Mizuno Genem WG GTX BOA Golf Shoe Review

Traditionally, Mizuno is known for the incredible forging of some of the best golf irons on the market and the major strides it has made in the metalwood market too. While the Japanese brand has been making apparel and footwear for a few years now, it's footwear hasn't been rated as being among the best golf shoes on the market, although that may be about to change.

Introducing the Mizuno Genem WG GTX BOA golf shoe. This environmentally-friendly golf shoe not only looks great, but feels fantastic on your feet all while reducing harmful ammonia and phosphorous in industrial wastewater - a win-win for the environment and golfers looking for a stylish new spikeless golf shoe.

Sam De'Ath wearing the Mizuno Genem WG GTX BOA Golf Shoe on the golf course (Image credit: Future)

First things first, the Genem WG GTXs look fantastic. The shoe is currently available in three colorways, but I tested the white and black pair for a few rounds on the course to see if the performance matched the aesthetics. The comfort was instantaneous when sliding into these BOA-powered shoes, largely down to the Mizuno Enerzy - a super soft midsole that has been taken from Mizuno running shoes and transferred into the Genem WG GTX golf shoes. Created through BLOOM TPE algae blended resin, this midsole is 17 percent softer than previous midsoles used on Mizuno golf shoes and provided comfort that would rival any of the best spikeless golf shoes.

The Mizuno Enerzy midsole provides extreme comfort (Image credit: Future)

The upper of the Genem WG GTXs is created through recycled synthetic materials and the BOA wire is also recycled. The BOA system worked seamlessly and provided a really secure fit when walking and swinging, like all the best BOA golf shoes do because the tension doesn't loosen over time. I have previously experienced the tongue moving off to the side on BOA style golf shoes and so when this didn’t happen with the Genem WG GTXs I liked them just that little bit more. While these shoes don’t possess the off-course versatility on offer like some of the other best golf shoes for walking do, the ease at which I was able to slip the Genem WG GTX shoes on and off made switching shoes before or after playing a breeze.

The Boa system provides a locked-in feel (Image credit: Future)

The sole on these new Mizuno shoes is really cleverly constructed using what Mizuno is calling its WGrip material, which claims to have a 33 percent increase on traction compared to the previous rubber used. I have to say, considering one of the rounds I played in these shoes was in the morning dew, I never felt conscious of slipping and really did feel stable when trying to give a drive a little extra speed. I have no qualms that these shoes would perform well in wetter conditions and perform just as well as some of the best spiked golf shoes, while the Gore-Tex upper will keep your feet bone dry and comfortable.

The WGrip design on these shoes provide 33 percent more traction than the previous rubber Mizuno design (Image credit: Future)

While I can't say comprehensively that these shoes helped lower my scores, the lightweight frame did in fact make these some of the most comfortbale golf shoes I have worn in a long time. At £180, the Mizuno Genem WG GTX BOA golf shoes aren't the most attainable golf shoes for those on a budget, however with year round performance and cool styling, these should definitely be considered if you’re in the market for a new pair this season.