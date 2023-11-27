Mark Wahlberg's Municipal Golf Brand Has A 25% Sitewide Discount This Cyber Monday

When it comes to the best golf shoes on the market, we really are spoilt for choice, with hundreds and hundreds available at different price points. Whether it's an eye-catching pair of summer footwear, or a hard, sturdy golf boot, there are many models that money can buy.

Along with the look, there is then the decision of whether you are after a pair of the best spikeless golf shoes or the best spiked golf shoes, with one of the most anticipated shoes of 2023 now reduced in the Cyber Monday golf sale.

Municipal Origin Shoe | 25% off at Municipal

Was $180 Now $135 The Municipal Origin shoes are some of the most comfortable and best-looking shoes we have ever tested. Admittedly, there are better models out there for waterproofing and grip but, if you want a golf shoe you can use absolutely anywhere, these really deliver. Read our full Municipal Origin Shoe Review

You may be wondering why this Municipal Origin Shoe was so anticipated... Well, it's the first ever golf shoe from Hollywood actor, Mark Wahlberg, with his Municipal brand now providing a 25% discount on all items sitewide during Cyber Monday.

One of those products is the Origin Shoe and, first things first, we will address the elephant in the room, this product isn't fully waterproof... However, these shoes aren't designed for the winter months, they are designed for walking the fairways in the summer, when the sun is beaming down.

That leads us to who Municipal are. No doubt we know the FootJoy, adidas and Puma models of golf shoes, but Municipal have been around since 2019, with their primary focus being around sports utility wear. Three years after being co-founded by Wahlberg, they started making golf apparel, which was worn by Wyndham Clark during his 2023 US Open win. Previously, Wahlberg has said he wanted to get properly into the shoe designing game, investing in sneaker brand P448 and its parent company StreetTrend, which led to all three brands coming together for the Origin shoe.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Anyway, enough about the history and more about the performance, with our tester, Sam Tremlett, claiming the comfort is "outstanding". It uses M.Float technology, which is composed of rubber, memory foam, 40 shore EVA and latex and, out the box, Sam thought these were some of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market, putting them in the same category as the Nike Air Zoom Victory 3, Cuater Ringer and Ecco Biom H4.

As well as comfort, the looks are the real standout, with the Origin Shoe reminiscent of some of the best casual golf shoes or best golf sneakers. Put simply, they look fantastic just about anywhere!