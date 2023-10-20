Under Armour Stormproof Cloudstrike Stretch Golf Jacket Review
We put the Stormproof Cloudstrike Stretch jacket from Under Armour to the test to see how it handled adverse weather conditions
A superb waterproof jacket that repelled water effortlessly throughout an entire round. The customized fit via the straps on the side saves the jacket causing any disruption while swinging and the stretch material allows you to swing with freedom. It would be nice to see it in more colorways, but aside from that there is very little Under Armour has failed to achieve with this jacket.
Superb stretch and mobility
Customized fit via side straps
Storm technology repelled water with ease
Only available in a black colorway
The Under Armour Stormproof Cloudstrike Stretch jacket is the premium waterproof jacket in the brands 2023 lineup and comes in a stealthed-out black base color with white accents. Under Armour has always been a brand that truly has the golfer or athlete in mind and they often produce what are consider to be some of the best waterproof jackets and mid layers, perfect for keeping you warm and dry through the winter months.
I’m someone who has always shied away from wearing waterproof jackets because I often find them overly-restricting and stop me from making an athletic motion while swinging. The Cloudstrike Stretch jacket certainly lived up to its name by supplying excellent freedom of movement while swinging in the wind and the rain. Where I often find waterproof jackets to come up baggy around the waist area, I really enjoyed the bi-swing design on this jacket which provided further mobility, I also loved the two elastic and velcro straps to create a customized tapered look and fit.
I tested this jacket on multiple occasions, both times in conditions I wouldn’t normally dare step on the course, but I put my trust in the Cloudstrike Stretch jacket to do its job in keeping me dry. The Storm technology worked excellently well in shielding me from the rain and repelled water just as it was designed to. Despite the relentless rain and wind, the temperature was fairly mild and so I was pleasantly surprised to discover how breathable the Cloudstrike Stretch jacket was when walking the hills of Effingham Golf Club in Surrey.
Despite only available in one the one colorway, this jacket looks smart in a full zip design and has waterproof zips on the pockets. The extra technology such as the fluorine-free water repellent treatment helped this jacket battle the elements and kept me dry throughout my round while not soaking through at all. The Cloudstrike Stretch jacket should be seriously considered if you’re looking to improve your game regardless of the weather this winter.
