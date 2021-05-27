Read our guide to the best golf sneakers on the market to you help you find the perfect casual pair to suit your style

Best Golf Sneakers

There has never been more options on the market for golf shoes. No matter what aspect of performance you value above all else, there will be something out there that fits the bill.

Whether that means you need a model in the best golf shoes for wide feet category or you like to kick it old school and want to check out our guide to the best spiked golf shoes, it’s all covered.

Here, however, we will be focusing on the rise of the golf sneaker. As versatile as they come, these offer golfers sneaker-like looks and feel with the performance of a golf shoe and can even ease the strain on ailing muscles.

They also add a relaxing vibe to a game that has been guilty of being stuffy and exclusive in the past. Of course, there is nothing wrong with preferring a traditional look, but more and more, brands are catering for a wide array of styles and we are in full support.

Check out some of our picks for the best golf sneakers below.

Nike Golf Air Jordan V Low Shoe

+ Stylish and comfortable

+ Feel very well made

– A little heavier than other models

Sizes: 6.5-13

Colours: 3 (Wolf Grey; Black Metallic Silver; White/Fire Red)

There aren’t many names in sport more synonymous with sneakers than the Air Jordan. Made famous by six-time NBA ring winner Michael Jordan, this is the sixth generation of the Air Jordan golf shoe. Featuring five of the famous ‘Jumpman’ logos on each shoe, they look athletic and very sneaker-like. Oddly, they are devoid of any Nike swooshes, but we don’t think that detracts in any way from the visual aspect.

Thanks to a nice foam midsole, your feet are nicely cushioned from start to finish, whether that finish comes at the end of 18 holes or some time after. Additionally, the soft, thick tongue gives the top of the foot a secure and padded feel.

As for the traction, seven well-placed spikes provide a good amount, even in the wet. They’re not the most grip-laden shoes we’ve ever tested, but you won’t notice it’s lacking. The only drawback we found was that they are heavier than some of the other options on this list. But in the same breath, they are undoubtedly the most sneaker-like, which is what this guide is all about.

Nike Golf Air Jordan V Low Shoe Review

FootJoy Flex Shoe

+ Super comfortable and lightweight

+ Very breathable

– Not waterproof

Sizes: 5.5-14

Colours: 3 (White/Grey; Grey/Blue; Steel Blue/Red)

No golfshoe guide is complete without an offering from FootJoy. And in this category, the Flex model, with its combination of looks and comfort, is a worthwhile addition. In particular, we really enjoyed the soft EVA midsole and EVA FitBed which make this shoe super comfortable underfoot while offering no shortage of support. Performance in other areas is great and all, but nobody wants to slog through 18 holes in a pair of shoes you can’t wait to get off.

Additionally, they are very light thanks to the mesh upper which is also breathable, allowing perspiration to escape. This was a feature we really enjoyed but it’s worth remembering the upper isn’t waterproof so choose your moments wisely. However, on a dry day, the Flex is a superb shoe that is highly suitable for wear away from the course, while offering plenty of performance on it.

Asics Gel-Course Ace Golf Shoe

+ One of the most comfortable shoes we’ve tested

+ Waterproof

– Not the most stylish shoe on the list

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: 3 (White; Graphite Grey; White/Pure Silver)

Asics is best known for its running shoes and with this foray into the golf market, the company has built on that platform. Unsurprisingly then, the Gel-Course Ace shoes are also up there with the most comfortable golf shoes available.

Not only are they comfortable, but they are also flexible, moving with the natural movement of the foot to offer support with every step. Officially, this is thanks to the Asics Gel and FlyteFoam, as well as comfort padding on the ankle that helps to minimise the potential for blisters to break out.

And although spikeless, they offer a good amount of traction and the upper is waterproof, meaning they tick all the major performance boxes. Best of all, all three colourways – white, white and blue, and black – retain the sneaker-like look, making them a great option for those who favour this style.

