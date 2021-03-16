A good pair of golf socks is a must for the everyday golfer so here are some of our favourites.

Best Golf Socks

Admit it, you throw on any old pair of golf socks when you are picking your outfit for the next round of golf. Well that should not be the case because brands specifically design socks to keep your feet dry, warm and above everything else, comfortable.

The best golf shoes will of course help with these things too but you should be thinking about your golf socks more.

Thankfully, many brands make excellent models and to help you out we have taken a look at some of the best golf socks below.

Also if you are in the market for other pieces of golf apparel, check out some of our other guides – such as the best golf tops, best golf polos or best golf trousers. whatever you are after, we have got you covered.

Best Golf Socks

FootJoy ProDry Sport Socks

The ProDry Sport socks from FootJoy are all about comfort. They feature a double-layer reinforced heel that pads the foot nicely whilst the very fabric helps here too. They are made from a combination of acrylic, polyester, spandex and nylon to give a soft feel and moisture management.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $9.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £8.49

Nike Multiplier Socks

Nike are a brand that has made some excellent football and basketball socks and there has been an attempt here to bring over some of the same technologies. The sweat-wicking fabric is present and helps the sock stay in place whilst the ribbed design feels great up the ankle. There is also breathability knit into the fabric too.

Also if you are a fan of Nike gear, we have created brand specific guides for them on equipment – such as the best Nike golf shoes and best Nike golf shirts. It may not make golf clubs anymore, but Nike still make high-quality golf gear.

US Buy Now at Nike for $18

Adidas Golf Crew Socks

Of course featuring adidas’ famous three-stripe design, these socks can help your feet last through the days play. Soft and durable they are made from a combination of fabrics all designed to give a comfortable fit, for many rounds.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £14.95

Cuater Hide And Seek Socks

Bring the vacation into your day-to-day with Cuater’s Hide And Seek crew socks. A palm tree print meets special features like an ultra-cushioned sole, no-slip cuff, and odor-block fabrications for a go-to look and feel.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $13.99

Ecco Tour Lite Crew Socks

Ecco have always been known as one of the best providers of footwear with the modern golfer, however they do not stop at footwear and have a whole variety of accessories to complement their shoes. These socks are a case in point. Made from comfortable materials, these also feature mesh panels that help let your feet breathe on the course, and the toe and heel sections are nicely supported. oh and we also recommend checking out the best Ecco golf shoes too to complement these socks.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £13.99

Under Armour HeatGear Crew Socks

Comfort is key to any game of golf, especially on your feet, that’s why Under Armour has developed these socks. Made from HeatGear fabric, they have a comfortable fit, moisture management and also the anti-odour technology is a huge bonus. We also liked the zonal cushioning and arch support.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £9.99

FootJoy TechSof Tour Socks

FootJoy has once again made some quality golf socks here. Heel and ball cushioning supports the feet and the DrySof Moisture Control Technology helps keep your feet dry. Breathable mesh inserts also aid moisture wicking too.

Also if you are in the market for new shoes as well, take a look at the best FootJoy golf shoes in the current range.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $9.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £9.95

Ping SensorCool Socks

These socks offer a long lasting performance fit and feature SensorCool technology which helps to draw perspiration away from the feet and help to keep them cool and dry. Ventilation comes from the mesh upper and the arch support gives a comfortable fit.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $14.99

UK Buy Now at Online Golf for £14

Puma Pounce Socks

Play golf with more comfort and less distraction with these quality socks from Puma Golf. Moisture-wicking, stretchy, comfortable, plus there is added cushioning around the critical zones such as the heel and toe. Basically they perform in every way you want them to on the course.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £10

Glenmuir Dryburgh Socks

With most modern golf courses accepting of this style, the Dryburgh no-show golf socks are an absolute must – a twin pack of quality, cotton rich shoe liners with cushioned soles for an-almost invisible defensive layer, ensuring your feet stay comfortable and protected against impacts and abrasion. We also like the special mesh ventilation panels too which help with moisture wicking properties.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £8

Mizuno Breath Thermo Socks

A great insulating golf sock constructed using Mizuno’s revolutionary thermal fabric, this Mizuno model absorbs moisture released by the body and converts it into heat to keep your feet warm. In short these are fantastic socks that will see you through the winter months.

UK Buy Now at Click Golf for £10.19

Callaway High Performance Socks

The Callaway Performance socks feature a conforming stretch ankle, engineered heels, cushioned foot and a precision toe. Opti-dry technology is also present and opti-stretch complements it nicely thanks to layers of Spandex to ensure maximum range of motion.

UK Buy Now at Click Golf for £6.99

Peter Millar Performance Active Socks

Our new sleek, low-profile socks are designed for ultimate comfort in your active lifestyle. Super-soft stretch fabric with added padding along footbed for a reinforced toe and heel and additional tab of fabric on the back of the sock to minimize friction and blisters.

If you enjoyed this guide on the best golf socks, let us know.