The Adidas ZG23 Is One Of Our Best Golf Shoe Picks And Are Heavily Reduced This Black Friday

Adidas make some of the very best golf shoes and this Black Friday there are some fantastic savings to be had on some of their top products, with the adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe available for 66% off at Amazon.

I'm a huge fan of adidas golf shoes and I have both the ZG21 which is one of my favorite spiked golf shoes, and the Codechaos22 which ranks among the best spikeless shoes I've worn. I still wear both of them regularly and although I don't own a pair of ZG23's yet, I am tempted to take advantage of this Black Friday offer and add another adidas shoe to add to my collection! (Colleague Dan Parker seemed to enjoy them in testing!)

adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe | Up to 66% off at Amazon

Was $200 Now $67.99 You can currently get the ZG23 shoe from adidas for as little as 70 dollars in select sizes and colors. New technologies have made the ZG23 a supremely comfortable, stable, and lightweight shoe that will keep golfers of all swing speeds fully supported during the swing. Read our full Adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe Review

Black Friday itself runs for the duration of the 24th November and we expect many of these deals to run over the weekend. Additionally Cyber Monday takes place on the 27th as well so if you miss out on deals, you can make up for it then.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

With the ZG23, adidas have taken a great shoe and made it even better. The biggest improvement over the ZG21 - and a standout feature in the whole shoe market this year - is adidas' new Lightstrike and Lightstrike Pro technology used throughout a newly revamped midsole.

Those who have worn a pair of adidas running or basketball shoes before will recognize the Lightstrike moniker as the midsole technology the brand has utilized in its running and basketball division to much popularity. Now in a golf shoe for the first time, the comfort on offer is a match for anything on the market and the overall softness on offer in this midsole.

Lightstrike replaces the familiar Boost technology we've seen in recent adidas golf shoes, and it's definitely a marked and noticeable improvement when it comes to cushioning and comfort under the foot. Paired with the softness of the upper - both on the outside and inside of the shoe - Golf Monthly's resident shoe guru Dan Parker says "the ZG23 is right up there with the most comfortable spiked golf shoes I've tested this year and for me overtakes the Boost technology used in other adidas shoes".

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

While Lightstrike covers comfort, the improved Stability Fin (pictured above in silver just below the adidas three stripes) is what gives the ZG23 the ability to keep your feet incredibly stable as your weight shifts through the golf swing. Although we saw this technology in the ZG21, it has been upgraded for 2023 to be a 3D shape wrapped around the outside of the shoe and has been updated to be even lighter than was seen in the ZG21. The ultra-lightweight nature of this shoe is very satisfying and really reduces foot fatigue after walking 18 holes. Heavy golf shoes can become burdensome after a while and this certainly won't be an issue long-term with the ZG23.

Aesthetically it may be a little plain for golfers who like to make an impression with striking gear, but if performance and comfort are the most important factors when it comes to buying a golf shoe, it's hard to ignore the improved performance and comfort the ZG23 offers.

The ZG23 is pound-for-pound, one of the most comfortable and confidence-inspiring (in terms of overall grip) spiked golf shoes we have tested and has earned a place in our Editor's Choice awards for 2023.

Whats more, it's environmentally friendly as - much like most of the brand's shoes and apparel outside of golf for that matter - the ZG23 is made using at least 50% recycled plastic as adidas look to do their bit to reduce plastic waste.

(Image credit: Future)

If the ZG23 isn't for you then there are other great deals to be had on adidas golf shoes, including the Tour 360 shoes worn by the likes of Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

