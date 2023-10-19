Galvin Green Ally Waterproof Jacket Review

Galvin Green is renowned for producing high-quality golf clothing that performs well in various weather conditions, so I was therefore keen to find out if the premium women’s Ally waterproof jacket lives up to the brand’s esteemed reputation.

Galvin Green make some of the best golf rain jackets and all are 100% waterproof thanks to the GORE-TEX fabric, but there are three different types of materials used in the extensive women’s collection. The Ally features GORE-TEX Paclite stretch material and as Paclite suggests, this jacket is extremely lightweight and it takes up very little space in your golf bag.

It comes in four color options that each feature three different color combinations, black/cool gray/white, blue/cool gray/white, cool gray/white/coral, navy/cool gray/white, and it’s the contrasting two-tone side panels that create a real slimming effect. The Ally is an ultra-smart looking jacket with simple design details such as piping on the nicely shaped sleeves and the slightly slanted zipped pockets that contribute to its stylish design make it one of the best waterproof golf jackets on the market.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Howard Boylan) (Image credit: Howard Boylan) (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

There is nothing worse than playing golf in a bulky waterproof, but I was seriously impressed how lightweight, comfy and easy to pack away this jacket was when the rain came and went. I can’t say that I noticed a massive amount of stretch in the fabric, but I was able to swing freely and whilst I did notice some rustling, which is common with GORE-TEX, it certainly wasn’t a distraction. The smooth and shiny texture of the material on the inside, which is highly breathable, adds to its overall comfort.

Most importantly I stayed completely dry, and it’s got wind protection too. I loved how I could tweak the cuffs and the elastic hem drawstring to snug it up all around, not just for comfort but to keep the rain out everywhere. Also, the two-way zipper extends to the very top of the neck, so another waterproof barrier!

It's difficult to fault this jacket, so a worthwhile investment if you want to experience a more pleasurable round of golf when it's raining.