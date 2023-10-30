Winter Golf Week 2023
Your one-stop shop for everything winter golf, including the best gear, tips and deals to keep you playing through the worst of the weather
For many, the reddening leaves and greyer skies are signs enough that the golf clubs can be retired to the garage until spring rears its head once again. However, this doesn’t have to be the case. Such is the variety of winter garments and accessories on offer now, a small investment in the right clothing and equipment can keep you enjoying golf all year round.
WATCH: 7 Key Shots You'll Need This Winter
To combat the wetter and colder weather to the best of your ability, you’ll need a wardrobe that is ready to handle the harsher conditions and the equipment team at Golf Monthly has been busy testing out the latest waterproofs, mid-layers, practice nets, accessories and so much more so you can spend your cash wisely. While we can’t promise fair weather this winter, we can certainly point you in the right direction for how to equip yourself with the kit you need to enjoy your time on the course during the off season.
Winter Golf Buying Advice
Best Golf Rain Gear
Best Golf Waterproof Shoes
Best Golf Windbreakers
- Best Golf Waterproof Jackets
- Best Golf Waterproof Trousers
- Best Golf Waterproof Bags
- Best Golf Shoes For Winter
- Best Golf Hats
- Best Golf Tops
- Best Golf Polo Shirts
- Best Golf Vests
- Best Golf Base Layers
- Best Golf Sweaters
- Best Golf Umbrellas
- Best Golf Snoods
- Best Golf Mitts
- Best Golf Gloves For Winter
- Best Golf Beanies
- Best Wet Weather Gloves
- Best Golf Pants
- Best Golf Socks
- Best Golf Hoodies
- Best Golf Boots
Winter Golf Deals
Winter Golf Glove Deals
Winter Golf Reviews
Galvin Green Armstrong Jacket Review
Under Armour Stormproof Cloudstrike Stretch Golf Jacket Review
Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Shield Shoe Review
adidas Rain.Rdy Hooded Jacket Review
Ping SensorDry S2 Pro Half-Zip Jacket Review
Peter Millar Winter Wind Gust Jacket
Duca Del Cosma Bologna Golf Boot Review
- Callaway Stormguard III Waterproof Rain Jacket Review
- Under Armour Golf Rain Pants Review
- Original Penguin Full Zip Waterproof Jacket Review
- Peter Millar Rain Walker Pant Review
- Sunderland Whisperdry Pro-Lite Jacket Review
Winter Golf Practice
Best Golf Nets
Best Golf Mats
Forb Pro Pop-Up Golf Net Review
Spornia SPG-8 Practice Net Review
Gagalileo Golf Net Review
Winter Golf Tips
7 Shots That Will Save Your Game This Winter
- What Are Your Cold Weather Yardages?
- Wet Lie Chipping Method
- Stop Striking It Heavy
- How To Pitch From Muddy Lies
- Wet Bunker Tips
- How To Practice Golf Indoors
- 9 Things Every Player Must Do To Play Well This Winter
Winter Golf Features
10 Essential Winter Golf Items
25 Reasons To Love Winter Golf
How To Build The Perfect Winter Golf Wardrobe
25 Reasons To Love Winter Golf
Fergus Bisset provides a persuasive list of reasons why you should be playing more golf now the weather has turned
By Fergus Bisset Published
LPGA Tour Returns To Boston In 2024 With New $3.5 Million Tournament
The new tournament will offer the biggest purse of any non-Major and non-Tour championship event on the LPGA Tour
By Matt Cradock Published
Why Winter Golf Is Easier Than You Think
Carly Frost smashes the myths about the difficulties of winter golf
By Carly Frost Published
In Praise Of Golfing In Winter
Fergus Bisset on why he enjoys playing golf through the winter months
By Fergus Bisset Published