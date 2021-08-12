Make sure you are prepared for the winter months with our best winter golf shoe picks.

Best Golf Shoes For Winter

Golf is a game that can be played all year round so it makes sense to have clubs, apparel and also golf shoes that can deal with the weather whether that be in terms of rain, wind and tough ground conditions.

The best golf shoes do exactly that whilst there are some which find it harder when the conditions get wetter, more slippery and just generally more miserable. In essence, some shoes struggle when winter comes.

This can be annoying because many golfers love to play golf in the winter months which therefore makes shoe selection incredibly vital.

So what are some of the best golf shoes for winter and what factors are important to think about when picking a pair?

Well first things first they have to have excellent waterproofing because more rain is inevitable in winter. As such that makes stability and grip important too because the ground can be slippery and the course might not be in perfect condition when it comes to mud, bunkers, etc. As we all know, lack of grip and stability means a lack in confidence during the swing and this could cost you precious strokes.

Acknowledging all of this, we have compiled a list of the best golf shoes to deal with winter conditions below.

Also some other golf guides we recommend checking out are, the best spikeless golf shoes or the most comfortable golf shoes.

Best Golf Shoes For Winter

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoes

+ Top of the range performance

+ Awesome technology

– Leather can scuff a little too easily

Sizes: 6-14

Colors: 2

FootJoy’s Pro/SL Carbon is one of the best FootJoy golf shoes on sale right now. The brand updated the incredibly popular Pro/SL shoe and the Carbon version takes stability that little bit further which makes it perfect for the winter months.

Compared to the regular model, the Carbon is noticeably more rigid in all directions, ideal for golfers with overactive lower halves that need even more stability during their swing.

This comes from a carbon fibre inlay which runs along the entire length of the shoe and this is said to increase rigidity and ground force optimisation. The waterproof capabilities of this shoe are also top-notch.

We also like the look as FootJoy keep finding a way to update the styling of the popular shoe.

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoes Review

adidas Codechaos 21 Golf Shoes

+ Environmentally friendly construction

+ Design improvements on previous generation

– Styling will divide opinion

Sizes: 7-12

Colors: 3

adidas has continued to build on the golf market disruption they tried to achieve in 2020 with the Codechaos shoe, by introducing a new 2021 version with several key changes.

Chief among which is the introduction of adidas’ primeblue recycled yarns that contain more than 50 percent Parley Ocean Plastic. These plastics were intercepted from beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing them from polluting the Earth’s oceans.

In terms of dealing with winter golf, don’t be concerned bout the lack of spikes because adidas has implemented TwistGrip technology where they used heat-map studies to determine the most optimal location for the lugs, providing exception grip. The torsion X stability bar also adds stability too.

Oh and they are also waterproof and have a one-year warranty for piece of mind too.

Ecco S-Three Shoes

+ Ample grip from different lies

+ Protection from the elements

– Bulky for a spikeless model

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colors: 8

Again, don’t be worried about the spikeless design here because the S-Three will deal with those tough winter months no problem.

When we got sent a pair, the leather’s thickness was immediately apparent and yet it was soft too which gave a really snug feel when we tried them on. We also felt it moulded to the shape of our feet too. The most notable innovation here is the Zonal Fluidform Technology with three distinct zones of softness to ensure the right balance of cushioning and stability exactly where you need it.

We felt traction and grip were also good and the waterproofing was an added bonus.

As far as looks go we also think it is one of the best looking shoe on this list.

Ecco S-Three Shoes Review

Under Armour HOVR Drive Golf Shoes

+ Excellent grip and stability

+ Lightweight and comfortable

– Not a lot of color options

Sizes: 7-12

Colors: 2

The top Under Armour model to deal with winter conditions is the HOVR Drive. The design features new lower profile Rotational Resistance spikes (RST 2.0) that maximise traction and provide all-day comfort.

It also has a breathable Clarino microfibre upper which is both lightweight and waterproof to keep your feet cool and dry at all times.

When it does get muddy and wet we might recommend the black finish but the white does look excellent too, with the silver trim giving a classy aesthetic.

Under Armour HOVR Drive Shoes Review

Duca Del Cosma Tomcat Golf Shoes

+ Outstanding comfort

+ Grip and stability in variety of lies

– Unique styling and quite heavy

Size: 7-11

Color: 3

Another shoe to make this list is the Duca Del Cosma Tomcat.

The design also made our best golf shoes for walking because the comfort here is brilliant. Thanks to a couple of foam technologies – Arneflex and OnSteam – your feet will remain comfortable and content, regardless of how many holes you are playing.

Not only that but the lugs on the bottom provide substantial grip, they are waterproof, and Duca Del Cosma should also be commended because the Tomcat is constructed with recycled materials.

We also like the styling too because whilst Duca shoes can perhaps go a bit far with outlandish designs, we think the Tomcat has a sporty profile and looks good in the three different colors.

Duca Del Cosma Tomcat Golf Shoe Review

G/FORE MG4+ Shoes

+ Use all day

+ Modern, stylish design with good color/size choice

– Can feel slightly heavy after a day on the course

Sizes: 7-15

Colors: 6

After getting sent a grey pair of the MG4+ shoes from G/FORE, we have become huge fans.

Lightweight and completely waterproof, the shoe does not compromise in terms of comfort thanks to ForeFoam cushioning and a triple density footbed which is “the ultimate massage for your soles.”

After playing 36 holes over consecutive days, there was no uncomfortable rubbing on our feet, and no blisters either despite taking them out of the box in the morning.

