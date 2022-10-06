Best BOA Golf Shoes 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best BOA Golf Shoes

Practicality and comfort are two things you can't go without on the golf course. No one likes to play a slow round of golf and neither do they like to be uncomfortable. Comfort is key, especially when it comes to your footwear, as your average golfer will walk 6.6 miles (opens in new tab) during a round of golf. That means you're going to want to have something supportive and comfortable on your feet (opens in new tab), that will keep your mind focused on the game at hand. That's where BOA golf shoe comes in.

If you've not heard of BOA golf shoes before, they are a specific kind of shoe that feature a unique lacing system designed to spread even pressure throughout your entire foot. Aptly named to pay homage to the boa constrictor snake, the system features a wind up dial that can be twisted to loosen or tighten a wire lace up system across the shoe. The system was conceived in 2001, by American company BOA, who initially implemented the system into the boots of snowboarders to help them comfortably pop their boots on and off. And since then, the brand have expanded, to help brands like FootJoy (opens in new tab), Adidas (opens in new tab), and Ecco (opens in new tab) produce some of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab)on the market.

So why should you consider buying a pair of BOA golf shoes? Well, if you're a golfer looking for more comfort in your footwear, then BOA shoes are an excellent option to consider. While traditional lace-up shoes are still a fantastic choice for any player, the fit BOA shoes offer deliver a better spread of pressure across your whole foot, which can make them more comfortable to walk in. That also means they're easier to slip on and off, with just a couple of clicks of the BOA dial releasing the grip of the shoe on your foot, meaning you'll be ready to slip these shoes on in a matter of seconds and immediately be ready to play.

Below we've set out a list of some of the best BOA shoes currently available on the market. But while you're here, why not also check out some of our other shoe guides, on the best spikeless golf shoes (opens in new tab), best spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab) and the best waterproof golf shoes (opens in new tab).

Best BOA Golf Shoes

(Image credit: Future)

One of the best BOA shoes on the market Specifications Sizes: 6-12 Colors: 1 (White and blue) Spiked?: Yes Reasons to buy + Exceptional fit + Best in class stability + Very comfortable for all 18 holes and beyond Reasons to avoid - Arguably goes beyond the ceiling price people will pay for golf shoes - Look of the Double BOA system may be off putting Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Perhaps one of the most innovative golf shoes on this list, the Tour Alpha BOA has many of the same features as the standard laced version of the Tour Alpha (opens in new tab) but comes with a new Wrapid 2.0 fit that features two BOA dials on the heel and side of the shoe. They are designed to help golfers lock their feet in more comfortable while reducing the pressure on the top of the foot.

FootJoy claims that this is supposed to help the golfer feel more connected to the ground while also giving them greater power and support in their shot. When we tested this shoe, it was a seriously comfortable alternative compared to wearing a laced pair of golf trainers and felt like it gave us a great connection with the ground which made us feel more comfortable swinging through our shots with a lot of power. Admittedly this is an expensive golf shoe, but it is one of the flagship models in the exceptional FootJoy range (opens in new tab) and if you are looking for something that is going to offer an excellent fit and even better comfort then this is perhaps one of the best shoes for you.

Read our full FootJoy Tour Alpha Double Boa Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

Excellent shoe for versatility Specifications Sizes: 6-12 Colors: 2 (Black, Grey/Red) Spiked?: Yes Reasons to buy + All-day comfort + Extremely versatile shoe Reasons to avoid - Textured upper so difficult to clean Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We love both the BOA and laced versions of this shoe, we included it in our guide on the best golf shoes for walking (opens in new tab) because underfoot it feels incredibly soft and during our testing it performed at such a high level over some long days at the golf course. There is more than enough grip too thanks to the seven strategically placed cleats.

As far as which model to go for, this is all about personal preference. The Wrapid fastening system in the BOA gives an excellent fit but so does the laced option for those who want more of a traditional look. Finally the looks are very modern and almost trainer-like which we definitely are a fan of. The colors FootJoy have gone for are very good too.

Read our full FootJoy HyperFlex BOA Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Adidas)

adidas Codechaos 22 Golf Shoes Eye-catching performance Specifications Sizes: 6-14 Spiked?: Yes Colors: 7 (Brown/Purple, White/Yellow, Black/Green, Black/Grey, Grey/Green, White, Black) Reasons to buy + Striking looks + Exemplary support and grip + Good breathability for a synthetic shoe Reasons to avoid - No major performance difference over previous model Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Adidas US (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The brilliant adidas Codechaos has an all-new look for 2022. Its similarly bold to the 2020 model featured on our best adidas golf shoes guide (opens in new tab) but now comes with a new wraparound outsole that adds a unique looks as well as more grip and stability. It's a super comfortable golf shoe too. The Codechaos one of those golf shoes that you forget you are wearing, such is the nature of the comfort, support and grip on offer.

