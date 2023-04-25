FootJoy Premiere Series Wilcox Golf Shoe Review
Elliott Heath wears the FootJoy Premiere Series Wilcox shoe over a number of rounds to see how they fit and perform
The FootJoy Premiere Series Wilcox golf shoe is a truly stunning model that will catch the eyes of your playing partners. It has a firm wear but gives your feet that locked-in feel with excellent grip from the Versatrax sole and the added peace of mind of a fully waterproof upper.
-
+
Stunning looks
-
+
Great grip
-
+
Fully waterproof
-
-
Leather will begin to crack if not maintained and cleaned after rounds
-
-
Not the softest of wears
The FootJoy Premiere Series Wilcox has to be one of the best-looking models on the market but is it up there with the best golf shoes in terms of performance?
It's definitely the best looking golf shoe I've ever worn, in my opinion, and it's truly stunning when you take it out the box and see it in the flesh.
The Premiere Series range, which also features the Tarlow, Flint, Packard and Field, highlights some of the best FootJoy golf shoes and is seen week-in, week-out on the PGA and DP World Tours. It has received rave reviews and it's easy to see why. They have that 'classic' FootJoy golf shoe look but with modern day technology to keep your feet dry and comfortable thanks to premium leathers, lightweight materials and a modern, grippy outsole.
I wore the Wilcox over multiple rounds, starting with a wet day out on the golf course where it offered brilliant stability and kept my feet bone dry. From the moment I put them on, it was noticeable how locked in my feet felt, from my heel to the top of my foot. They fit perfectly, so I'd recommend going with your usual size.
The Versatrax outsole with nine stable cleats raises you up above the, in this case, mud and wet grass for great grip and it gave me the edge versus the spikeless, more sneaker-like, model that I first arrived at the course wearing. The full grain leather upper is fully waterproof and you get a one-year waterproof warranty. I played in hours of rain over multiple rounds and they kept my feet bone dry.
I absolutely love the design of the Wilcox shoes as a bit of a traditionalist and golf shoe lover, with the toe cap just setting it apart from other modern shoes on the market. You really feel like you're wearing something special.
The styling might not quite be for everyone, but many will agree that they are very classy. They certainly wouldn't be my everyday golf shoe but for those Monthly Medals and special days out to Top 100 courses and prestigious clubs, the Wilcox will be coming with me.
The white colorway is beautiful and will go with almost any golf outfit, and there's also an all-black version, a model that has a black toe cap and navy strap or you can design your own on the FootJoy website.
Each round I played wearing the Wilcox shoe featured some mud and a sprinkling of rain so I made sure to wipe them down with a wet cloth after, and storing them with shoe trees is the way to go otherwise you'll start to see the leather cracking, folding and storing dirt. This is by no means exclusive to the Wilcox shoes, of course.
They're perhaps a high maintenance shoe as without cleaning, a bit of love and keeping them with shoe trees, you may notice that they could start looking a bit shabby after a while if kept in your car trunk or just not looked after. So it goes without saying that these are a premium golf shoe that needs to be treated with love. If you do that, they'll last you years.
So there's potentially a bit of maintenance needed to keep them looking fresh, but the only other small negative of the Wilcox is that the wear is more on the firm side. They're by no means the most comfortable golf shoes on the market in my view, where some will give you plenty of padding and a lovely, soft, cushioned feel. The Wilcox is definitely a firm wear so your feet may begin to hurt a little bit after 36-holes.
Overall, though, they're exactly what you'd expect from a FootJoy Premiere Series shoe. Stunning looks, a stable, locked-in fit, fully waterproof and fantastic grip.
It's easy to see why the Premiere Series range is regularly used out on tour and seen around golf clubs, and the Wilcox is a truly excellent addition to the range.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
