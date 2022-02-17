Best New Balance Golf Shoes

New Balance has long had a reputation of providing comfort and stability in the athletic shoe market, from its original track shoes to tennis shoes to cross trainers and now golf shoes, a market the company entered into less than a decade ago.

The idea in golf is the same as its other shoes -- comfort and stability. And if you play golf, those are two very important elements, especially if you're looking for most comfortable or the best walking golf shoes.

At first, New Balance entered this tough market with just a few offerings, but today, there are lots of models to choose from with new technologies. Advancements in materials for comfort and sole design for stability are at the forefront.

Additionally, New Balance has always been very good in designing shoes to fit almost any foot with its differently shaped lasts, especially for folks who need a wider size. Plus, New Balance has a style all its own, that says "athletic" in a different way than adidas or Nike.

Here's a look at the latest offerings from New Balance. They include eight men's shoe models and two new style for women. If you'd like to check out some other brands of golf shoes, you might want to consider checking out our guides for the best best Ecco golf shoes, the best Nike shoes, or the best from Skechers Golf, a brand that's certainly known for comfort.

NEW BALANCE FRESH FOAM X DEFENDER SL A great spikeless option for serious players Specifications MSRP: $120 Sizes: 8-16 Widths: D, 2E Reasons to buy + Comfortable "Fresh Foam" midsole provides cushioning and support + Aggressive outer sole that provides good traction and stability despite being spikeless Reasons to avoid - A bit stiff in the upper above the toe area

Available March 2022, the Fresh Foam X Defender models, including the Fresh Foam X Defender SL (spikeless) shown above, showcase New Balance's newest technologies, In particular, they feature Fresh Foam X midsoles, which provide a "cloud-like "cushioning for comfort.

There's also an Exoskeleton TPU outsole that's designed to move with the natural motion of the feet. And something called FantomFit is designed to provide ultralight support in the upper, but we did find it to be a bit stiff, at least before the shoe was broken in.

To enhance the fit, the shoe features a form fitting tongue that hugs the front of the ankle. The X Defender is built on a PW-1 last that has a wider forefoot and shallow toe box for a roomer fit and ease of fatigue during the round.

The aggressive design of the outer sole, even without Softspikes, provided superior grip over other many other spikeless models on the market. It comes in three color combinations and well as a two- year waterproof warranty.

New Balance Fresh Foam X Defender New Balance's all-around best performing shoe Specifications MSRP: $130 Sizes: 8-16 Widths: D, 2E, 4E Reasons to buy + Fresh Foam midsole provides plenty of cushioning and support + Aggressive outer sole and cleats provide plenty of grip + Lightweight shoe has plenty of stability Reasons to avoid - Toe box seems a bit stiff right out of the box

New Balance Striker v3 Good performance shoe for serious golfers Specifications MSRP: $100 Sizes: 8-16 Widths: D, 2E, 4E Reasons to buy + A strikingly good-looking shoe + Very comfortable, yet stable Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for wearing off the course

The new Striker v3 is appropriately named. Its looks are certainly striking, and it might help you

strike the ball better with its athletic design and gripping power.

More than likely, though, you're going to change into casual shoes after your round, not keep these on your feet as you go out to dinner later.

But the Striker v3 is a shoe that should perform very well on the course. It has a waterproof microfiber leather upper (two-year waterproof warranty), an outsole designed to move with your foot and something called a REVlite "10 mm drop" midsole designed to provide lightweight cushioning and premium responsiveness. It also has the company's CUSH+ insole for increased comfort. At $100 suggested retail it's a good value in a crowded shoe market.

New Balance Fresh Foam PaceSL BOA For golfers looking for a snug, secure fit Specifications MSRP: $130 Sizes: 9-13 Widths: D Reasons to buy + Great walking shoe + BOA Fit system ensures a personalized fit Reasons to avoid - Shoe's appearance with the BOA dial on the sides aren't for everyone

The Fresh Foam PaceSL BOA features the Fresh Foam midsole like Defender models, but it comes with a twist. More specifically, the BOA fit system dial, which is on the outside of the uppers.

The three-part BOA system allows the wearer to use a micro-adjustable dial to control the tension of super strong laces and low friction lace guides (you don't have to tie these shoes).

These shoes also come with a waterproof mesh upper with structural overlays, a molten CUSH+ insole and "smart rubber" spikeless outsole with a welded forefoot water-guard for extra protection. The Fresh Foam PaceSL BOA is certainly designed for walking, and because it's spikeless you can certainly wear it on or off the course. It also comes with a two-year waterproof warranty.

