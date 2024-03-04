FootJoy Premiere Series Field Golf Shoe Review
We test out the Field golf shoe from FootJoy which has proven to be very popular out on Tour.
A Tour-validated golf shoe, the Field mixes traditional style with modern technology beautifully. Arguably the best-looking shoes anywhere, they also deliver on comfort, feel and waterproof protection. Grip could be better, but there is now a spiked design for this.
-
+
Stunning aesthetic
-
+
Comfort rivals best on the market
-
+
Waterproof protection
-
-
Not as much grip as spiked models
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
In the world of golf shoes, where old meets new, the FootJoy Premiere Field Golf Shoes really make a mark. Trying them out was all about seeing if they could handle the latest in golf shoe trends and standards. It's big when PGA Tour players like Adam Scott and Max Homa wear these shoes. It shows that these shoes have a good mix of style, function, and solid performance on tough courses. Their choice boosts the shoe’s standing among pros. But big names aside, how good are these shoes really? We tested them to find out.
Opening the box, the FootJoy Premiere Field shoes immediately felt familiar but also exciting. They’re classic in design but feel really light, which is a must in modern shoe design for me. Nobody wants to walk around on the course with heavy shoes on right? I got to test the brown version, and they went well with a lot of different outfits, showing the versatility that many look for in golf shoes.
I put them through some solid testing out on the golf course, in a variety of conditions to gauge performance. They carry a bit of old-school style, but when it comes to that performance, they’re up-to-date, suiting both traditionalists and those looking for something more modern in their golf shoes. Much like the Wilcox and Tarlow designs also in the Premiere range, these stand out in their own way.
Despite being a spikeless golf shoe, I felt the grip and stability on offer was good, as I was prevented from slipping a number of times when taking tricky stances in wet and dry conditions. That being said it is worth noting that this spikeless design may limit ultimate traction in incredibly wet conditions, you might be better off going for an adidas Tour 360 24, or Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 model there. And yet this shoe is still waterproof and comes with a 1 year warranty too.
Moving on to comfort, this was a factor where the Field really excelled. From the first wear, right out of the box, there was no uncomfortable rubbing and my feet felt cocooned nicely. Importantly the shoes fit true to size and FootJoy offer medium and wide fit designs which is great to see. I also thought the shoes were hard wearing too, something that actually surprised me.
I was worried that they would start to look tired after a few rounds but this wasn’t really the case. Speaking of looks, as I mentioned above, these really look great and it does not surprise me how popular these shoes are out on Tour. They mix old-school style with new technological features, making them a good choice for today’s golfer.
In July 2023, Neil became just the 9th editor in Golf Monthly's 112-year history. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he has also presented many Golf Monthly videos looking at all areas of the game from Tour player interviews to the rules of golf.
Throughout his time with the brand he has also covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons: PING Blueprint S (4&5), PING Blueprint T (6-PW) Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
