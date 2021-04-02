If you are in the market for a new pair of golf pants, take a look at some of our favorites here.

Best Golf Pants

Comfort is critical for peak performance on the course, and finding the right golf pants are an integral part of that. As more and more brands recognised this over the years, the golf pant has seen huge innovation take place whether it be in terms of design, features, technology, quality or fit.

Now, there is simply no excuse for wearing a pair of pants on the golf course that compromises your game.

Thankfully for the golfing world, much like the best golf tops, best golf polos, and every other piece of golf apparel you can think of, the golf pant has now evolved into something much more in keeping with other areas of fashion, without compromising on functionality.

Bearing that in mind, below we have taken a look at some of the best golf pants.

adidas Go-To Five Pocket Pants

Sizes: 30-40

Colours: 3

A staple model out on Tour – one that also featured in our best golf trousers guide – these adidas Go-To’s are designed with extra stretch in the waistband for full freedom of movement so you can truly unleash your mobility on the golf course. The moisture-absorbing fabric also helps keep you dry for the days play too.

Designed in nylon twill fabric they give a cool, dry feel whist a stretchy build lets you twist and flex with ease. The classic five-pocket design gives you plenty of room for tees, ball markers and a score card. We should also mention how adidas continues to develop its environmentally sustainable golf apparel and these trousers fit into that as they are made with PRIMEGREEN: a series of high-performance recycled materials.

Puma Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants

Sizes: 28-38

Colours: 10

Puma’s Jackpot 5 Pocket pants have proved very popular for a while now and it is easy to see why thanks to the combination of style, comfort, and wearable sportswear technology. This new model has a lighter mesh stretch waistband along with a silicone Puma Golf logo gripper tape to keep things comfortable in the waist area. Puma’s DryCELL technology is also present which wicks moisture away well.

J. Lindeberg Ellott Pants

Sizes: 31-38

Colours: 4

J. Lindeberg’s Ellott trousers are one of the best models on the market right now, with the new design getting a fresh update. The new fabric is breathable, lightweight, stretchy, water repellent and quick drying which is everything you could possibly want from a golf trouser right?

Under Armour 5-Pocket Pants

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 5

As you would expect with Under Armour, the research and development into these trousers is top-notch. Here the brand has managed to create a trouser that ensures mobility and flexibility are unrestricted largely thanks to 90% polyester/10% elastane blend, which is a high-performance fabric, stretch waistband, and a new streamlined fit to reduce drag on every swing.

Nike Flex Golf Pants

Sizes: 28-42

Colours: 4

Transition from the course to the concrete seamlessly with these Nike Flex Player Pants. Featuring a timeless and classic look, they provide a good amount of stretch thanks to the Flex fabric and the slightly tacky texture on the inner waistband keeps the shirt tucked in nicely.

FootJoy Performance Tapered Fit Pants

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 6

FootJoy make some of the best golf shoes and apparel in the game and these Performance Tapered Fit trousers continue that trend. They allow for a comfortable fit whilst still allowing for movement and breathability because of the nylon fabric. The anti-microbial technology differentiates this pair further too as does the colour choice.

Galvin Green Nigel Pants

Sizes: 28-40

Colours: 2

A brand synonymous with high-quality apparel, Galvin Green has added to its comprehensive line of trousers with the Nigel. Super stretchy and made using Ventil8 Plus moisture management technology, they will keep you comfortable on the golf course. Indeed not only do these trousers work well in the summer thanks to 20+ UV protection and a breathable feel, but they are also good at retaining warmth too which means they deal with those windy, and slightly colder days as well.

TravisMathew Right On Time Pants

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 4

Part of TravisMathew’s Performance Loungewear collection, these pants work perfectly in a variety of social situations whether it be on the course, in the clubhouse or out on the town. They feature a lightweight construction, a subtle texture and are made from a 4-way stretch material that will keep you comfortable all day.

Kjus Ike Pants

Sizes: 32-40 (regular and tailored fit available)

Colours: 10

Comfort is king on the golf course because if you aren’t, then how do yo expect to hole that four-footer for par when you are thinking about your golf attire? Well when it comes to trousers, Kjus has made the Ike’s to deal with the issue of comfort. Made with a double-weave construction, and a stretchy material, they satisfy the bottom half well. Not only that but they are water and dirt-resistant, have a straight cut that looks very smart, and come in a variety of awesome colours.

