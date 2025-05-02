Up Your Golf Shoe Game With 5 Of The Best Deals From Puma's Sale Right Now

Hit the fairways in style with a pair of the best golf shoes from Puma, these 5 golf shoe deals will have you looking pristine this summer

Puma makes some of the best golf shoes on the market, not only because Tour professionals use them, but also because from our testing we know the best Puma golf shoes deliver performance, comfort, and stunning good looks.

With more than a nod to some of Puma's classic footwear, the golf shoes feature bright colors and touches of detail across the range that make its golf shoe range uniquely appealing.

Right now, at Puma you can get big discounts across the range of Puma golf shoes including the game-changing design of its integrated cleat system in the Puma Phantomcat Nitro – one of the best spiked golf shoes around, reduced from $180 to a bargain $119.

If you're looking for a new pair of summer golf shoes, maybe some of the best spikeless golf shoes, like the ultra-fashionable Puma Fusion – currently reduced to just $79, then below I've selected 5 of the best Puma golf shoe deals worth checking out.

Puma Ignite Articulate
Puma Ignite Articulate: was $180 now $89 at Puma

Save $91 The Puma Ignite golf shoe features what the brand calls Articulation Geometry. The technology is claimed to allow the shoe to move with your foot while still providing a strong level of support. In our testing we found that it works brilliantly and come paired with Puma’s Ignite Foam that delivers comfort and energy return in the midsole. Ignite Articulate is available in 6 color selections, and the majority of sizes depending on color chosen.

Read our Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoe Review.

View Deal
Puma Phantomcat Nitro
Puma Phantomcat Nitro: was $180 now $119.99 at Puma

Save $60 Puma debuted its Flexspike integrated cleat system in the Phantomcat Nitro golf shoes, which is engineered specifically to increase surface contact with the ground as well as enhancing weight distribution across the foot. The new cleat design also means a lower profile compared to the best spiked shoes on the market. In our testing we noted that the Flexspikes provided increased grip but the outsole can clog with mud and debris quite quickly. Available in 5 color selections, and all the sizes.

Read our Puma Phantomcat Nitro Golf Shoe Review.

View Deal
Puma Alphacat Nitro
Puma Alphacat Nitro: was $160 now $99 at Puma

Save $61 We reckoned the Alphacat Nitro was perhaps one of the best spikeless golf shoes in the game. They are one of the grippiest sneaker style golf shoes on the market which performs on par with a spiked shoe. They also provided excellent comfort, as well as a sporty aesthetic, and we recommended these for golfers not looking to go too bold in their sneaker choice. The Alphacat Nitro deliver a smart and understated design and are available in 4 color selections, and the majority of sizes depending on colorway selected.

Read our full Puma Alphacat Nitro Golf Shoe Review.

View Deal
Puma Fusion Classic
Puma Fusion Classic: was $100 now $79.99 at Puma

Save $20 on the Fusion Classic golf shoe. If you're looking for a shoe packed with versatility that you can wear anywhere, then you'll struggle to find a more stylish, casual golf shoe than the Puma Fusion Classic. Its subtle design means they can be paired with almost any outfit and the Puma Cat logo at the top of the heel adds to the coolness of these golf shoes. Available in 3 color choices and all the sizes.

Read our Puma Fusion Classic Golf Shoe Review.

View Deal
Puma Fusion Crush Sport
Puma Fusion Crush Sport: was $100 now $79.99 at Puma

Save $20 If you’re a golfer looking for a sneaker-style golf shoe that looks great and is comfortable both on and off the golf course, then meet the Fusion Crush Sport golf shoe. Review highlights include its incredible lightweight and a best in class sturdy and grippy sole – which means they could double as a trail running shoe or even tennis shoes. They come in 5 color picks and a ton of sizes.

Read our Puma Fusion Crush Sport Golf Shoe Review.

View Deal

The Puma Golf range is not just golf shoes, they have an incredible array of golf apparel including some of the best golf polo shirts, trousers, shorts and accessories. Puma Golf also has a fantastic selection of the best women's golf clothes including the Puma x Dani Dazey collection Puma's first all-women’s line that fuses cool-girl, resort vibes with golf style.

However, if Puma isn't the brand for you, we have other brand-specific shoe buying guides on FootJoy, Adidas and Nike too.

