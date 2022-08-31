Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 Golf Shoe Review - We put Rory McIlroy's shoe to the test
Check out our verdict on the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 Shoes, as we put Rory McIlroy's golf shoes through their paces.
There's a reason why Rory McIlroy wears these shoes. They are a fantastic spiked offering from Nike that look fantastic when paired with any outfit, but also deliver performance benefits in terms of the superb traction they provide on the turf. They are a fantastic golf shoe for anyone looking to play in both winter and summer climates, delivering ample support and excellent comfort throughout your round.
-
+
Incredible comfort from the box
-
+
Classy and sporty look
-
+
Grip and stability is solid
-
+
Waterproof
-
-
Spikes can take a little getting used too
Three-time FedEx Cup Champion Rory McIlroy (opens in new tab) is currently one of the most exciting players to watch on the PGA Tour. But he’s also one of the most stylish. As a Nike brand ambassador, the Northern Irishman is regularly seen on Tour sporting some of the best gear from the Oregon-based sports apparel brand, including the very popular Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 golf shoes. Interestingly, the four-time major winner had a big hand in helping design this golf shoe, with Nike taking data from McIlroy’s swing to assess how they could work more traction into the shoe's outsole.
So, if the best player on the PGA Tour is wearing them, then surely we had to see what all the fuss is about, right? Are they one of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) out there? Well after spending some time on the course wearing the Victory Tour 2, it was plain to see why McIlroy chooses them over many of the other fantastic offerings Nike have available (opens in new tab).
So what did we like about the Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 shoes? Well, let’s start with the aesthetic. They strike the perfect balance for those seeking a sporty look but also want to stay classy on the course. Putting it simply, these shoes look fantastic and come in a variety of colorways that combine nicely with the refined profile of the shoe to give it a sophisticated look. We loved the supple leather upper on this shoe, which was soft, lightweight and completely waterproof, which makes it a fantastic golf shoe to wear when things get wet on the course (opens in new tab).
Plus, the comfort is outstanding here, especially if you like to have a little extra support around the ankle as they feature additional cushioning on the topline, which we were grateful for when walking on uneven surfaces during testing. One thing we did find a little odd was the mesh interior of the shoe, which isn’t something we’ve seen before in many other of the best-spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab). While the interior does not take away from the overall comfort, it does mean that you do need to be careful when putting them on not to damage the material.
That leather upper is stitched directly to a Zoom Air unit on the sole of the shoe, which gives the Victory Tour 2 a very sporty feel but makes them incredibly soft underfoot. While some golf shoes need wearing-in before they reach their peak comfort, we found this was not the case here. The Zoom Air unit delivered an exceptional feel and excellent stability straight from the box and we loved the addition of the shock-absorbing React foam padding on the heel that kept our legs feeling relatively un-fatigued in the later stages of our round.
The Victory Tour 2 also comes with a seven-way cleat system on its sole that did take a little time to get used to, especially if you usually wear spikeless golf shoes (opens in new tab) like I do. But after wearing them for a few holes, we noticed how much grip these shoes offered. While the traction to the ground is excellent when playing most shots around the course, these shoes really delivered on softer lies, where we utilized the cleat system to plant a solid base and rip through the ball.
While their grippy outsole makes the Victory Tour 2 a brilliant golf shoe for winter (opens in new tab), we were skeptical about how easy they would be to clean, particularly in the React foam areas. But that concern was soon dismissed, as we found they wipe down quickly, and mud can be brushed away from the cleats without too much hassle. Overall, we can see why these are McIlroy’s preferred golf shoe. Delivering style, comfort and performance, we felt these shoes had all bases covered for what we could want from a top-end spiked golf shoe. For that reason, they are a fantastic option that can be used in both winter and summer.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
- Ed Carruthers Writer
-
