golfers, but the Italian company has been going for 16 years now. One of its best models for wider feet is the Belair which is an eye-catching spikeless model made from soft, perforated Nappa leather. These shoes are extremely comfortable to wear, with a waterproof internal bootie membrane ensuring they do a great job of keeping water out while also allowing moisture to escape. A memory foam leather insole helps further in this regard.

Duca Del Cosma Belair Shoes Review

Puma Ignite PWRADAPT Caged Crafted Shoes

Sizes: 7-15

Colours: Four Men’s

+ Stylish and very comfortable

+ Good grip from a variety of lies

– Not quite as much support on offer as other cleated models

Using premium materials that will naturally patina over time, we found this to be a very comfortable shoe that offers one-of-a-kind styling. Additionally, a full-length IGNITE midsole provides ample underfoot comfort, while they come with a one-year waterproof warranty. Grip is provided by Puma’s proprietary PWRADAPT traction that features seven cleats that deliver even on difficult terrain. Definitely one of our favourite and best Puma golf shoes on sale at the moment.

Stuburt Evolve II Spikeless Shoes

Sizes: 6-13

Colours: Three Men’s

+ Great value on offer

+ A very solid golf shoe

– Perhaps lacks wow factor

The Evolve II Spikeless seeks to combine a fashionable, street-inspired look with comfortable performance. Constructed with full grain leather, a cushioned midsole, and Stuburt’s Dri-back waterproof technology it does everything a modern golf shoe should and the added value element could be another factor to consider.

Mizuno Wave Nexlite 008 BOA Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-12 (Men’s); 4.5-8 (Women’s)

Colours: Three (Men’s); Two (Women’s)

+ Outstanding waterproof capabilities

+ BOA system ensures good fit

– Limited colours on offer

At just 235 grams per shoe, you’ll feel like you’re floating the fairways with these on your feet. And with the BOA fitting system, golfers will be able to find a comfortable fit no matter the foot shape. Additionally, there is also a good amount of traction on offer thanks to the spikeless rubber X10 outsole and they are fully waterproof, coming with a one-year warranty.

Rife RF-01 Pro Approach Shoes

Sizes: 7-11

Colours: Two Men’s

+ Offers surprisingly good grip and support

+ Modern neutral styling will appeal to a wide range of tastes

+ Wide fitting

– Quite heavy

– Lacks underfoot cushioning.

You don’t need to pay big bucks to get the best golf shoes for wide feet. Some models will cater for those needing a little bit more room at a slightly lower price point, such as this Rife model. This shoe isn’t going to blow your socks off but the performance is perfectly adequate for the weekend golfer looking for something that provides ample grip and golf-specific support without breaking the bank. The contemporary, neutral styling will appeal to a wide range of tastes too so there’s decent value for money to be had here. The wide fitting nature of the design will suit those requiring a bit more room too.

Rife RF-01 Pro Approach Shoes Review

Inesis Waterproof Grip Shoes

Sizes: 5.5-12.5

Colours: Five Men’s

+ Solid walking comfort

+ Great value on offer

– Perhaps may not have the durability of other shoes on this list

When it comes to Inesis products, a common theme is often the good usability and these Waterproof shoes fit into that as they are comfortable, waterproof, supportive and they offer great value too. We like the understated and simple design with a variety of colours to choose from as well.