Asics Gel-Course Ace Golf Shoe Review

New Balance Golf Leather 574

+ Very versatile and affordable

+ Extremely lightweight

– Only one colour option

Sizes: 8-14

Colours: Navy only

A shoe that offers the best of both worlds, New Balance’s Golf Leather 574 could also easily be on our guide to the most comfortable golf shoes. The microfibre leather upper is fully waterproof, guarding golfers from the elements, and features a fitting technology that suits a number of foot shapes. Additionally, at just 306.2g per shoe, they are extremely lightweight, which minimises the feeling of fatigue that often accompanies more stuffy models.

The rubber outsole features New Balance’s proprietary Champ Slim-Lok Zarma Tour cleat system and offers good traction from a variety of lies. It also supports your feet as you walk but isn’t so flexible that there’s a lack of support. The balance is just about right. Chief among the performance benefits however, is the comfort afforded. The foam compound midsole is responsive while providing all the cushioning of a running shoe.

Adidas Stan Smith Golf Shoes

+ Super comfy and unique

+ Can be worn in many different setting off the course

– Lace cover might split opinion

Sizes: 3.5-13

Colours: White/Green only

Like the Air Jordans, this is a shoe with a famous name that needs little introduction. More than 50 years after their original unveiling, adidas released a limited edition green version ahead of the year’s first major at Augusta National and have now added another classic and versatile option.

Although spikeless, the Adiwear outsole provides a good amount of grip and stability, while the look is a proper throwback, with the lace cover reminiscent of the old-school court style that made it famous. Additionally, it’s a waterproof shoe that can seamlessly transition from the course into most post-round activities.

It looks comfortable and is thanks to PU cushioning in the midsole, and in line with the brand’s mission to end plastic waste, the Stan Smith has been constructed using recycled materials, with the vegan-friendly Primegreen upper made up of 50 per cent recycled content.

Puma RS-G Golf Shoe

+ Men’s and women’s versions available in multiple colourways

+ Very comfortable

– Quite a bulky looking shoe

Sizes: Men’s (7-13); Women’s (4-8)

Colours: 5 Men’s (Pureed Pumpkin, Dark Shadow, Peacoat, White/Red Blast, Paradise Navy Blazer/Blue Glow); 2 Women’s (Quite Shade, Peachskin)

Influenced by styles from the street and inspired the the popular RS-X3 running shoe, Puma has really brought its out-the-box thinking to the fore with the RS-G golf shoe. Just looking at it you get a sense of the comfort on offer, and it doesn’t disappoint. The Fusion Foam midsole provides a terrific blend of underfoot cushioning and support to really enhance the wearing experience.

As well as the style and comfort on offer, it’s a completely waterproof shoe meaning it’s well suited to most conditions golfers dare play in. Carbon rubber lugs underneath also provide a good level of traction although not to the same level as you get from some of the best spiked golf shoes on the market.

But in terms of a golf sneaker, this from Puma ticks all the boxes and should really appeal to those with this kind of style.

Puma RS-G Golf Shoe Review

Mizuno G-Style Shoe

+ Lightweight at just 320g per shoe

+ Subtle style appealing

– Limited colour options

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: 2 (Navy; White)

Mizuno’s G-Style shoe is perfect for those looking for an all-round performer that comes in a lightweight package. At just 320 grams per shoe, walking the course has never been easier. The upper is made from soft Kuraray leather, which offers a nice feel on the top of the foot and is also waterproof, meaning you’ll be prepared for any and all conditions that might come your way.

We were also impressed with the grip delivered by the durable outsole that features several nubs for traction from most locations you could feasibly find yourself. Finally, we love the subtle styling of the two colourways available – white and navy. Such is their appeal that you could turn up at a social gathering and people would be none the wiser.

True Links True Knit II Shoe

+ One of the most suitable for wear on and off the course

+ Good amount of colour options

– Not waterproof and lacking a little grip

Sizes: 4-15

Colours: 4 (Maui Black; G.O.A.T Grey; Deep Sea; Bone White)

Another lightweight contender, this is one of the most sneaker-like options on our list. The Open Cell footbed and Wanderlux midsole really make this shoe a joy to wear, as does the flexible opening that makes it so easy to slide your foot in.

The comfort of this shoe is apparent as soon as you put it on and while walking, there is enough support even when swinging flat-out. They aren’t the grippiest shoe we’ve ever tested nor are they waterproof, but as a shoe for dry, sunny days, you’ll struggle to find anything better and more stylish.