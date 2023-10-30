Winter Golf Week 2023

Your one-stop shop for everything winter golf, including the best gear, tips and deals to keep you playing through the worst of the weather

Winter Golf Week 2023
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Joel Tadman
By Joel Tadman
published

For many, the reddening leaves and greyer skies are signs enough that the golf clubs can be retired to the garage until spring rears its head once again. However, this doesn’t have to be the case. Such is the variety of winter garments and accessories on offer now, a small investment in the right clothing and equipment can keep you enjoying golf all year round. 

WATCH: 7 Key Shots You'll Need This Winter

To combat the wetter and colder weather to the best of your ability, you’ll need a wardrobe that is ready to handle the harsher conditions and the equipment team at Golf Monthly has been busy testing out the latest waterproofs, mid-layers, practice nets, accessories and so much more so you can spend your cash wisely. While we can’t promise fair weather this winter, we can certainly point you in the right direction for how to equip yourself with the kit you need to enjoy your time on the course during the off season. 

Winter Golf Buying Advice

Best Golf Rain Gear

Best Golf Rain Gear

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Best Golf Waterproof Shoes

Best Waterproof Golf Shoes

(Image credit: Future)

Best Golf Windbreakers

Best Golf Windbreaker

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Winter Golf Deals

Winter Golf Glove Deals

Original Penguin Winter Patterned Gloves

(Image credit: Monty McPhee)

Winter Golf Reviews

Galvin Green Armstrong Jacket Review

Galvin Green Armstrong Jacket Review

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Under Armour Stormproof Cloudstrike Stretch Golf Jacket Review

Under Armour Stormproof Cloudstrike Stretch Golf Jacket Review

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Shield Shoe Review

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Shield Shoe Review

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

adidas Rain.Rdy Hooded Jacket Review

Photo of the adidas rain.rdy hooded jacket

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Ping SensorDry S2 Pro Half-Zip Jacket Review

Ping SensorDry S2 Pro Half-Zip Jacket review

(Image credit: Howard Boylan )

Peter Millar Winter Wind Gust Jacket

Peter Millar Winter Wind Gust Jacket

(Image credit: Future)

Duca Del Cosma Bologna Golf Boot Review

Duca Del Cosma Bologna golf shoe review

(Image credit: Howard Boylan )

Winter Golf Practice

Best Golf Nets

Best Golf Net

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Best Golf Mats

Best Golf Mat

(Image credit: Future)

Forb Pro Pop-Up Golf Net Review

Photo of the forb golf net face on

(Image credit: Future)

Spornia SPG-8 Practice Net Review

Photo of Joe Ferguson hitting a test shot into the Spornia SPG-8 net

(Image credit: Future)

Gagalileo Golf Net Review

Photo of the galileo golf net

(Image credit: Future)

Winter Golf Tips

7 Shots That Will Save Your Game This Winter

& shots

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Winter Golf Features

10 Essential Winter Golf Items

10 essential winter golf items

(Image credit: Future)

25 Reasons To Love Winter Golf

25 Reasons To Love Winter Golf

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

How To Build The Perfect Winter Golf Wardrobe

Photo of three golf monthly writers in different winter outfits

(Image credit: Future)

Topics
Winter Golf Week 2023
Joel Tadman
Joel Tadman
Technical Editor

Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.


One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.


Joel's current What's In The Bag? 

Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9° 

Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15° 

Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18° 

Irons: Ping i230 4-UW

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind

Putter: Evnroll ER2V 

Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