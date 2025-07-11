Act Fast! On The Final Day Of Amazon Prime My Favorite Spiked Shoe Of 2024 Now Has Up To 55% Off

I've lost count on the number of times I've recommended the adidas Tour360 24 as one of the best women's golf shoes. I rarely award five stars, but if you're in the market for a spiked shoe, I cannot fault it. Now on sale on the final day of Amazon Prime, with as much as 55% off in select sizes, this is quite simply an outstanding deal not to be missed. As such I have included a handy link below on signing up to Prime because that's the only way to see the best deals from the event!

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the Tour 360 franchise, which has long been a top choice for golfers. The Tour 360 24 was completely redesigned, offering a blend of modern style and high performance.

(Image credit: Future)

This shoe delivers superb comfort thanks to advanced cushioning technologies in the forefoot and heel, providing a soft and supportive feel throughout your round. The unique Torsion Bridge and 360Wrap support system provides exceptional stability, it kept me locked in and confident even on slippery surfaces.

The outsole gave me excellent grip in all conditions, making it a reliable waterproof option. I also found that its innovative design, including strategically placed spikes, does enhance traction and power transfer during your swing.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The Tour 360 24 is a high-quality golf shoe that I would definitely recommend for female golfers seeking a comfortable, stable, and high-performing option on the course.

Of course if you are not in the market for new golf shoes, but want to see deals on other bits of golf equipment, I suggest you stay updated with our Amazon Prime Day golf deals live blog.