Plus as it comes in a BOA option, the fit is superb and your foot feels nice and secure inside of the shoe and doesn't feel too constricted either. It features adidas' Boost technology throughout the sole of the shoe - a technology we have become familiar with in the similarly excellent adidas Tour 360 (opens in new tab) and adidas Rebelcross golf shoes (opens in new tab). As advertised by the brand, the Boost midsole gives instant comfort and the Codechaos 22 shoes took no time at all to break in. They also look fantastic and will add a sporty look to any golf outfit.

Read our full adidas Codechaos 22 Golf Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Mizuno)

Mizuno Wave Nexlite 008 BOA Golf Shoes Specifications Sizes: 7-11 Colors: 3 (Grey; Blue; Black) Spiked?: No Reasons to buy + The ultralight materials + Design really makes a difference when walking + BOA lace system is well made Reasons to avoid - Brown leather styling on the back is unnecessary Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Mizuno are well known in the golf industry for producing some of the best irons (opens in new tab) on the market. But the Japanese manufacturer also have an excellent range of golf shoes, with the Nexlite 008 BOA being one of the highlights of that collection. This is a spikeless golf shoe that has been well crafted by Mizuno, and are perhaps one of the lightest shoes we've had the pleasure of testing. Weighing in at just 235 grams, the 008 is the perfect shoe if you're looking for a weightless feeling out on the course.

Additionally, it also comes with a fantastic BOA system that golfers of all foot shapes and sizes will fit comfortably in. Speaking of comfort, the X10 rubber sole and tread on this shoe is one of the best spikeless offerings (opens in new tab) on the market, delivering excellent grip in both dry and wet conditions. The shoe also comes with a 1-year waterproof guarantee from Mizuno, and is completely waterproof, making it great for year-round golf.

Read our full Mizuno Wave Nexlite 008 BOA Golf Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: FootJoy)

Specifications Sizes: 7-11 Colors: 2 (White and Black; White) Spikes?: No Reasons to buy + Exceptional stability + Midsole provides a spring in your step + Impressive grip from different lies + Suitable for all-year wear Reasons to avoid - Some may want a softer feel underfoot Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

FJ has incorporated the Stratofoam that first appeared in the FJ Stratos shoe (opens in new tab) in the midsole of the new Pro SL Carbon Shoe. This provides a hint of softness underfoot but crucially, a subtle spring in your step as you walk making it one of the most comfortable golf shoes (opens in new tab) among FJ's expansive range. A carbon fibre inlay runs the length of the shoe, the overall feel remains firm to help with stability but the padded ankle collar really helps cushion every stride. It pairs up with the standard FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon, but comes in this fantastic BOA option, which situates the BOA dial at the rear of the shoe, giving it a very sleek design.

You’re easily able to forge a strong connection with the ground in these shoes, even more so now in the BOA option, which allows you to really go after every shot with full commitment. At no point did they slip or slide, feeling secure, yet comfortable around our feet. The look is near faultless, too. The front half of the shoe is clean so when you’re addressing the ball there are no distractions but then moving backwards, there are some design features that provide a modern, premium look.

Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Carbon 2022 Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

Ecco Biom G5 Shoe Specifications Sizes: 6.5-12.5 Colors: 4 (Black; Grey; White; White and Blue) Spikes?: Yes Reasons to buy + Smart, modern styling + Excellent traction + Stable feel underfoot + BOA lace options enhance the fit Reasons to avoid - Some may prefer a softer feel - Limited value for money Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ecco Biom G5 aims to bring together the best elements of two previous Biom shoes into one feature-packed model. Notably, the cleated outsole of the Biom G3 (opens in new tab) and the athletic look of the impressive Biom H4. We have to say, Ecco has done a great job and the addition of the BOA lacing system in the pair we tested is the cherry on top.

The first thing you’ll notice with the Biom G5 is the weight, or the lack of it, with the Biom G5 weighing 18 grams lighter than the Biom H4 (opens in new tab), no mean feat given the addition of the cleats on the outsole. Talking of the cleats, there are only six in this model, which are positioned at the very edge of the outsole to provide perimeter stability as well as excellent grip.

