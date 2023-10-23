Peter Millar Winter Wind Gust Jacket
We put this gust-proof jacket to the test on a very wet, windy day to see how it performed.
A stylish and very practical lightweight jacket that works equally well on or off the course. Part jacket, part mid-layer, it has terrific versatility.
-
+
Super-flexible, lightweight jacket that still provides plenty of protection
-
+
Flattering shape and style
- +
-
-
No internal pocket
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
I have been playing golf for my entire adult life, and it’s not so long ago that golf fashion was for the golf course, while general fashion was for everywhere else. More recently, the sport has happily become a far more popular one for all, and the apparent need for golf to have its very own clothing styles and patterns has diminished. There is now a far greater demand for, and indeed supply of, apparel that can be used in a wider setting. Peter Millar has been a key player in this, and the new Winter Wind gust jacket is a perfect example, one that can be worn and enjoyed wherever you go.
I have been a golfer for over 40 years, and it is nothing but a pleasure to find clothing that I can enjoy playing in, but which doesn’t label me as a golfer. This now even applies to the best golf shoes, and while not so long ago I would have reached for a sweater or fleece when the sun was setting or the wind was getting up, having this gust jacket in the bag is an excellent new option.
While thin, the material is very soft and comfortable and a pleasure to wear. It is made from a blend of 90% polyester and 10% spandex, and I really enjoy the snug but flattering fit. Even over my ample chest and stomach, it looks really good and has already won admiring comments from my friends. The comfort comes from a thin, gridded, fleecy interior which weaves its magic without adding to the bulk, and the material has a 4-way stretch with the bonus of being water-resistant. I feel I can easily wear this over a polo shirt or a mid-layer, or potentially even under a rain jacket.
The popular Peter Millar brand name appears just below the right shoulder, while the crown sport logo is just below the collar on the back. There is also a very well hidden external chest pocket that is so subtle, I almost missed it, and the whole thing is made using recycled material which adds even more to its credentials and appeal. It’s hard to be specific about recommending the uses for a garment that is so extremely versatile that it can be worn pretty much anywhere and on any occasion, but that is the joy of this high-quality Peter Millar windbreaker.
For more garments revolved around wind protection, take a look at our specific buying guides on the best golf hoodies, or best golf vests.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for more than 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly for over ten years, specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played more than 1,170 different courses in almost 50 countries. Despite lockdowns and travel restrictions in 2021, he still managed to play 80 different courses during the year, 43 of them for the first time. This included 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but nine. During the 2021-22 review period, Rob has played 34 of the Golf Monthly Top 200. He is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
-
'Not Coming For A Sightseeing Tour' - Club Pro Hero Michael Block Confirmed For Latest Start
Michael Block is heading to Sydney late next month to compete in the ISPS Handa Australian Open
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Michael Block Gives Honest Verdict On Why He Doesn’t Play On The PGA Tour
Michael Block explains why he's not playing on the PGA Tour, saying that even his very best form would not be good enough to win
By Paul Higham Published
-
CT Lin and Wenyi Ding Lead Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
At the halfway point of the 14th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, the field is tightly bunched.
By Fergus Bisset Published