A common thing with spikeless shoes can be less stability and grip than spiked models but there was never a situation in which this came to fruition in these shoes. This is thanks to the non-slip outsole and the stability comes from the heel cup at the back of the shoe that really locks the foot in place without sacrificing any comfort.

G/FORE MG4+ Shoe Review

Skechers Go Golf Pro V4 Shoes

+ Replaceable spikes are a good feature

+ A very solid shoe in every aspect

– Perhaps doesn’t wow you as much as other models

Sizes: 6.5-13

Colors: 3

A shoe design worn by Matt Kuchar, the Pro V4’s from Skechers are one of the best waterproof golf shoes on the market thanks to Skechers’ H2GO waterproof technology which provides 100 per cent waterproof protection from all weather conditions.

Not only that the ‘Ultra Flight’ cushioning and Resamax insoles created a comfortable fit and the grip is provided by a dynamic diamond traction plate and replaceable Softspikes cleats.

Nike Roshe G Tour Shoes

+ Tour validated

+ Popular design

– Other models offer greater stability

Sizes: 7-14

Colors: Various

Designed to help you outlast the weather, Nike’s G Tour shoe features a blend of the iconic Roshe aesthetics, with the performance of an excellent waterproof golf shoe.

Comfort comes from the plush midsole and soft microfibre upper whilst the removable spikes and indentations on the sole of the shoe have been created to offer grip.

Mizuno Genem GTX Shoes

+ Snug fit

+ Stable platform

– Aesthetic is really ‘out there’

Sizes: 6-11

Colors: 2

The Genem GTX is a full-leather premium golf shoe that, thanks to a new Gore-Tex breathable membrane, is totally waterproof.

It also comes with a BOA Closure system and IG5 Spikes that give excellent grip regardless of the conditions.

They can also be tightened and released quickly and even re-aligned for direction.

Puma Ignite PWRADAPT Caged Shoes

+ Stylish and very comfortable

+ Excellent grip from a variety of lies

– Waterproofing isn’t as strong as other models

Sizes: 7-15

Colors: 4

As you would expect from a shoe that featured in our best spiked golf shoes list, we found the grip to be very good in this golf shoe and the support was right up there too especially given how lightweight it is.

The fact it is so light may push you to use this as more of a summer golf shoe but it is waterproof and even on difficult terrain it performed so we cannot see any reason why you wouldn’t use a pair in the winter too.

Hey, if the shoe performs well enough for Bryson DeChambeau, then it most definitely will for you as well.

Puma Ignite PWRADAPT Caged Shoes Review

Ecco Biom G3 Shoes

+ Excellent grip and stability

+ Top-notch waterproofing and breathability

– No off-course versatility

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colors: 3

Ecco has put together one of the best golf shoes for winter in the form of the Biom G3 which is arguably the best spiked model the brand makes.

The Gore-Tex protection ensures your feet will stay dry and won’t get sweaty thanks to the excellent breathability whilst we should also mention the underfoot stability too.

It feels low to the ground and stable thanks to the eight Zarma-Tour spikes which work together with hybrid cleats on the toe and rotation line to offer optimal grip and a more stable footing.

Ecco Biom G3 Shoes Review

Rife RF-05 The Element Shoes

+ Will suit those wanting a simple design

+ Good value

– Lacks any real wow factor

Sizes: 7-11

Colors: 1

The RF-05 The Element shoe is definitely a model to consider if you don’t want to spend over £100.

The shoe has been constructed with a microfibre material for long-lasting durability and 100% waterproof protection from the elements. Not only that but the insole and high-rebound cushioning give walking comfort, and the Pridesport Pulsar spikes give grip when it is needed most.

Stromberg Blade Shoes

Sizes: 7-11

Colors: 2

+ Heel counter supports foot well

+ Good comfort

– Not the best looking shoe

The best golf shoes for winter don’t have to be expensive and one model that offers excellent value is the Blade from Stromberg. Of course they are totally waterproof and we particularly liked the mesh lining and Memory Foam Insock which gives comfort throughout the round.

Inesis Grip Waterproof Shoes

+ Solid waterproof construction

+ Great value on offer

– Perhaps may not have the durability of other shoes on this list

Sizes: 5.5-12.5

Colors: 5

Inesis is becoming a brand synonymous with outstanding value on golf products and it seems these shoes fit into that bracket too. It is not often you can get a pair of light, supportive, waterproof and super grippy shoes for less than £100 but that is exactly the case here. Definitely a model to consider.

FootJoy Tour X Shoes

+ Tour proven

+ A strong winter golf shoe

– More color choice needed

Sizes: 6-14

Colors: 2

Another outstanding golf shoe, the Tour X is the best spiked model FootJoy makes and is commonly spotted out on Tour.

The world’s best players have to be ready for any eventuality when it comes to weather and conditions so it makes sense that they would choose a shoe that can deal with whatever Mother Nature throws at them.

This therefore explains the Tour X choice, because it is a shoe that delivers in terms of grip, comfort, stability and protection.

FootJoy Tour X Shoe Review

Adidas Tour 360 XT Shoes

+ Grip performance hard to beat

+ Modern, cool styling

– Require wearing in

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colors: 3

The adidas Tour360 XT shoe gets its name from the X-shaped traction system on the outsole, providing multi-directional grip throughout the swing.

Not only that but the eight cleats help create a strong and stable base for your feet so you can deal with any lie and any ground condition with ease. The waterproofing is solid and the Boost technology creates a very snug and comfortable fit as well.

If you enjoyed this guide on the best golf shoes for winter, check out the Golf Monthly website.