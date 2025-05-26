Your Ultimate Guide To Women's Golf

There’s never been a better time to celebrate women’s golf. The game is thriving, from rising stars on the global stage to amateurs shaping the sport at every level. Whether you’re new to golf or a seasoned player, there’s so much to be excited about right now, and our Women’s Golf Guide is here to help you enjoy every moment.

All week long, we’ll be sharing fresh, inspiring, and practical content dedicated to the women’s game. You can expect expert instruction from our team of female PGA golf professionals, covering everything from the shots women find most difficult, to short game tips, how to improve your iron play, and advice on how to stay in the moment, just like the pros!

We’ll also dive into the latest golf gear, with buying guides to help you find the best clubs and shoes that suit your game. And of course, we know golf fashion is a huge part of the experience, so we’ll be showcasing the most stylish and functional looks from the latest collections that suit different body shapes, plus insight into what women really want from their golf wardrobes.

Throughout the week, we’ll be publishing features that tackle the topics that matter most to female golfers, whether that’s accessibility, inclusivity, or growing the game for the next generation.

New content will be dropping daily, so check back often for fresh reads, product picks, and performance tips. However you play, and wherever you are on your golfing journey, this guide aims to keep you informed and inspired for when you next tee up!

I'll also be on hand between 3-4pm on Friday 30 May to answer any questions you might have surrounding the women's game. Simply sign up to the conversation below and submit any questions you have by close of play on 29 May.

Instruction

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Fashion

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Ping)

Equipment

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Carly Cummins)

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Features

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Buying Advice