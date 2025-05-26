Your Ultimate Guide To Women's Golf
Instruction, fashion, gear, features and buying advice - we've got female golfers of all abilities covered
There’s never been a better time to celebrate women’s golf. The game is thriving, from rising stars on the global stage to amateurs shaping the sport at every level. Whether you’re new to golf or a seasoned player, there’s so much to be excited about right now, and our Women’s Golf Guide is here to help you enjoy every moment.
All week long, we’ll be sharing fresh, inspiring, and practical content dedicated to the women’s game. You can expect expert instruction from our team of female PGA golf professionals, covering everything from the shots women find most difficult, to short game tips, how to improve your iron play, and advice on how to stay in the moment, just like the pros!
We’ll also dive into the latest golf gear, with buying guides to help you find the best clubs and shoes that suit your game. And of course, we know golf fashion is a huge part of the experience, so we’ll be showcasing the most stylish and functional looks from the latest collections that suit different body shapes, plus insight into what women really want from their golf wardrobes.
Throughout the week, we’ll be publishing features that tackle the topics that matter most to female golfers, whether that’s accessibility, inclusivity, or growing the game for the next generation.
New content will be dropping daily, so check back often for fresh reads, product picks, and performance tips. However you play, and wherever you are on your golfing journey, this guide aims to keep you informed and inspired for when you next tee up!
I'll also be on hand between 3-4pm on Friday 30 May to answer any questions you might have surrounding the women's game. Simply sign up to the conversation below and submit any questions you have by close of play on 29 May.
Instruction
7 Biggest Mistakes Women Golfers Make... And How To Fix Them
Need A Drill To Fix Your Slice? We've Got You Covered...
Fashion
Dressing For Your Body Shape On The Golf Course - What To Wear (And Avoid!)
Why Ping Women's Apparel Is Turning Heads - Including Mine
Equipment
Choosing The Right Golf Tech... Should You Go GPS Watch Or Laser Rangefinder?
What Golf Ball Should I Play?
What's The Difference Between Men's And Women's Golf Clubs
Features
As A Man Who's Spent Years Around Golf, The Best Round I've Ever Seen Was Played By A Woman
7 Ways Women Self-Sabotage Their Golf
7 Things That Have Changed In Golf To Make Women Feel They Belong (And 3 Things That Still Need To Change)
Buying Advice
- Best Women's Golf Sets
- Best Beginner Clubs For Ladies 2025
- Best golf drivers for women
- Best golf irons for women
- Best women's hybrid golf clubs
- Best golf push carts for women
- Best Women's Golf Shoes
- Best Women's Golf Clothes
- Best Women's Golf Shirts
- Best golf skorts
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
As A Man Who's Spent Years Around Golf, The Best Round I've Ever Seen Was Played By A Woman
Mark Townsend has covered women's golf for 20 years - here's why we need to keep banging the drum for more inclusivity
-
Why Ping Women’s Apparel Is Turning Heads – Including Mine
From functional to fashion-forward. Ping proves it understands what modern women want from golf wear
-
As A Man Who's Spent Years Around Golf, The Best Round I've Ever Seen Was Played By A Woman
Mark Townsend has covered women's golf for 20 years - here's why we need to keep banging the drum for more inclusivity
-
Why Ping Women’s Apparel Is Turning Heads – Including Mine
From functional to fashion-forward. Ping proves it understands what modern women want from golf wear
-
Dressing For Your Body Shape On The Golf Course - What To Wear (And Avoid!)
Discover the most flattering golf wear for your body shape
-
Choosing The Right Golf Tech... Should You Go GPS Watch Or Laser Rangefinder?
We break down the pros, cons, and key differences to help you pick the best device for your game
-
The Golf Brand Inspired By Wild Winds And Bold Art – Meet FAMARA
At the heart of FAMARA is a vision: to empower women to embrace the sport they love with confidence, femininity and flair
-
10 Must-Have Items Every Female Golfer Needs In Her Bag This Season (Some You Might Not Expect)
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins reveals what she carries in her bag to help her play well and feel great
-
I Tried To Break 80 With Just A 7-Iron And A Putter... But Did I Manage It?
Single figure golfer Carly Cummins took on the challenge of trying to break 80 using only two clubs - a 7-iron and a putter
-
Equality Versus Tradition - Do Men's And Ladies' Captains Still Belong In Modern Golf?
We question whether a one-for-all golf club captain is progression or a problem