We highlight some of the best golf shoes for walking out there right now

It seems obvious that the best golf shoes will be good for walking in but believe it or not there are some models that are significantly better than others for a variety of reasons.

First, when it comes to the best golf shoes for walking, comfort is key. A shoe that is comfortable to walk in feels great and makes it less likely that we get painful blisters on our feet which can ruin the entire golfing experience.

Adding to that, breathability and lightness are also two important factors especially if you are the type of golfer who walks more than one round in a day, or wants a pair of golf shoes that are versatile enough to use both on and off the golf course.

Bearing these factors in mind, we have taken a look at some of our favourite golf shoes to walk in below.

Under Armour HOVR Forge RC SL Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-13

Colours: 2 (Black and Grey)

+ Excellent HOVR cushioning

+ Sole provides good grip

– Only a couple of colours to choose from

Another in Under Armour’s line of HOVR shoes, the Forge RC SL unquestionably fits into the comfortable category of golf shoe thanks to the HOVR cushioning, which supports the natural motion of the foot and provides a soft underfoot feel. Additionally, the HOVR foam, which moulds to your foot thanks to a compression mesh, delivers explosive energy return during the swing. We love the low profile feel and the soft feeling underfoot stays the same, round after round. It provides a spring in your step when walking while also helping you stay grounded for longer during the swing.

FootJoy HyperFlex Golf Shoes

Sizes: 6-12

Colours: 2 BOA (Black, Grey/Red); 2 laced (Grey/Blue, Blue/White)

+ All-day comfort

+ Extremely versatile shoe

– Textured upper so difficult to clean

The new HyperFlex shoe has quickly become not just one of the best FootJoy golf shoes out there, but one of the best on the market in any category. Underfoot it feels really soft, making it a very pleasant shoe for walking 18 holes and beyond and there’s more than enough grip on offer thanks to seven specifically placed spikes. The Wrapid fastening system in the BOA model completely eliminates pressure points for excellent fit, while there is a laced model for those who take a more traditional approach.

FootJoy HyperFlex Shoe Review

Adidas CodeChaos Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-11

Colours: 5 (Black, Cloud White/Green, Cloud White/Grey, Grey, Cloud White/Orange)

+ Super comfy

+ Lots of performance for the price

– Some sections are difficult to clean

With a set of colours and a design that is sure to make you stand out from the crowd, the CodeChaos shoe from adidas caused quite the stir when it was unveiled. And yet despite the outlandish design, it is one of the best adidas golf shoes you can buy because the performance really does stack up to other premium golf shoes. Golfers will really enjoy the soft, spongy feeling underfoot when you first slip the shoe on and whilst walking because it definitely has a trainer-like fit and feel to it. During testing we couldn’t fault the grip on offer either – it provided a slip-free platform from which to swing on a variety of different lies and the wet ground conditions didn’t seem to make a difference.

adidas CodeChaos Shoes Review

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colours: 4 (Black, White, Grey, White/Concrete)

+ Stylish and supremely comfortable

+ Grippy and waterproof

– On the expensive side

Ecco is well known for producing comfortable golf shoes, and the Biom Hybrid 4 is no different. In fact, since its release, it’s quickly becoming one of our favourites and is definitely among the best spikeless golf shoes available right not. The comfort comes from the Fluidform Technology which promotes a process by where specialised fluid materials form around the foot to deliver an unparalleled balance of cushioning and rebound. Furthermore, the entire shoe is breathable and waterproof, while the stylish design means it’s suitable for wear on and off the course.

Ecco Biom H4 Shoes Review

Puma Ignite NXT Shoes

Sizes: 7-11

Colours: 3 (Grey, White, Peacoat)

+ Versatile and easy to clean

+ Excellent support

– Not waterproof

When we tested the Ignite NXT golf shoes from Puma there were lots of things we liked. For starters we found it to be supremely comfortable, the grip and stability were both excellent despite being such a lightweight shoe and the price tag offered good value. The contemporary and sporty look really jumps off the shelf and thanks to the Soleshield, they are extremely easy to clean as well. Finally, the ability to use it both on and off the golf course further adds to the allure of this golf shoe.

Nike Golf Roshe G Tour Shoes

Sizes: 7-14

Colours: 5 (Black, White, Light Grey, Dark Grey/Volt, Dark Grey/Black)

+ Perfect shoe when it comes to versatility

+ Great looking shoe

– Sole wear will limit stability over time

The Nike Roshe shoe in general is fames for its comfort and walkability so it stands to reason that the golf shoe version pictured above continues that trend. Constructed with a light, breathable mesh and a thick sole, it has a snug fit for your feet without feeling claustrophobic. The shoes are also incredibly comfortable and because they look so good you can transition from the course to the concrete flawlessly. It is arguably the top model when it comes to discussing the best Nike golf shoes in the current range.

