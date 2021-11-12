Wet lie chipping method

In this video, GM Top Coach Andrew Jones offers some excellent advice on how to chip from muddy lies. His wet lie chipping method is a must for every golfer!

Facing a chip from a muddy or wet lie is a scenario no golfer enjoys. The margin for error on the strike is much smaller than usual and using your normal technique leaves this shot wrought with danger. That's why you need to employ a wet lie chipping method.

So I much prefer using a bunker shot technique. The only real change is the ball position that should sit a little more towards the centre of your stance. As with a bunker should you are not aiming to strike the ball directly here but to catch it slightly fat, striking the ground before the ball. 

The swing itself should be full and aggressive to ensure you have enough speed through the ground to advance the ball onto the green. Try this wet lie chipping method approach in practice – it really works from those horrible, muddy lies.

In the winter, when the greens are soft, it makes sense when you pitch to throw the ball up in the air and carry it as close to the hole as possible. However, you will know how to pitch from muddy lies as the technique is slightly different. Having said that, this isn’t always a good idea to choose a lofted club. Your shot selection process again starts with a close look at the lie. Examine how it is sitting because if your ball is in an area without much grass, a lower-flighted, running shot is a much safer option.

Being able to make a shorter swing with less loft takes disaster out of play. However, be warned that if the pin is at the back of the green, make sure you take enough club.

It’s an amateur mistake to go for a running shot and leave it halfway. Don’t be afraid to use a mid iron or even a hybrid to make sure you get the run you need to reach the flag.

Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for over 15-years. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. Neil is currently a 2-handicap golfer who has played the game for as long as he can remember. In his role at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points. 

Neil is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X

