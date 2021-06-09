Need to keep your feet nice and dry on the course? Look no further than these waterproof golf shoes

Best Waterproof Golf Shoes

When playing outside of the summer months, courses tend to be wet underfoot and you’re bound to be caught in a shower or two. Needless to say, getting the best golf shoes possible is imperative, especially when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

To help you stay comfortable and play better golf, a sturdy pair of the best waterproof golf shoes will keep your feet warm in all conditions.

Traditionally, you’d opt for a cleated or spiked shoe during the winter months but technologies have come on so far now that the best spikeless golf shoes can offer serious stability too.

There’s plenty of technology available to keep your feet dry, comfortable and stable, and there’s a wide range of styling out there for you to find your favourite pair. We also think you should check out our guides to the best golf shoes for winter or the best golf waterproofs so you can be best prepared for the cold, wind and rain on the golf course.

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes

+ Sharp but subtle styling

+ Built to the highest standards

– Quite expensive

Sizes: Men’s (6.5-12.5); Women’s (3.5-7.5)

Colours: Four Men’s (Black, White, Grey, White/Concrete); Two Women’s (White and Red)

Three years on from its previous Biom Hybrid release, Ecco has given us the Biom H4 and what a shoe it is. Of course, it is on this list because the leather upper is waterproof thanks to the GORE-TEX membrane, but it comes packed with so much performance.

Among a great many other things, what we really like about this shoe is that it retains its breathability while ensuring your feet remain completely dry. A lot of models are guilty of being a little stuffy in this regard.

Elsewhere, there is a tremendous amount of comfort provided and loads of grip and traction, making the Ecco Biom H4 one of the best shoes we’ve ever tested.

Ecco Biom H4 Shoe Review

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes

+ Fully waterproof

+ Great modern styling

– Leather scuffs easily

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: Two (White and Black)

FootJoy’s Pro S/Ls are one of the most popular golf shoes on the planet, being worn by amateurs and pros alike on both the PGA and European Tours. This is the second generation and it’s easy to see why it’s been such a hit.

Made with ChromoSkin Leather, the upper is lightweight, durable and, most importantly, waterproof and even comes with a one-year guarantee. Additionally, it is easily one of the best looking shoes out there and offers plenty of grip and stability thanks to the extra perimeter stability.

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoe Review

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoes

+ Extremely lightweight

+ Easy to walk in

– Difficult to keep clean

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: Four (Black, White/Grey, White/Yellow, White/Yellow/Blue)

Adidas put a lot into this shoe and it shows in the end product. In the ZG21, the brand has created one of the lightest and most performance-packed products we’ve ever tested. For that reason, it is also one of the best waterproof shoes on the market today.

As with any adidas shoe, it is really comfortable and this is down to the renowned Boost technology and new Lightstrike cushioning. Although spiked, this combination makes it a breeze to walk the fairways in. The four-layer upper is fully waterproof which we put to the test over several rounds without disappointment.

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoe Review

Under Armour Charged Draw RST Shoes

+ Incredible value for money

+ Spikes prevent slippage

– Not the most stable

Sizes: 7-11

Colours: Two (White and Black)

There really is a lot to like about the Charged Draw RST shoe from Under Armour. First and foremost, it’s waterproof, obviously, but it also offers incredible value for money.

As well as delivering protection from the elements, it features Rotational Resistance spikes that do exactly what you’d expect. Throughout testing, we never encountered a lie this shoe couldn’t help us escape from. In addition, it’s also reasonably breathable and comfortable thanks to the cushioned midsole, while those with wide feet will also feel at home in a pair of these.

The styling is quite basic, but all things considered, this is an absolute bargain.

Duca Del Cosma Valderama Golf Shoes

+ Made with the finest materials

+ Upper is waterproof and recyclable

– On the expensive side.

Sizes: 7-13

Colours: Two (Black and White)

Not only is this shoe fully waterproof, but it also comes with Duca del Cosma’s first fully recyclable outsole, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to producing products that are eco-friendly.

As always, we were really impressed with how well made this shoe was – you can genuinely smell the quality of it when you open the box. Additionally, the traction nubs provide a good level of grip and stability for a spikeless offering. The style may have taken some getting used to but we really enjoyed testing this lightweight and waterproof shoe, and would recommend it to those looking to break the mould.

Nike Men’s Roshe Tour Golf Shoes

+ Great value for money

+ Classic Nike styling

– One-year waterproof warranty is great but other brands offer two years

Sizes: 6-13

Colours: Eight

One of the best Nike golf shoes on the market, the Roshe Tour is a cleated waterproof shoe and a past favourite of Rory McIlroy. It features a microfibre synthetic upper for a premium look and soft feel, and comes with a one-year waterproof warranty when you buy.

