The Adidas ZG23 Is One Of Our Best Golf Shoe Picks And Are Heavily Reduced This Black Friday
These fantastic golf shoes from adidas are one of our favorites and can be picked up for a ridiculously low price this Black Friday
Adidas make some of the very best golf shoes and this Black Friday there are some fantastic savings to be had on some of their top products, with the adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe available for 66% off at Amazon.
I'm a huge fan of adidas golf shoes and I have both the ZG21 which is one of my favorite spiked golf shoes, and the Codechaos22 which ranks among the best spikeless shoes I've worn. I still wear both of them regularly and although I don't own a pair of ZG23's yet, I am tempted to take advantage of this Black Friday offer and add another adidas shoe to add to my collection! (Colleague Dan Parker seemed to enjoy them in testing!)
adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe | Up to 66% off at Amazon
Was $200 Now $67.99
You can currently get the ZG23 shoe from adidas for as little as 70 dollars in select sizes and colors. New technologies have made the ZG23 a supremely comfortable, stable, and lightweight shoe that will keep golfers of all swing speeds fully supported during the swing.
Read our full Adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe Review
Black Friday itself runs for the duration of the 24th November and we expect many of these deals to run over the weekend. Additionally Cyber Monday takes place on the 27th as well so if you miss out on deals, you can make up for it then.
With the ZG23, adidas have taken a great shoe and made it even better. The biggest improvement over the ZG21 - and a standout feature in the whole shoe market this year - is adidas' new Lightstrike and Lightstrike Pro technology used throughout a newly revamped midsole.
Those who have worn a pair of adidas running or basketball shoes before will recognize the Lightstrike moniker as the midsole technology the brand has utilized in its running and basketball division to much popularity. Now in a golf shoe for the first time, the comfort on offer is a match for anything on the market and the overall softness on offer in this midsole.
Lightstrike replaces the familiar Boost technology we've seen in recent adidas golf shoes, and it's definitely a marked and noticeable improvement when it comes to cushioning and comfort under the foot. Paired with the softness of the upper - both on the outside and inside of the shoe - Golf Monthly's resident shoe guru Dan Parker says "the ZG23 is right up there with the most comfortable spiked golf shoes I've tested this year and for me overtakes the Boost technology used in other adidas shoes".
While Lightstrike covers comfort, the improved Stability Fin (pictured above in silver just below the adidas three stripes) is what gives the ZG23 the ability to keep your feet incredibly stable as your weight shifts through the golf swing. Although we saw this technology in the ZG21, it has been upgraded for 2023 to be a 3D shape wrapped around the outside of the shoe and has been updated to be even lighter than was seen in the ZG21. The ultra-lightweight nature of this shoe is very satisfying and really reduces foot fatigue after walking 18 holes. Heavy golf shoes can become burdensome after a while and this certainly won't be an issue long-term with the ZG23.
Aesthetically it may be a little plain for golfers who like to make an impression with striking gear, but if performance and comfort are the most important factors when it comes to buying a golf shoe, it's hard to ignore the improved performance and comfort the ZG23 offers.
The ZG23 is pound-for-pound, one of the most comfortable and confidence-inspiring (in terms of overall grip) spiked golf shoes we have tested and has earned a place in our Editor's Choice awards for 2023.
Whats more, it's environmentally friendly as - much like most of the brand's shoes and apparel outside of golf for that matter - the ZG23 is made using at least 50% recycled plastic as adidas look to do their bit to reduce plastic waste.
If the ZG23 isn't for you then there are other great deals to be had on adidas golf shoes, including the Tour 360 shoes worn by the likes of Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.
Adidas Tour 360 Golf Shoes | Up to 67% off at Amazon
Was $180 Now $59.99
A triumph in comfort, style and stability, we gave the Tour 360s five stars out of five in our review. What really impressed us was the snug fit, locked-in feel and the variety of color options available. And yes, you read that number right, in select sizes and colors, you can get up to 67% off!
Read our full adidas Tour360 22 Shoe Review
Adidas Codechoas 22 Spikeless Golf Shoe | Up to 70% off at Amazon
Were $160 Now $47.60
These lightweight, waterproof and spikeless golf shoes make walking the course extremely easy, while keeping your feet dry. Select sizes and colors have the largest discounts here with a couple of them getting an unbelievable 70% off!
Read our full Adidas Codechaos 22 Shoe Review
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game, but sadly to date he has seen little improvement. In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
3 wood: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 15°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Hybrid: Srixon ZX 2 hybrid, 16°
Irons: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 44°, 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider EX Ghost White
Ball: OnCore Vero X2
-
-
