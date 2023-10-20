Ping SensorDry S2 Pro Half-Zip Jacket Review
We took this warm, waterproof outer garment out on a rainy afternoon to see how it could handle the conditions
A thoughtfully designed and versatile rain jacket that should be a staple of anyone's winter wardrobe. With ample adjustability to find the right fit and reliable materials that keep the wearer dry and warm, this fashionable half-zip jacket is a real winner.
-
+
Superb versatility for a variety of conditions
-
+
Plenty of adjustability around cuffs and collars
-
+
Inner storm cuffs for added protection to elements
-
-
Not ideal in warm, wet conditions
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Ping SensorDry S2 Pro Half-Zip Jacket Review
The half-zip waterproof jacket is something of a rarity when we consider the best golf rain jackets. You'll find most models are full-zip jackets, but his latest offering from Ping bucks the trend with what I think is a very fashionable half-zip option. It certainly looks more like a conventional golf midlayer than an out-and-out jacket, which I really like. Thanks to this, I can see this being a really versatile addition to anyone's wardrobe. It can be worn with just a polo underneath if it's a warm but wet day or you can layer underneath it for the harsher conditions you might face.
From a practical perspective, this jacket has you covered. Fully waterproof and windproof with seam-sealed zips, no element will permeate this jacket and, after testing it over a number of rounds in adverse weather, it stood up well. The pockets are plentiful too. There are two zippered pockets on either side as well as a useful pocket on the chest which is deep enough to hold a mobile phone. Whatsmore is that its fairly compact, allowing it to easily stow away in your golf bag when you no longer need it.
There is also a vast amount of adjustability on the fit, meaning pretty much everyone will be able to find ideal comfort. The cuffs are fully adjustable as is the shock cord hem and collar - both of which are particularly useful if the rain is very heavy. Another thought addition is the side zips that run along the side seam of the jacket. Unzipping these makes it much easier to put on over the top of your head, and means it slips on as easily as a conventional full zip jacket.
Such is the solid windproof nature of this jacket, my only concern is how usable it is when conditions turn wet and warm. I tested this on a wet, 20°C autumn day and while it kept me bone dry, I was a bit too warm at some points. A mild but wet day in the summer for example wouldn't quite suit this jacket as much. For these conditions, I think you'd be much better off with a more lightweight rain jacket like the Sunderland Whisperdy Pro-Lite jacket or the Adidas Rain.Rdy hooded jacket.
Ping has always been a brand that has made thoughtful, practical, and reliable waterproof apparel. This new half-zip jacket is no different and I think a lot of people will really enjoy the design and versatile nature of this fashionable jacket. Bar the fact it's not ideal in mild conditions, this is a near-faultless example of a waterproof jacket for me.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes since he joined Golf Monthly and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2
Fairway: TaylorMade Stealth 2 15°, Ping G425 Max 21°
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i59 (5-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix
