FootJoy Premiere Series Wilcox Golf Shoe Review

The FootJoy Premiere Series Wilcox has to be one of the best-looking models on the market but is it up there with the best golf shoes in terms of performance?

It's definitely the best looking golf shoe I've ever worn, in my opinion, and it's truly stunning when you take it out the box and see it in the flesh.

The Premiere Series range, which also features the Tarlow, Flint, Packard and Field, highlights some of the best FootJoy golf shoes and is seen week-in, week-out on the PGA and DP World Tours. It has received rave reviews and it's easy to see why. They have that 'classic' FootJoy golf shoe look but with modern day technology to keep your feet dry and comfortable thanks to premium leathers, lightweight materials and a modern, grippy outsole.

The Versatrax outsole offers exceptional grip (Image credit: Future)

I wore the Wilcox over multiple rounds, starting with a wet day out on the golf course where it offered brilliant stability and kept my feet bone dry. From the moment I put them on, it was noticeable how locked in my feet felt, from my heel to the top of my foot. They fit perfectly, so I'd recommend going with your usual size.

The Versatrax outsole with nine stable cleats raises you up above the, in this case, mud and wet grass for great grip and it gave me the edge versus the spikeless, more sneaker-like, model that I first arrived at the course wearing. The full grain leather upper is fully waterproof and you get a one-year waterproof warranty. I played in hours of rain over multiple rounds and they kept my feet bone dry.

Despite plenty of rain and mud, the Wilcox shoes kept my feet bone dry and offered superb grip (Image credit: Future)

I absolutely love the design of the Wilcox shoes as a bit of a traditionalist and golf shoe lover, with the toe cap just setting it apart from other modern shoes on the market. You really feel like you're wearing something special.

The styling might not quite be for everyone, but many will agree that they are very classy. They certainly wouldn't be my everyday golf shoe but for those Monthly Medals and special days out to Top 100 courses and prestigious clubs, the Wilcox will be coming with me.

The white colorway is beautiful and will go with almost any golf outfit, and there's also an all-black version, a model that has a black toe cap and navy strap or you can design your own on the FootJoy website.

Each round I played wearing the Wilcox shoe featured some mud and a sprinkling of rain so I made sure to wipe them down with a wet cloth after, and storing them with shoe trees is the way to go otherwise you'll start to see the leather cracking, folding and storing dirt. This is by no means exclusive to the Wilcox shoes, of course.

The Wilcox shoes in the all-white colorway go with almost any golf outfit (Image credit: Future)

They're perhaps a high maintenance shoe as without cleaning, a bit of love and keeping them with shoe trees, you may notice that they could start looking a bit shabby after a while if kept in your car trunk or just not looked after. So it goes without saying that these are a premium golf shoe that needs to be treated with love. If you do that, they'll last you years.

So there's potentially a bit of maintenance needed to keep them looking fresh, but the only other small negative of the Wilcox is that the wear is more on the firm side. They're by no means the most comfortable golf shoes on the market in my view, where some will give you plenty of padding and a lovely, soft, cushioned feel. The Wilcox is definitely a firm wear so your feet may begin to hurt a little bit after 36-holes.

The Wilcox shoes freshly cleaned after three rounds and stored with shoe trees (Image credit: Future)

Overall, though, they're exactly what you'd expect from a FootJoy Premiere Series shoe. Stunning looks, a stable, locked-in fit, fully waterproof and fantastic grip.

It's easy to see why the Premiere Series range is regularly used out on tour and seen around golf clubs, and the Wilcox is a truly excellent addition to the range.