Additionally, we found the comfort and stability to be more than ample to sustain us for an entire round, even when well off the beaten track. If you’re a Nike fan, you’ll love these.

FootJoy Tour X Shoes

+ Incredibly stable

+ Loads of grip

– Only two colour options

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: Two (Black and White)

In making this shoe, FootJoy took on board feedback from the tour and combined the best attributes of some of their most popular models. The result is the Tour X, not only one of the best waterproof golf shoes, but one of the best shoes released in recent memory.

As soon as you lace them up, the PowerStrap across the midfoot comes into its own, providing superb levels of support and stability. And when swinging, the spikes underfoot deliver excellent grip across the board. While not the most comfortable shoe on the list, there is enough there to keep a spring in your step from start to finish.

FootJoy Tour X Shoe Review

Puma Ignite Fasten8 Pro Shoes

+ Excellent comfort on offer

+ Stylish and plenty of colour options

– Not the most supportive shoe, especially around the ankle

Sizes: 7-14

Colours: Five

This stylish new offering from Puma features a microfibre upper that is both breathable and waterproof, coming with a one-year warranty. Elsewhere, an all-new Fasten8 fit system, which consists of eight interior webbing support straps that are integrated into the lacing, delivers a secure and personalised fit for golfers with a variety of foot shapes and sizes.

Another thing we liked was how well Puma’s Ignite Foam midsole did its job. At no point during testing did our feet feel heavy or sweaty and there aren’t many greater shoe-related compliments that can be given. Traction comes from the Pro-Form TPU outsole that features an organically altered traction pattern for maximum stability.

Inesis Men’s Grip Waterproof Golf Shoes

+ Great value for money

+ Wide range of colour options

– Not quite as stable as other models

Sizes: 5.5-12

Colours: Five (Walnut Brown, Snow White, Asphalt Blue, Black, Snow White/Dark Ivy Green)

Inesis makes very good golf clubs, equipment, apparel and shoes, and this spikeless model comes with a waterproof interior membrane and offers tremendous value for money. There’s plenty of grip there too thanks to two different spike rigidities – rubber and TPU.

While not the most stable shoes, one of the big things we love about this is the multitude of colour options golfers can choose from, while it is also very lightweight and breathable. Who said getting a new pair of waterproof shoes had to cost an arm and a leg?

Mizuno Wave Cadence Spikeless Golf Shoes

+ Two-year waterproof warranty

+ Upper wipes clean easily

– Slightly underwhelming style

Sizes: 6.5-11

Colours: Five

Mizuno is a huge player in the shoe department but isn’t as well-known for its golf shoes. However, this doesn’t mean its products lack quality. This spikeless model features Wave Running Technology for support, and a premium soft-touch Kuraray upper is breathable and fully waterproof.

We love the comfort available on offer here, to the extent that we think the Wave Cadence is one of the most comfortable golf shoes on sale at the moment. With the support of a running shoe and the traction and stability needed to swing flat out from any position, this is a superb option for those who want to spend a little less on a golf shoe this year. The two-year waterproof warranty is an added bonus, too.

Under Armour HOVR Drive Golf Shoes

+ Provides all-day comfort and support

+ Upper is very breathable so minimises sweat

– Only two basic colour options

Sizes: 7-12

Colours: Two (Black and White)

The latest in Under Armour’s HOVR line, this shoe features a Clarino microfibre upper which is both lightweight and waterproof. Additionally, we found the brand’s excellent low-profile Rotational Resistance spikes really optimised the traction and grip during testing.

Another great thing about this brand is the variety of products they produce. In some, like the Spieth 4s, ultimate performance was at the forefront of the design process, whereas here we have a true all-rounder. That means there is also bags of comfort underfoot and support while walking, a key attribute for the majority of golfers in the market for a fresh pair of kicks.

Skechers Go Golf Pro 4 Legacy Shoes

+ Replaceable spikes are a good feature

+ A very solid shoe in every aspect

– Perhaps doesn’t wow you as much as other models

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: Three (Grey/Lime, White/Navy, Black/Red)

Building on the success of the Go Golf range, the Pro V4 Legacy shoe from Skechers has protection from the elements covered thanks to the H2GO waterproof technology. Come rain or shine, you can take to the course knowing you’ve at least got everything covered when it comes to your feet.

Not only that but it’s made by Skechers, so it’s incredibly comfortable. In the Pro V4 Legacy, that comes from the ‘Ultra Flight’ cushioning and Resamax insoles, which creates a comfortable fit and loads of responsiveness underfoot. There’s also a good amount of grip provided by a dynamic diamond traction plate and replaceable Softspikes cleats.