It still features Ecco's Gore-Tex protection and wipe-clean characteristics of the leather upper, which make this a robust winter shoe option. What's more, the modern, athletic take on a heritage shoe will appeal to a wide range of ages and visual tastes among the four colorways available.

Read our full Ecco Biom G5 Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

G/FORE G/Drive Golf Shoes Specifications Sizes: 7-15 Colors: 3 (Twilight, Snow White, Nimbus) Spiked?: No Reasons to buy + Modern, premium styling looks very smart + Impressive golf-specific performance Reasons to avoid - Less conducive to off course use Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The G/Drive is a spikeless design that features a cable lacing system. As you can see from the image above, the shoe consists of two dials that sit to the side of the tongue. I was impressed by how well they helped pull the top of the shoe down onto my feet for a snug but very comfortable fit. Just as you'd find with the BOA lacing system on some of the other shoes on this list, the dials were easy to use and also add to the premium look of this brilliant golf shoe. The BOA lacing system on the G/Drive is an excellent option for any golfer who doesn't want to have to spend time faffing around tieing their laces up before a round.

The blue and white ‘Twilight’ version we tested on the golf course combines a fairly traditional colour combination with some ultra modern flashes, like the large heel area and the trademark G/FORE skull and crossbones branding on the tongue. One final thing worth pointing out is, having heard that some of the shoes in the exceptional G/FORE range (opens in new tab) can come up a little snug, we'd recommend going half a size up from normal.

Read our full G/FORE G/Drive Twilight Golf Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: PUMA)

Puma Ignite NXT Shoes Highly durable Specifications Sizes : 7-11 Colors: 3 (Black; Navy; White) Spiked?: No Reasons to buy + Versatile and easy to clean + Excellent support Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When we tested the Ignite NXT golf shoes from Puma there were lots of things we liked. For starters we found it to be supremely comfortable, the grip and stability were both excellent despite being such a lightweight shoe and the price tag offered good value. It is one of the few BOA options in the Puma golf shoe range (opens in new tab) but it has a premium feel with the BOA dial being located on the top of the shoes tongue, making it very easy to adjust when you're on the course.

These shoes are built from the ground up using Puma’s Pro-Form TPU outsole with an organically-altered traction pattern, featuring over 100 strategically placed directional hexagon lugs for maximum stability and traction. The contemporary and sporty look really jumps off the shelf and thanks to the sneaker's Soleshield, they are extremely easy to clean as well. Finally, we think the looks are a big plus point because they can be used both on and off the golf course. Overall it is an excellent, versatile, lightweight summer shoe that will suit those seeking comfort and a street/sporty look.

Read our full Puma Ignite NXT Shoe Review

How we test golf shoes

Our golf shoe testing methodology (opens in new tab) revolves around putting models to the test over a number of rounds and in different conditions. This is so we can gain a better idea of overall performance in terms of factors like grip comfort, grip, stability, waterproofing and how they actually look on the golf course. The shoes listed above have been personally used by a member of the Golf Monthly team, while our writer Dan Parker (opens in new tab) heads up all golf shoe testing on the site.

This is the best way of testing a golf shoe, as using it in the real world over a number of rounds allows us to see how they perform when variables change like weather, ground conditions, different stances, lies, and so on. We think this also gives us information on the little details as well. For example, our testing process allows us to see which brands come up small or large, which models start to rub a bit too much after 36 holes, and which designs can be used away from the golf course or for the drive home. We are very rigorous in our testing process to the point where we will regularly attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology. That isn't to say manufacturers can buy a good review though, as all our reviews are made by golfers, for golfers.

How to choose the best golf shoe

The golf shoe market features a ton of high-tech options that can sometimes make picking the right shoe quite an overwhelming decision. If you're new to golf or if you're a single-figure handicapper, there are some things that we all need to consider when picking out our next pair of golf shoes. For that reason, we've put together below a list of the key things to consider when purchasing your next golf shoe.

1. Spiked or spikeless?

Perhaps one of the most important considerations you need to make when purchasing your next pair of golf shoes is whether they have spikes (or cleats) on thier soles. Spiked shoes offer greater grip and stability and can be used in all weathers. But they are perhaps better suited to wet weather and colder climates when the ground is a little softer underfoot. If you're looking to improve your connection with the ground as you rip through your shots then spiked shoes are the way forward.

