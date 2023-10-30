Winter Golf Week 2023

For many, the reddening leaves and greyer skies are signs enough that the golf clubs can be retired to the garage until spring rears its head once again. However, this doesn’t have to be the case. Such is the variety of winter garments and accessories on offer now, a small investment in the right clothing and equipment can keep you enjoying golf all year round.

WATCH: 7 Key Shots You'll Need This Winter

To combat the wetter and colder weather to the best of your ability, you’ll need a wardrobe that is ready to handle the harsher conditions and the equipment team at Golf Monthly has been busy testing out the latest waterproofs, mid-layers, practice nets, accessories and so much more so you can spend your cash wisely. While we can’t promise fair weather this winter, we can certainly point you in the right direction for how to equip yourself with the kit you need to enjoy your time on the course during the off season.

Winter Golf Buying Advice

Winter Golf Deals

Winter Golf Reviews

Duca Del Cosma Bologna Golf Boot Review

Winter Golf Practice

Winter Golf Tips

Winter Golf Features