New Balance Fresh Foam Contend For golfers looking for a comfortable fit, athletic look Specifications MSRP: $100 Sizes: 7-16 Widths: D, 2E, 4E Reasons to buy + One of New Balance's most comfortable shoes + Comes in several great color combinations Reasons to avoid - Outsole not suitable for all conditions

Another athletic-looking shoe from New Balance, the Fresh Foam Contend is a great walking shoe. Like the other Fresh Foam models, it features a proprietary midsole that's supposed to provide an "ultra-cush, cloud-like feel."

The Fresh Foam Contend also comes with some nifty color combinations, including Grey/Charcoal, White, Black/Grey, Navy/Blue and a White/Green that really stands out in the crowd.

Coupled with a waterproof microfiber leather and performance mesh upper and "smart rubber" spikeless outsole, these shoes are good to go right out of the box. Since they're spikeless, however, they probably aren't the best performers in wet conditions, but they do come with a two-year waterproof warranty.

New Balance 574 Greens For golfers looking to wear their golf shoes on and off the course Specifications MSRP: $100 Sizes: 7-16 Widths: D, 2E, 4E Reasons to buy + Casual look that's good to go anywhere, on and off the course + Very comfortable for most players, especially those who don't need much arch support Reasons to avoid - Not designed to enhance performance, especially in wet conditions

This is a great shoe for anyone who doesn't need a lot of arch support and is looking for a comfortable shoe that's both great on and off the course. The 574 Greens is certainly appropriate for the clubhouse or any casual restaurant and most comfortable to wear while driving on the way to the course.

But it's probably not going to help in terms of helping you swing the club faster on the course, especially in wet conditions.

The 574 Green features waterproof microfiber leather upper, a spikeless rubber capsule and an extra thick PU sicklier for increased comfort. It's also a little heavier than most New Balance models at 13.5 ounces.

New Balance Breeze v2 Great shoes for golfers who value comfort first Specifications MSRP: $80 Sizes: 8-16 Widths: D, 4E Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List

One of best values in the New Balance line, the Breeze v2, at $80 suggested retail, has much of the technology of the more expensive shoes. Among the Breeze v2 features are the Elite 10 mm drop midsole for lightweight cushioning and the CUSG+ insole, which also adds to the comfort equation.

It's a very comfortable ride with its breathable mesh upper with supportive overalls as well as a spikeless rubber outsole that features an aggressive pattern to help a little with gripping the turf.

Serious shoe for avid women golfers Specifications MSRP: $90 Sizes: 6-11 Widths: B,D Reasons to buy + Fresh Foam midsole makes this shoe very comfortable + Very lightweight + Comes in three color combinations Reasons to avoid - A spiked version of this shoe would have been a nice option

Like the men's version, the brand new Women's Fresh Foam LinksSL v2 also features the Fresh Foam midsole that the company says provides an ultra-cush, cloud-like feel.

There's also the Cush+ insole, a waterproof microfiber leather/mesh upper and a welded forefront water-guard. The result is a shoe with a two-year waterproof warranty.

This shoe is also very lightweight, coming in at just 9 ounces. It's spikeless, so it can be worn on and off the course easily, but it definitely looks better on the course.

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Breathe Good casual choice for golfers who want to wear shoes on and off course Specifications MSRP: $80 Sizes: 6-11 Widths: B Reasons to buy + Features the Fresh Foam midsole for maximum comfort + Lightest golf shoe that New Balance makes Reasons to avoid - Not ideal in wet conditions

Also new for 2022, this is the lightest golf shoe New Balance offers at just 7.8 ounces.

Featuring the same Fresh Foam midsole technology offered in the latest line from New Balance, the Women's Fresh Foam Breathe is very comfortable to wear and ideal for walking, especially on a nice day.

Living up to its name, it features a breathable performance mesh upper with synthetic overlays as well as a CUSH+ insole.

How we test golf shoes

Golf Monthly has a comprehensive process when it comes to testing golf shoes as well as other products. It's based around putting the golf shoes into play on a number of occasions, in a number of different conditions to see how models perform. Sometimes we even play multiple rounds in one day in the same shoe, too.

The process gives us a clear understanding of which shoes are more comfortable than others, whilst also making note of things like grip, stability, versatility, looks and overall performance.

In addition, before the testing begings, we often attend product launches and have discussions with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology. That way we know what the technology is supposed to do, and can test for whether it does so.

The final point to make here is manufacturers cannot buy a good review because we tell it how it is for all golf product reviews, not just golf shoes.

