Act Fast! On The Final Day Of Amazon Prime My Favorite Spiked Shoe Of 2024 Now Has Up To 55% Off
This is my top-ranked shoe of 2024 and I simply can't believe how much it is discounted by at the moment.
I've lost count on the number of times I've recommended the adidas Tour360 24 as one of the best women's golf shoes. I rarely award five stars, but if you're in the market for a spiked shoe, I cannot fault it. Now on sale on the final day of Amazon Prime, with as much as 55% off in select sizes, this is quite simply an outstanding deal not to be missed. As such I have included a handy link below on signing up to Prime because that's the only way to see the best deals from the event!
The new and improved popular Tour360 model launched in 2024 and it delivers on all counts. The clean-cut design has all the qualities a women needs to help her perform at her best, while at the same time provides excellent comfort. In select sizes the discount seems to vary at the moment with the biggest being a 7.5 shoe size, which is currently 55% off!
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 women's golf shoe review
Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the Tour 360 franchise, which has long been a top choice for golfers. The Tour 360 24 was completely redesigned, offering a blend of modern style and high performance.
This shoe delivers superb comfort thanks to advanced cushioning technologies in the forefoot and heel, providing a soft and supportive feel throughout your round. The unique Torsion Bridge and 360Wrap support system provides exceptional stability, it kept me locked in and confident even on slippery surfaces.
The outsole gave me excellent grip in all conditions, making it a reliable waterproof option. I also found that its innovative design, including strategically placed spikes, does enhance traction and power transfer during your swing.
The Tour 360 24 is a high-quality golf shoe that I would definitely recommend for female golfers seeking a comfortable, stable, and high-performing option on the course.
Of course if you are not in the market for new golf shoes, but want to see deals on other bits of golf equipment, I suggest you stay updated with our Amazon Prime Day golf deals live blog.
