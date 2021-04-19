Love a pair of comfortable golf shoes? You're in the right place

Most Comfortable Golf Shoes

The best golf shoes have to be comfortable. You want your shoes to offer a nicely cushioned wear and thankfully there’s a huge focus on comfort in the golf market as you do an awful lot of walking during a typical 18 hole round.

Brands spend a lot of money and research time to make the most comfortable golf shoes possible. Shoes that provide a soft yet stable feel on all different terrains, and make sure they are a joy to wear as well.

To help you choose your optimum pair of golf shoes, we’ve picked out the most comfortable golf shoes on the market…

Alternatively, there are lots of other variables to think about too. For example we have created guides on the best golf shoes for wide feet, the best waterproof golf shoes and best golf shoes for walking as well so make sure you find the right model for you, and what is important to you.

Most Comfortable Golf Shoes

FootJoy HyperFlex Golf Shoes

Thanks to a combination of excellent fit and almost unrivalled underfoot cushioning, this is easily one of the most comfortable shoes on the market. The Wrapid BOA fastening system means the pressure is evenly distributed across the entire foot and there’s no pinching anywhere. It’s the same when walking as staggered ridges on the outsole allow the shoe to flex with your foot’s natural movement.

FootJoy HyperFlex Shoe Review

Under Armour HOVR Drive Golf Shoes

While packed with performance perks, the new HOVR Drive shoe from Under Armour also delivers when it comes to comfort. In particular, the upper is both breathable and lightweight, ensuring external water can’t get in while allowing internal moisture created to escape. Additionally, UA’s HOVR technology supports the natural movement of the foot during the golf swing and provides excellent underfoot cushioning. And this is only enhanced by the compression mesh energy web that moulds foam to the wearer’s foot shape to eliminate the impact felt step after step.

Skechers Pro 4 Legacy Golf Shoes

When you think of comfortable golf shoes, Skechers covers that off better than most. The Pro 4 Legacy features a high performance Resamax insole and lightweight responsive ‘Ultra Go’ cushioning for that ‘out the box comfort’ that the brand is known for. Grip comes from a dynamic diamond traction plate and replaceable Softspikes cleats, while the synthetic upper is also waterproof. As far as colour options, this shoe is available in white/navy, grey/lime and black/red.

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes

Ecco is well known for producing comfortable golf shoes, and the Biom Hybrid 4 is no different. The comfort comes from the Fluidform Technology which promotes a process by where specialised fluid materials form around the foot to deliver an unparalleled balance of cushioning and rebound. Furthermore, the upper is both breathable and waterproof, while the X-Tensa TPU element enhances the comfort as a result of the midsole stability it provides.

Ecco Biom H4 Shoe Review

Duca Del Cosma Monterosso Golf Shoes

The style of these shoes clearly indicate that they are designed to be worn both on and off the course. However, there is performance hidden within. A breathable, ergonomic Arneflex insole offers nice underfoot cushioning, while the leather upper is lightweight and adds to the overall soft feel of the shoe. There is also good grip on offer thanks to Duca’s original outsole that ensures stability during the swing.

Adidas CodeChaos Shoes

The popular Codechaos shoe has been designed for those looking to differentiate themselves on the golf course and it is a seriously comfortable wear too thanks to full length Boost cushioning across the entire midsole, creating energy rebound and putting a spring in your step. The upper is made of a multi layer mesh, making it lightweight, flexible and breathable. It also has a thin film on top that provides waterproof protection, durability and it repels water and debris so it doesn’t stain and is easy to clean.

Adidas CodeChaos Shoe Review

FootJoy Stratos Shoes

Definitely one of the most versatile shoes on the list, the FooyJoy Stratos offers no shortage of comfort. The StatoFoam midsole enhances the comfort provided by the PU FitBed that sits above to deliver an extremely soft feel underfoot that rebounds with each step. There’s also plenty of grip available thanks to an outsole that is packed with multi-directional nubs, while the soft leather upper rounds out the shoe in style.

Puma Ignite Caged Crafted Golf Shoes

One of the best spiked golf shoes out right now, the Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Crafted footwear is said to deliver the optimum blend of comfort, style, and locked-in stability no matter how hard a golfer swings. The upper sits on top of a full-length Ignite midsole that provides brilliant underfoot cushioning, meaning golfers will have a spring in their step while also feeling relatively low to the ground.

Under Armour Spieth 5 SL E Golf Shoes

The 3D moulded footbed of the Spieth 5s create a fit that feels like it has been tailored to your foot. Not only does this add to the overall performance by reducing slippage, but it also adds to the comfort on offer from the HOVR foam. This, as well as the compression mesh energy web and Clarino microfibre upper, makes this an extremely comfortable shoe.

Mizuno Wave Nexlite 008 BOA Golf Shoes

At just 235 grams per shoe, the Nexlite 008 BOA shoe from Mizuno delivers a feeling of weightlessness that is almost unmatched. It’s that out-the-box comfort that sets it apart from some of its rivals. Additionally, the BOA system also ensures golfers of all foot shapes and sizes will be able to find a comfortable fit no matter what.

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shoes

The Nike Infinity Tour shoes were inspired by Brooks Koepka‘s habit of chipping and putting in Nike running shoes, and as such they are designed to provide speed and comfort to golfers, leveraging maximum energy return from the ground up. Nike borrowed design inspiration from other sports (running, basketball) to create a golf shoe that is as comfortable as they come, and yet still gives stability, weather protection and also look great too.

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shoe Review

FootJoy Flex XP Golf Shoes

Building on the original Flex model, FootJoy’s XP features a completely new upper design with a premium, lightweight performance mesh upper. Additionally the new design is fully waterproof which enables high performance in rain or shine. They’re definitely one of the most comfortable shoes on the market.

FootJoy Flex XP Shoe Review