Callaway Chev Tech II Pants

Sizes: 32-40

Colours: 4

The Callaway Chev Tech II pants are made from nylon/spandex fabric with lightweight fabrication which gives comfort on and off the course. Add to that Opti-Dri technology to transport moisture away from the body, and you have an excellent model of pant that comes in four nice colours.

Original Penguin All Day Everyday Pants

Sizes: 30-40

Colours: 5

If you are a fan of Penguin golf gear, perhaps you have seen the No Laying Up guys wearing the apparel at some point, then these All Day Everyday Pants could be your perfect pair of pants this year. Made with a stretchy and technologically advanced fabric it is the little details we like the most here, such as the elastic gripper waistband, and Pete the Penguin logo on the back. The versatility here is also a huge plus point because these, as the name would suggest, can be worn all day and just about anywhere.

Polo Golf Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Stretch Pants

Sizes: 28-42

Colours: N/A

Get the premium look with these Ralph Lauren pants. They may have slim in the name but don’t let that put you off because they stretch excellently and have moisture-wicking properties as well.

Ping Bennett Pants

Sizes: 30-44

Colours: 4

Once again the star of the show in this Ping apparel design is the Sensorcool Technology. As such the Bennett’s benefit from excellent moisture management and UV protection, whilst also being crease resistant too. Not to mention this fabric system allows the trousers to respond to whatever the wearer requires on the golf course whether that be unleashing a drive, reading a putt, or perhaps stretching into a pond to retrieve a Pro V1.

Oh and if you get caught in the rain, they also have quick dry performance too.

Mizuno Move Tech Citizen Pants

Sizes: 32-40

Colours: 3

The Citizen Move Tech trousers from Mizuno are an excellent addition to the range. Made from 100% polyester, they are perfect for golf due to their lightweight nature especially in the summer. We found the mobility to be totally unhindered and the pockets gobbled up all the golf tees and golf paraphernalia we could muster. A very solid pair of trousers.

Peter Millar EB66 Performance Five-Pocket Pants

Sizes: 30-44

Colours: 9

Peter Millar makes premium golf attire and these EB66 trousers are no exception. Available in an astounding nine excellent colours, and plenty of different sizes, they are lauded for the unique combination of technical features, like two-way stretch, moisture-management and easy care, with a weekend-ready five-pocket design.

Whether you’re playing 18 holes or headed to lunch in town, these trousers are an excellent addition to any players golfing wardrobe.

G/FORE Tour 5 Pocket Pants

Sizes: 30-40

Colours: 4

G/FORE products usually stand out from the crowd in outlandish ways but the brand has kept things classically stylish here. These trousers are smart, casual, lightweight and extremely soft on the skin which makes them very easy to wear all day. They are made from a Japanese performance stretch twill fabric which is ideal for maximum mobility and comfort.

Galvin Green Noah Pants

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 8

These Noah trousers are made with Ventil8 Plus moisture management technology to transfer sweat away from the body whilst keeping the wearer cool during the round. Like many other models on this list, there is excellent colour choice and you also get protection from the sun too so these are an excellent pair of trousers to consider.

FootJoy Performance Xtreme Pants

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 2

If you want a bit more protection from the weather, but don’t want to don full waterproof trousers, then these Performance Xtreme’s are a model to consider. They are made with a water resistant DWR finish and also have easy to use pockets, a silicon gripper in the waistband to keep the shirt tucked in, and a warmer feel which make them perfect for winter months.

adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Pants

Sizes: 32-40

Colours: 7

A staple pant out on Tour, these adidas Ultimate 365’s are designed with extra stretch in the waistband for full freedom of movement so you can truly unleash your mobility on the golf course. The moisture-absorbing fabric also helps keep you dry for the days play too.

Glenmuir Ashurst Trousers

Sizes: 34-42

Colours: 2

A pair of trousers that also featured in our best waterproof golf trousers guide, Glenmuir’s Ashurst design has thermal properties as well as being wind resistant and water repellent which makes them a great all-rounder for winter golf. There is also no need for you to worry about being restricted as the trousers have stretch properties to ensure you have free movement.

We hope you enjoyed this guide on the best golf pants.