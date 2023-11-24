I've Tested Over 25 Pairs Of Golf Shoes This Year, Here Are The Best On Sale This Black Friday
I love golf shoes and I love deals. This Black Friday is shaping up to be a great one for golf shoe lovers
I love golf shoes, simple as that. I also like saving money. So, every Black Friday, I like to spend my time snooping around for the best deals I can find on my favorite golf shoes. I've been lucky to test pretty much all of the best golf shoes that are on sale this year, so I'm in the best place to tell you what a good deal on a good golf shoe looks like.
This year has seen some of the biggest brands in the game reduce its range of golf shoes. From my searching, Adidas has comfortably gone the hardest this Black Friday. Pretty much every Adidas golf shoe on the market has some sort of discount with the Codechoas 22 and ZG23 seeing the biggest discounts of over 50%. Adidas' fiercest rival Nike has also made a concerted effort to discount some of its golf shoes this Black Friday, with the Air Max 90 G seeing a pretty big discount in the US and the UK. For fans of Rory McIlroy, his Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 golf shoes have also been reduced for the very first time this week.
Fans of FootJoy golf shoes, Puma golf shoes, and Skechers golf shoes will still be pleased though, as these brands have also been sure to offer some decent discounts on golf shoes this Black Friday. Check out my selection of the best deals below...
Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals US
FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes | Up to 41% off at Amazon
Was $169.95 Now $99.95
A comfortable and lightweight golf shoe that has been one we've really enjoyed testing here at Golf Monthly. One of golf’s most popular shoes, FootJoy’s Pro SL design for 2022 has a clean, premium aesthetic and offers superb spikeless stability.
Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoe Review
Adidas Codechoas 22 Spikeless Golf Shoe | Up to 70% off at Amazon
Were $160 Now $47.60
These lightweight, waterproof and spikeless golf shoes make walking the course extremely easy, while keeping your feet dry. Select sizes and colors have the largest discounts here with a couple of them getting an unbelievable 70% off!
Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoe | 23% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $130 Now $99.99
A timeless design, the Air Max is one of the most recognized shoes in the world. This model has been given a few updates that are made for golf, these include integrated traction and a thin overlay that helps keep out water.
FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoes | Up to 23% off at Amazon
Was $129.95 Now $99.95
A shoe that got a 4.5 star rating when we put it to the test, this is one of our favorite sporty offerings on the market in recent years and is available right now for some big savings on varying colors and sizes. It's crisp, modern design and waterproof protection is something to admire, especially as some spikeless shoes don't include full waterproof protection.
Read our full FootJoy Fuel Review
adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe | Up to 66% off at Amazon
Was $200 Now $67.99
I couldn't quite believe this deal when I saw it. You can currently get the ZG23 shoe from adidas for as little as 70 dollars in select sizes and colors. New technologies have made the ZG23 a supremely comfortable, stable, and lightweight shoe that will keep golfers of all swing speeds fully supported during the swing.
Read our full Adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe Review
Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals UK
adidas Codechaos 2022 Golf Shoes | 35% off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £140 Now £97.99
This is a well-priced, great performing and, ultimately, eye-catching spikeless golf shoe. The new wraparound outsole looks fantastic and offers a good mixture of grip and stability, whilst the tried-and-tested Boost midsole once again provides an effortless walk. We loved it in testing, and it is now around £40 off right now.
Read our full Adidas Codechaos 22 Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy Pro SL Carbon Golf Shoes | 17% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £144.99 Now £119.99
Such was the love for the Pro SL Carbon Shoes, we actually gave them five stars in our testing. Why, you may ask? Well, it's because FootJoy have updated the key areas of this shoe, which has only enhanced the comfort while maintaining the grip and premium look and feel golfers love.
Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Carbon Golf Shoe Review
Puma Alphacat Nitro Golf Shoes | 38% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £129.99 Now £79.99
In testing, we felt that Puma's reputation in the spikeless golf shoe category has only been more enhanced with this Alphacat Nitro model. Not only does it look crisp and modern, but the comfort and grip is amongst the best on the market.
Read our full Puma Alphacat Nitro Golf Shoes Review
Adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe | 31% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £160 Now £109.99
One of the best adidas golf shoes on the market, the ZG23 features new technology that makes it supremely comfortable, stable, and lightweight.
Read our full Adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe Review
Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes | 40% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £124.95 Now £74.99
The Air Max range is one of the most recognized shoe brands in history and, with the 90G Golf Shoe, you will be picking up one of the best-looking spikeless golf shoe out there right now. In testing, the overall performance and comfort was excellent but, it's worth noting that it's not as supportive around the ankle as some other models.
Read our full Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes Review
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes since he joined Golf Monthly and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2
Fairway: TaylorMade Stealth 2 15°, Ping G425 Max 21°
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i59 (5-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix
