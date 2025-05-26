Your Ultimate Guide To Women's Golf

Instruction, fashion, gear, features and buying advice - we've got female golfers of all abilities covered

Various images promoting the ultimate guide to women&#039;s golf
(Image credit: Ping, abacus, XXIO, Duca del Cosma)
Jump to category:
There’s never been a better time to celebrate women’s golf. The game is thriving, from rising stars on the global stage to amateurs shaping the sport at every level. Whether you’re new to golf or a seasoned player, there’s so much to be excited about right now, and our Women’s Golf Guide is here to help you enjoy every moment.

All week long, we’ll be sharing fresh, inspiring, and practical content dedicated to the women’s game. You can expect expert instruction from our team of female PGA golf professionals, covering everything from the shots women find most difficult, to short game tips, how to improve your iron play, and advice on how to stay in the moment, just like the pros!

We’ll also dive into the latest golf gear, with buying guides to help you find the best clubs and shoes that suit your game. And of course, we know golf fashion is a huge part of the experience, so we’ll be showcasing the most stylish and functional looks from the latest collections that suit different body shapes, plus insight into what women really want from their golf wardrobes.

Throughout the week, we’ll be publishing features that tackle the topics that matter most to female golfers, whether that’s accessibility, inclusivity, or growing the game for the next generation.

New content will be dropping daily, so check back often for fresh reads, product picks, and performance tips. However you play, and wherever you are on your golfing journey, this guide aims to keep you informed and inspired for when you next tee up!

I'll also be on hand between 3-4pm on Friday 30 May to answer any questions you might have surrounding the women's game. Simply sign up to the conversation below and submit any questions you have by close of play on 29 May.

Instruction

7 Biggest Mistakes Women Golfers Make... And How To Fix Them

Katie Dawkins hitting a bunker shot, with an inset image of Katie Dawkins at the top of her backswing with an iron on the driving range and another inset image of Katie Dawkins walking down the fairway carrying her golf bag

(Image credit: Future)

Need A Drill To Fix Your Slice? We've Got You Covered...

Jo Taylor demonstrating a drill to fix a slice, with a headcover under her trail arm to maintain connection throughout the golf swing, with an inset image of the same drill from down the line at address

(Image credit: Future)

Fashion

Dressing For Your Body Shape On The Golf Course - What To Wear (And Avoid!)

Women's fashion 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Why Ping Women's Apparel Is Turning Heads - Including Mine

Ping women's spring/summer 25 apparel

(Image credit: Ping)

Equipment

Choosing The Right Golf Tech... Should You Go GPS Watch Or Laser Rangefinder?

Carly Cummins using a laser rangefinder

(Image credit: Future)

What Golf Ball Should I Play?

Carly Cummins choosing a golf ball

(Image credit: Carly Cummins)

What's The Difference Between Men's And Women's Golf Clubs

What’s The Difference Between Men’s And Women’s Golf Clubs?

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Features

As A Man Who's Spent Years Around Golf, The Best Round I've Ever Seen Was Played By A Woman

Charley Hull and Lilia Vu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7 Ways Women Self-Sabotage Their Golf

Golfer Beth reacts to a golf shot with frustration

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

7 Things That Have Changed In Golf To Make Women Feel They Belong (And 3 Things That Still Need To Change)

Two women playing golf together

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Buying Advice

Alison Root
Alison Root

Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.

