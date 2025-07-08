Need A New Pair Of Golf Shoes? As A Golf Shoe Expert, Here Are 13 Discounted Models I Personally Recommend This Amazon Prime Day

For those of you that know me, I am Dan Parker and amongst other things at Golf Monthly - Kickpoint podcast host for example - I am the resident shoe tester here which means I test a lot of models, and I mean A LOT. With so many brands out there, and then so many different models covering every price point and style, it is a tricky thing to navigate when you need or want to get some of the best golf shoes. Well this is exactly why I decided to write this post because this is the ideal time of year to give your feet a refresh.

You see it is Amazon Prime Day right now which means there are loads of deals out there, with the golf shoe space well catered for. Therefore given my role I thought it best to point you in the right direction of the best models I have tested, and also the best prices for those shoes.

So let's get to the picks - if you want a larger list of deals, see our best Amazon Prime Day golf deals hub page with all the deals and information you need to get what you want at a good price. Alternatively, if you want to browse yourself, I recommend taking a look at the golf deals section on Amazon as you can see a wide variety models on offer at the moment, and you can search for your ideal colors and sizes as well. I have also included some handy links to other retailers and specific sales below as well.

adidas

adidas S2G Shoes: was $100 now $55.64 at Amazon A well executed hybrid golf shoe that offers outstanding value for money thanks to its versatility and quality of build. While it's not an out-and-out performance spikeless golf shoe, for the golfer who values style and comfort for on the golf course, at the driving range or anywhere else for that matter, very few golf shoes can match the new S2G SL. Amazingly you can get a pair with as much as 60% off right now in select colors and sizes, which is incredible value. Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review

adidas Codechaos 25 Spikeless Golf Shoes: was $160 now $110.69 at Amazon One of the best spikeless shoes on the market, the Codechaos shoes boast a stylish, modern look and combines it with excellent on-course performance. The outsole provided tremendous grip during our testing and they are lightweight and comfortable. The price on offer varies a little depending on what colorway you opt for, but you can get up to 31% off - the lowest price I've seen for this shoe since release. Read our full adidas Codechaos 25 Golf Shoes Review

adidas Tour 360 24 Shoes: was $200 now $129.99 at Amazon This deal is only available in the US and features adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe. The redesign certainly paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe. There are varying discounts at the moment but you can find select colors and sizes with as much as 35% off currently. Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review

FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoes: was $99.95 now $69.95 at Amazon It may be a couple of years old now but I continue to plug the Hyperflex Carbon because it is simply a really good golf shoe. It is a well-rounded spiked golf shoe excels in stability and I particularly liked the midsole design as well because of the instant and long-lasting comfort it provided me. I think getting this level of golf shoe for around 70 bucks right now might be the best value deal in this list. Read our full FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes Review

Nike

Nike Air Pegasus '89 Golf Shoes: was $120 now $84 at Amazon Here is another shoe you can wear on and off the course - Nike have dipped into the casual look on the golf course with the Air Pegasus '89 shoe, arguably their most versatile golf shoe ever. They're durable and waterproof, whilst provided great grip throughout the golf swing - a few of the many reasons they were given five stars in our review. And you can get a pair for less than $100 which is unreal value. Read our full Nike Air Pegasus '89 Golf Shoe Review

Ecco

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes: was $219.95 now $98.86 at Amazon If you are an Ecco fan then do I have the deal for you. You can get the Biom H4 shoe right now with as much as 55% off in select colors and sizes. Again it may be a couple of years old but I can personally attest the performance is still good here because the H4 is a comfortable, 100% waterproof, and stylish shoe. I also think the grip and stability was solid given it is a spikeless design. Read our full Ecco Biom H4 2023 Golf Shoes Review

Ecco Biom G5 Golf Shoes: was $269.95 now $134.08 at Amazon A modern yet sophisticated cleated shoe that will be comfortable and perform in all weathers. The fit and feel are exceptional, as is the traction on offer, while the BOA options enhance the overall experience for the added investment, which is admittedly towards the very top of the price spectrum. But speaking of which, you can actually get the G5 with as much as 50% off though - in select sizes and colors. Read our full Ecco Biom G5 Shoe Review

Ecco LT1 Golf Shoes: was $224.95 now $128.48 at Amazon Another classy, well designed and premium golf shoe offering from Ecco. While it's probably not a shoe for those looking for maximum support through the swing, its nonetheless an incredibly comfortable, premium and classy design that the brand has now become well known for. The laced finish currently has as much as 43% off at the moment with the biggest discounts coming in the blue and white finish pictured here, but there are colors, sizes and discounts available. Read our full Ecco LT1 Golf Shoe Review

Puma

Puma Phantomcat Nitro Golf Shoes: was $85.97 now $59 at Amazon Moving on to Puma, one of the best shoes in the brand's current line-up remains the Phantomcat Nitro. It is a well rounded spiked golf shoe with a unique traction system that is both low profile and lightweight. In testing, the new technology in the heel made for a comfortable walk and the bright colors and touches of detail make for a stylish and practical golf shoe. Right now you can get a pair for as little as 60 bucks. Read our full Puma Phantomcat Nitro Golf Shoe Review

Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoes: was $180 now $89.99 at Puma Another spiked model released a few years ago but I still like, is the Ignite Articulate. The traction here is outstanding as was the all-round support, whilst I like the overall look of the shoe as well. At the moment puma is offering good discounts on the brand's official site, dropping the price of this shoe to the 90 dollar mark, roughly half-price. Read our full Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoe Review

Under Armour

G/FORE