But if you plan on playing primarily through the summer months, spikeless golf shoes are perhaps a slightly better bet. While they don't have cleats on their soles, spikeless shoes will typically have rubber teeth or a very grippy sole that gives golfers ample grip on harder, dryer terrain. For that reason, spikeless shoes are also more lightweight and offer greater breathability than a spiked shoe. Many of the spikeless shoes featured above feature cushioned rubber soles that give you spongy underfoot support. Plus they offer more versatility away from the course, with golfers able to wear these shoes on carpets inside the clubhouse.

2. Waterproofing

An essential feature that any good golf shoe should have is waterproofing. You never know when the rain could strike and there's nothing worse than having soaking wet feet while you're on the course. If you live in a warmer, dryer environment, you might consider other factors on this list more significant, but if you live in a colder, wetter climate, then having waterproof shoes is invaluable.

Some players choose to wear a waterproof pair in winter and a lighter pair of shoes for summer. But one other important thing to factor in when purchasing a golf shoe is how easy your shoes are to clean. Sometimes breathable fabrics can be a lot more difficult to wipe down than a synthetic material or leather.

3. Support

The average golfer walks between three and six miles during a round of golf. That means you can be stood on your feet for as much as five hours and for that reason, you need to protect your feet and give them as much support as possible to reduce the risk of fatigue and the amount of stress going through your feet.

For that reason, it is imperative that you purchase a golf shoe that is both comfortable and gives added support to your feet while you walk. You should bear in mind also that when you purchase a pair of supportive shoes, you are not just protecting your feet but are also protecting your knees, hips and lower back from stress-related injuries.

Plus if you already have an injury to any of these body parts, you should look to buy a shoe that has a spongey yet supple sole that cushions your step while you walk. You may also want to consider purchasing shoes that give you greater heel support too to reduce the stress traveling up your achillies while you walk. That can also prevent you from turning over on your ankles as you traverse the undulating fairways of your local golf club.

One final thing to note is that golf shoes can sometimes sacrifice comfort and stability for performance-enhancing features to help you get more distance on your shots. That's why we recommend always trying out a shoe in your local club shop before you buy it. That way, you'll get a better idea of the feel and comfort the shoe provides.

4. Getting the right fit

Along with support and comfort, you also need to get the right fit. If you purchase shoes that are too tight, you'll find you'll quickly develop blisters on your heel and on your big toe. But if you purchase a shoe that is too loose, you'll struggle to feel well connected to the shoe and therefore to the ground which will prevent you from playing good and powerful golf shots.

For that reason, it is always important to try on a pair of shoes before you buy them and we have a couple of tips you need to bear in mind when doing that. When trying on a new pair of golf shoes, listen for the 'whoosh' sound when you slide your feet in. That is the sound of the air leaving the shoe, showing that it is the right size. On top of that, you need to do a walking test to ensure your feet aren't too restricted but are snug inside the shoe.

Another tip is to try on the shoes with the type of socks that you intend to wear them with. If you're buying a pair of spiked shoes for winter wear, you may want to wear a slightly thicker sock to your fitting session than you would if you're buying a spikeless shoe for summer wear. The better the fit, the more control and power you are able to generate in your golf swing and that means you'll be more confident when addressing the golf ball.

5. Styling

Obviously, style is perhaps one of the most important factors to consider when purchasing a pair of golf shoes. While brands have started to innovate with the technology involved in the golf shoes, they have also modernized some of the styles you see in golf shoes currently on the market.

But that doesn't mean that they have neglected more traditional styles of golf shoe, with many brands producing classic styles that still look very trendy on the golf course. Whatever your style, there is something for everyone these days. Take a look at our best adidas golf shoes guide (opens in new tab) or our best FootJoy shoes guide (opens in new tab) for several other high-tech options that can help enhance your performance on the course.

FAQs

Are BOA golf shoes better than lace up shoes? That depends on your preferences as a golfer. BOA shoes can be easier to put on than lace-up golf shoes and can distribute pressure better around your foot. For that reason, many players prefer them to laced golf shoes, yet golf traditionalists may want to sport a lace-up pair of shoes.

Are BOA golf shoes worth it? If you're looking for greater comfort and practicality in your golf shoe game then BOA golf shoes are definitely worth considering. They are easy to put on and tighten and adjust, thanks to the BOA dial on the shoe. You may also find that shoes that come with two dials can enhance the feel you get on the ground when you play your golf shot.