Adidas Tour 360 XT SL 2.0 Golf Shoes

+ Surprisingly good grip on offer

+ Very comfortable to walk in

– Boost technology can be difficult to keep clean

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: Three (Cloud White/Dark Silver Metallic, Black, Cloud White/Core Black/Acid Yellow)

Adidas’ Tour 360 XT SL shoes are some of the most comfortable on the market thanks to the brand’s Boost technology, which really does help to cushion the foot. They may be spikeless but they’re also extremely grippy thanks to X-Traxion primary lugs and plenty of other technologies including the 360Wrap, which locks in and supports the foot.

One of the best adidas golf shoes in the current range, these shoes are breathable yet fully waterproof and come with a one-year manufacturer’s guarantee. A final thing we really like about this shoe is that it a wide-fitting option is also available.

Under Armour Spieth 4 Gore Tex Shoes

+ Gore-Tex technology a brilliant addition

+ Easily one of the most stable golf shoes on the market

– Quite heavy and not overly soft underfoot

Sizes: 7-11

Colours: White only

The Spieth 3 shoe was great and the newer Spieth 4 is even better, adding in Gore-Tex technology, while a new plastic heel section really helps to lock the heel in place. It is unquestionably one of the most stable and best performing golf shoes on the market in all weather conditions, thanks also in part to the rotational resistance spikes.

However, as Under Armour readily admits, this performance does come at the cost of some comfort, which we did notice during testing. Especially in the first few rounds it feels quite rigid around the base of the ankle. Rest assured it does get better over time, though, and the performance elsewhere makes the trade-off a good one for those who take their golf seriously.

Under Armour Spieth 4 Gore Tex Shoe Review

Stuburt Evolve Sport II Waterproof Boots

+ Great value

+ High ankle design boosts protection and stability

– Not the most stylish option

Sizes: 6-13

Colours: Black only

This sturdy waterproof boot from Stuburt will keep your feet bone dry during the winter months. You get a one-year waterproof guarantee and they feature a high tech microfibre upper material backed with a waterproof bootie membrane system. They’ve also been designed to be easy to clean as well so the mud should just wipe away after playing in challenging conditions.

We also found it to be extremely comfortable inside, with cushioning provided across every are of the foot and over the ankle. It’s for these reasons this shoe also features in our guide to the best high-top golf shoes. The only downside is that they can get a little stuffy on a warm day.

G/FORE Men’s Collection Gallivanter Spikeless Golf Shoes

+ Surprisingly comfortable

+ Easy to keep clean

– Ultra traditional styling limits appeal

Sizes: 7-15

Colours: Four (Snow/Charcoal, Snow/Twilight, Onyx, Snow/Khaki)

G/Fore make some very cool products and none more so than the Gallivanter shoes. They’re made with 100 per cent waterproof pebble full-grain leather and are grippy thanks to a bespoke cleat design for optimal on-course traction.

In testing, we also enjoyed the triple density foam cushion footbed as it really kept our feet comfortable from the get-go, while airflow could still enter. The one point we would make is that it is quite a narrow shoe so won’t suit those with wide feet.

Ecco Biom Cool Pro Gore-Tex Golf Shoes

+ Gore-Tex guarantees dry feet

+ Airflow system aids breathability

– Limited colour options

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colours: Two (White and Blue)

Gore-Tex is designed to keep water out so you really can’t get much better when it comes to the best waterproof golf shoes. And such is Ecco’s confidence in this shoe that it comes with a two-year waterproof warranty as standard.

As well as the waterproof benefits, this shoe also delivers plenty of breathability, which is created by an airflow system, while they’re also fitted with Ecco Spydr-Grip technology, which uses naturally placed pivot points to provide a strong foundation while on the course. Although expensive, we can attest to the quality you walk away with in these shoes.

Cuater Men’s The Legend Golf Shoes

+ Classic styling

+ Lots of technologies for comfort, traction and waterproofing

– Quite expensive

Sizes: 8-13

Colours: Three (Black, White, Navy)

Cuater golf shoes are made by TravisMathew, the Californian apparel brand owned by Callaway. These Legend shoes are made from 100 per cent leather and are fully waterproof, hence they are in this guide. Still quite a niche brand, this offers golfers a chance to stand out and look a little different on the course.

As well as the waterproof properties, the shoes feature a SweetSpot Cushioning System which delivers lightweight, all-day comfort, with layers of cushioning and support. We were really impressed when we put this shoe through its paces, and are confident any other golfers who decide to take the plunge, will be too.

Rife RF-02 Blade Spikeless Shoes

+ Great value for money

+ One year waterproof guarantee

– No other colours available

Sizes: 7-10

Colours: White/Black/Red only

The Rife brand has been relaunched by American Golf after it was famous for its putters. For a fraction of the cost of most other models on this list, you can get a great shoe that performs in all the key areas and comes with a one-year waterproof guarantee.

The spikeless outsole provides multi-directional grip to keep you stable throughout the swing, while a High-Density Micro PU upper keeps water out and the EVA insole gives comfort both on the course and off it.