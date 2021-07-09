In this video, Dan Grieve, Head Professional Woburn Golf Club, demonstrates how to pitch from muddy lies and get the ball close

How To Pitch From Muddy Lies

It's a shot that many of us fear, but watch this video and you'll soon be more confident playing from muddy lies.

Many amateur golfers find it tough to get that clean, ball-first contact. Get your setup right and the shot becomes a lot easier.

With most short game shots, the bounce is usually your friend, but with this type of shot it isn’t.

You want to make sure that you are using more of the leading edge so you get that contact into the back of the ball.

When you use too much of the bounce off muddy and wet lies, the club will just go into the turf and the ball will go nowhere.

Ball Position

The ball position needs to be just back of centre and with your chest bone a good few inches ahead of the ball, as this dictates the low point in the swing.

Most golfers get their wight stuck on the back foot on these sorts of lies and that brings the low point back, making it very easy to hit the ground first.

Finish Through The Shot

Another factor is the length of the follow through. If you have a longer finish, you tend to release more of the bounce. When you have a shorter finish with more pace, it allows the hands to stay a bit further in front of the clubhead and get that ball-first contact.

With the strike, it will go lower and the ball will be fairly hot, but that is the sacrifice you are making to get that good strike.

If that sounds hard to picture, make sure you watch the video above.

Tight Pin

When the pin is cut tight or you need to fly the ball over a bunker, you have a few different options.

If that’s the case, you are forced into playing a higher shot. Consequently, one of the most important things is to get the club selection right.

A club like the TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge is perfect for this shot as it is really shaved down on the toe. This means the bounce in the toe area has been reduced so you can get it sitting flush to the ground, which really helps with that clean contact.

Toe Lower Than The Heel

By addressing the ball with the toe lower than the heel, it allows you to swing the toe across the ball. As a result, you should be able to nip under it and get the desired height.

That's how to pitch from muddy lies. Watch the video to see just how simple this shot can be.