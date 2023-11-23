Here's The Golf Outfit I'm Buying In The Adidas Black Friday Sale

When one of my favorite brands starts offering up big discounts, I stand up and take note! That is certainly the case with adidas this Black Friday. They have reduced masses of stock across the golf range so I have decided to piece together a full new outfit at a bargain price!

I've picked out some footwear, pants, polo shirt, sweater and a hat with a total combined saving of over $150! If you like my outfit, or any of the garments individually then now is the time to pick yourself up a great deal.

Shoes

Adidas makes some great footwear, but one of my favorites is the Codechaos 22 spikeless. When shoe expert Dan Parker reviewed the Codechaos, he loved the comfort level, the strong traction and felt they were some of the best golf shoes on the market. They certainly make a statement with their bold looks; that is exactly what I am going for with my Black Friday bargain outfit! Dan found them really breathable for a synthetic shoe and at a fantastic 35% (now below $100 for a pair) off these sporty, bold shoes are going straight into my basket!

Adidas Codechaos 22 Spikeless Shoes I 35% Off at adidas.com

Was $140 Now $91! A great performing and ultimately eye-catching spikeless golf shoe. The new wraparound outsole looks fantastic and offers a good mixture of grip and stability while the tried-and-tested Boost midsole once again provides an effortless walk.

Pants

Moving up my body, I am going for an absolute gem of a pant with the Go-To 5-Pocket golf pants. Admittedly the saving here is modest at 15%, but any discount on a product that Sam Tremlett gave a full five stars to is worth taking note of. These are genuinely some of the best golf pants on the market. Slightly tapered to provide a nice modern silhouette, the 5-pocket pant is a really versatile piece on and off the course. Sam particularly loved the stretch and ease of wash along with comfort and look. These will sit beautifully over my Codechaos shoes!

Adidas Go-To 5-Pocket Golf Pants I 15% off at adidas.com

Was $100 Now $85! A truly excellent pair of golf pants. Given they have a tapered leg some will prefer a looser fitting pant, but for me I thought they were perfect. Looks, comfort, stretch, versatility, ease of wash, everything was ideal here.

Polo shirt

Every good golf outfit needs a decent polo and I have found one of my absolute favorites at a whopping 45% off. The Ultimate365 Tour Primeknit golf polo is a really solid piece, it’s flexible and has a great feel as with many of the best golf polo shirts. There is a good amount of stretch so you can enjoy a full range of motion from backswing to follow-through. Due to the moisture-wicking fabric, it dries quickly, so every drive, chip, or putt feels crisp and comfortable. This is a great deal on a really solid polo shirt and a future wardrobe staple.

Adidas Ultimate365 Tour Primeknit Golf Polo Shirt I 45% off at adidas.com

Was $95 Now $48! This is a really solid polo. With moisture wicking fabric and a good amount of stretch, you will remain comfortable on course with the Tour Primeknit. Available in numerous colors, pick yourself up a deal!

Sweater

Right, time to spice things up a bit with the Adicross Padded Fleece Half-zip jacket! When I first saw gear writer Dan Parker wearing this, I instantly loved it! It’s bright, contemporary and above all incredibly warm and comfortable. You will absolutely be noticed on the course in this, but it equally makes a really cool throw-on piece for around town which is a characteristic of the best golf sweaters. This garment is very new to the adidas collection so a 10% discount is what is on offer here, but I would be snapping this beauty up at full price anyway, so any discount is welcome! I’m starting to see the outfit coming together now…What about my head…?

Adicross Padded Fleece Half-Zip Jacket I 10% off at adidas.com

Was $170 Now $153! This adidas jacket keeps you comfy through it all with its soft fleece build. Ribbed cuffs and hem seal out the cold, and a stand-up collar adds extra protection. Blocks of color and quilting on the back deliver head-turning style everywhere you go.

Hat

The eagle-eyed amongst you may have seen new golfing sensation Ludvig Aberg rocking a bold three-stripe logo on his headwear in his recent PGA Tour victory at the RSM Classic… Well, now you can get one of the best golf caps at huge 70% off!

For only $11 you can top off your golf look with real style with the Adidas 3-stripes Tour hat. This snapback hat is available in four different colors, so why not treat yourself to a range that will cover you for any eventuality? I will be selecting the white version to finish off this Black Friday look and I can’t wait for it to all arrive!