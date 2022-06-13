Sunderland Whisperdry Pro-Lite Waterproof Jacket Review

A stylish yet practical waterproof jacket that offers expert protection from the elements

Sunderland Whisperdry
This waterproof jacket is lightweight, breathable with stretchy material that makes swinging a golf club in difficult conditions effortless

    Fully waterproof

    Lightweight

    Sealed seams

    Quiet

    Stretchy material

    Stylish colours

James Hibbitt
Sunderland Whisperdry Pro-Lite Waterproof Golf Jacket Review

Having a reliable, lightweight, breathable and fashionable waterproof jacket is essential for golfers who regularly play in interchangeable conditions but finding one that performs is very difficult. 

When it comes to waterproof protection, I have always considered it to be an underappreciated essential item among golfers. There is a fine line between underinvesting and suffering the consequence when the heavens open and spending a small fortune on an item which admittedly, might not be needed all that often.

With this jacket, Sunderland have found the perfect balance between high-performance yet maintaining a modest and respectable price for a product of this type. 

Personally speaking, Sunderland are synonymous with making premium apparel but where they really set themselves apart is the waterproof market. This is again demonstrated by the Whisperdry Pro-Lite waterproof jacket. 

So often, putting a waterproof jacket on is seen as a last resort as they have a reputation of restricting movement. With the 4-way stretch fabric, swinging a golf club in this jacket is legitimately effortless. The material is also silent so it is easy to forget that you are wearing one. 

From experience in wearing this product in moderate showers and continued rain, this jacket really stood up to the test. The full zip design is robust and kept my under-shirt bone dry. Through my thorough testing, I have the utmost confidence in this product and so do Sunderland. The NEVERWEATHERBEATEN protection means this jacket is guaranteed for its lifetime against heavy, prolonged rain. 

One of the underrated features of this product is its adjustability. The anti-snag velcro bonded cuff and waist design means you can optimise the fit. It also features two side pockets with the same robust zip design. In testing, I placed my glove in one of these pockets in between shots and found it remained dry.

I soon learned that the jacket is extremely robust yet its lightweight nature was equally as impressive. Whether you carry your golf clubs or push a trolley, you won't notice any additional weight in the bag when storing it. 

The jacket is very true to size and there are six stylish colour options to chose from. In summary, I have worn a lot of waterproof jackets in my time and found this to be among the very best.

