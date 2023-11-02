5 Reasons Why You Should Wear Winter Golf Boots

The humble golf boot has, rightly or wrongly, been one of the biggest fashion faux pas in golf's already quirky sense of fashion. Many would argue that is still the case today. I, however, wholeheartedly disagree.

The wider Golf Monthly team and I have been out testing some of the best golf boots on wet golf courses up and down the country over the last few weeks and have pretty much all come up with the same conclusion - 'they're really good, for a golf boot.'

I'm here to try and remove that final caveat and put the argument across that golf boots are an undervalued and underappreciated option for winter golfers. While I agree that the quality of the best winter golf shoes and the best waterproof golf shoes might negate the need for a golf boot entirely, I'm here to defend the often maligned golf boot and hopefully make you reconsider your prejudgments.

Extra waterproof protection

The Duca Del Cosma Bologna was one of our favorite golf boots of 2023 (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Of course, the best waterproof golf shoes will offer ample protection in wet weather, but golf boots offer that extra level of waterproofness that other golf shoes can't match. With all that extra shoe going up the ankle and leg, there is so much more protection from water seeping in from above. Those who find themselves rummaging through wet long grass often will know the horrible feeling when water enters your shoe from the top and seeps down your ankle and soaking your foot.

You don't need to fear such an issue with the golf boot. If you tuck your trousers into the tops of the golf boot too (a fashion decision I'm willing to make), the golf boot also does a great job at keeping mud and grass off your trousers. In my testing of various golf boots, I've never found this extra area around the ankle in any way intrusive to my swing and I actually think some might benefit from the extra support around that ankle area. For the worst wet weather, the golf boot is unmatched when it comes to overall waterproof protection.

Added warmth

The Adicross GTX spikeless golf boot is a breathable, comfortable and warm golf boot offering. (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

You'll no doubt be utilizing the golf boot in the poorest of poor conditions out on the golf course. On a particularly cold day, the golf boot once again comes into its own and does a great job of keeping your feet warm. All those extra materials around the ankle do a great job of locking heat into the shoe. The best golf boots we've tested recently offer an added level of warmth around the foot but still remain lightweight and comfortable to walk in. Lob on a pair of thermal socks with a pair of golf boots and your feet will be toasty and warm for your entire round of golf.

With this in mind, I'd avoid golf boots on a warmer day, as that nice heat can turn into sweat pretty quickly. The Adidas Adicross GTX boot uses Gore-Tex materials which have proven to be the most breathable in our golf boot testing so far, so something to bare in mind if you're thinking of investing in a golf boot to wear all year round.

Uniqueness

Nike's Shield golf boot is...unique to say the least (Image credit: Future)

By this point, I hope I'm starting to bring you around to the idea of the golf boot. I'm sure we can all agree they offer a unique look for a winter golf outfit, and that's another reason I think they should be worn more by more golfers in the winter.

The Nike Air Zoom Inifinity Shielf golf boot (pictured above) is certainly one of the more outlandish examples of what a golf boot can look like. If you want a more subtle boot, Puma's Drylbl golf boot in all black certainly offers something of a more restrained example style-wise. I've been testing the Duca Del Cosma Bologna golf boot for the last few weeks and have received a number of compliments for how smart it looks. I think this particular example, with the quick-lacing BOA system, is a great example of how to make a golf boot look smarter. From these three examples alone, we can see the wonderful variety in looks the golf boot offers.

So much more than for golf

The Duca Del Cosma Olivia golf boot is as appropriate for a Sunday morning walk as it is a round of golf (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Such a practical shoe should be used for more than just a round of golf, right? Such is the versatile nature of golf boots, the keen ramblers amongst us coudl easily use them as walking boots as much as golf boots. With waterproof protection and excellent grip from a specially designed outsole, the golf boot will easily be at home along a public bridleway as it is on the 18th fairway. Certainly, the Adidas Women's Adicross GTX golf boots would be an incredibly versatile offering for those who love golf and walking.

Protect your best shoes

The Puma Drylbl boot in black will mask any mud and cleans really easily. (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Winter is a time to pop your fresh white trainers into the cupboard for a sustained period of hibernation. Even some of your favorite spiked golf shoes might not want to be taken out in the worst conditions.

When the course gets really muddy, the golf boot can be a theoretical shield for your more coveted golf shoes. It doesn't matter if they get muddy or sodden, that's its job. Don't let your favorites get muddy this winter, let the golf boot do that instead.