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoes

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: 2 (White, Black)

+ Exceptional all-round performance

+ Leads the way when it comes to spikeless grip and stability

– Carbon model makes the standard Pro/SL a little redundant

While the Pro/SL Carbon looks the same as the regular Pro/SL, inside they are very different. The name itself comes from a carbon fibre inlay integrated into the midsole that runs along the entire length of the shoe for more stability. And not only is it a more stable shoe but it’s also more comfortable thanks to the extra padding around the ankle that makes it one of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market.

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Review

Under Armour HOVR Fade SL Shoes

Sizes: 7-12

Colours: 4 (Black, Grey, White, Navy)

+ Very lightweight and comfortable

+ Fully waterproof

– Not as suitable for off-course wear as others

Under Armour’s HOVR Fade SL shoe has several pieces of technology to ensure a serene walking experience. First of all, the microfibre upper is breathable and lightweight, while also fully waterproof, meaning golfers will be equipped for any conditions. Inside, the HOVR technology supports the natural movement of your swing, while providing soft underfoot cushioning and a compression mesh energy web that moulds HOVR foam to your foot. If you enjoy the walk just as much as the golf, or possibly more, don’t overlook this option on our list.

G/FORE MG4+ Shoes

Sizes: 7-15

Colours: 6 (Twilight, Nimbus, Onyx, Snow, Snow Camo, Charcoal)

+ Use all day

+ Modern, stylish design with good colour/size choice

– Price may put some off

Whilst G/FORE are synonymous with outlandish designs and colour ways, the MG4+ has a more understated, and yet modern look and appeal. Lightweight and completely waterproof, the shoe does not compromise in terms of comfort either thanks to ForeFoam cushioning and a triple density footbed which is “the ultimate massage for your soles.”

Mizuno G-Style Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: 2 (Navy, White)

+ Extremely light

+ Top-notch comfort

– Not much diversity in colour

Take a more relaxed approach to the game with Mizuno’s G-Style golf shoes. At just 320g per shoe, they take the strain off your feet and joints and make walking 18 holes and beyond a breeze. Additionally, the Kuraray upper is waterproof and soft while the fit is enhanced by the Derby profile, adding to the comfort on offer.

Stuburt Urban Flow Shoes

Sizes: 7-11

Colours: 3 (Navy, Grey and Black)

+ Modern, outside-the-box look

+ Value

– Not waterproof

Another model on this list with almost ridiculous value is the Stuburt Urban Flow spikeless shoe. Stuburt has really attempted to make a modern, stylish design that looks a bit different here and whilst many won’t like it, we would guess many more will. In terms of performance, the shoe has been constructed with a breathable micro-fibre upper, along with a padded collar and tongue to give extra comfort to your feet when walking. We also found the midsole and insole cushioning to be solid, giving enough comfort that these shoes could be worn all day.

Duca Del Cosma Flyer Shoes

Sizes: 7-11

Colours: 1 (Navy/Kobalt)

+ Foam and waterproofing create comfort

+ Something a little different

– Only one colour to choose from

Fashion and style underpin Duca del Cosma’s brand ethos, but there’s plenty of technology packed into the Flyer shoe that makes it a delight to take a walk in. Chief among this is the waterproof but breathable internal bootie membrane, meaning external water is kept at bay while internal moisture created can escape. Not only this, but the memory foam Arneflex insole, which is also covered in cow leather, offers incredible comfort underfoot. If you’re looking for something a little bit different this year, we would recommend that you take a closer look at the Flyer.

Skechers Go Golf Elite V.4 Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colours: 5 (White, Navy, Light Grey, Dark Grey, Black)

+ Immediately comfortable and ready to wear on the course out of the box.

+ Relatively stylish.

– Not that much wow factor

The Skechers Elite V.4 boasts a sporty, low profile design which helps keep your foot low to the ground enhancing your confidence when it comes to stability, traction and grip. We tested the white/navy pair over a number of rounds and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Soft is the feeling you get everywhere – be it around your ankle, under your feet and even in your hands as you tie the laces that have a silk-like touch. They are also lightweight, waterproof and easy to clean making the V.4’s definitely a model to consider when it comes to picking a good pair of walking golf shoes.

Skechers Go Gole Elite V.4 Shoes Review

Inesis Summer Golf Shoes

Sizes: 5.5-12.5

Colours: 4 (Navy, White, Red, Grey)

+ Four unique colours

+ Awesome value

– Sole can get scuffed easily

Much like a lot of the current Inesis range of golf products, this Summer shoe fits into the bracket of good performance with excellent value. The EVA sole gives cushioning which is vital when you’re doing 7 or 8 km on the course. Importantly this material is then spread over the entire foot, especially on the heel, for maximum comfort. They are breathable and well ventilated too thanks to the mesh material.

