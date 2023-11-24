True Linkswear Golf Shoes Are At Their Lowest Ever Price This Black Friday

Some brands just exude quality and class when it produces golf shoes. True Linkswear is one of these brands, but its prices are normally right at the top end of the golf shoe market. However, with the massive Black Friday sales the brand has loaded across its whole website, these versatile, casual golf shoes are now at the lowest prices we've ever seen them - but only until Monday.

We've been able to test the True Lux Hybrid and True FS-01 this year and have been suitably impressed by the premium, comfortable and stylish shoes the brand has been able to craft. Both of these have big discounts this Black Friday, alongside pretty much its entire range. We think this brand particularly suits the more casual golfer who appreciates a versatile golf shoe that looks as good on the course as it does off it. Such is the on and off-course wearability of the True Linkswear brand, we've found ourselves wearing its shoes even more off the golf course than normal. The discounts this Black Friday mean you'll be investing in much more than just a golf shoe.

Based in the Pacific Northwest, the brand's motto is 'Enjoy The Walk' and we think everyone deserves to enjoy their golf that little bit more with a good pair of shoes on their feet and there is no better time to take advantage of that than right now.

True Linkswear FS-01 Earth | 43% off at Truelinkswear.com Was $140 Now $79 Sustainability is the key to this particular model, which is one of the most versatile in True's range. The rubber outsole is made with at least 40% pre and post-consumer rubber yet is incredibly hard-wearing. The upper and laces are also made from recycled materials and make for a stylish and lightweight golf shoe suitable on and off the course. Read our full True Linkswear FS-01 review

True Linkswear All Day Knit II | 45% off at Truelinkswear.com Was $145 Now $79 One of the brand's most successful shoes to date, the All Day Knit II really does what it says on the tin. Wearable from the moment you leave your house to the moment you get home, these lightweight knit golf shoes epitomize everything that is great about modern golf shoes. With a low-profile rubber outsole and breathable materials throughout, these will be your go-to shoe once summer comes around. This sizeable discount is available across all five colors across the range.

True Linkswear Lux Hybrid | Save 29% at Truelinkswear.com Was $205 Now $146 Our personal favorite True Linskwear shoe from the range, the Lux Hybrid uses Adaptive Knit Technology to create a comfortable, fully waterproof casual golf shoe. It uses a strong rubber spikeless outsole and a lightweight knit upper that creates a sporty silhouette that performed brilliantly across a number of conditions in our testing. In all honestly, we feel a price tag over $200 is a bit steep for this shoe, so to see it at its lowest-ever price of $146 feels much more suitable. The limited edition Dead Golfers colorway also qualifies for this deal, which is our favorite look of the six available. Read our full True Linkswear Lux Hybrid review