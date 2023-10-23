Peter Millar Winter Wind Gust Jacket

I have been playing golf for my entire adult life, and it’s not so long ago that golf fashion was for the golf course, while general fashion was for everywhere else. More recently, the sport has happily become a far more popular one for all, and the apparent need for golf to have its very own clothing styles and patterns has diminished. There is now a far greater demand for, and indeed supply of, apparel that can be used in a wider setting. Peter Millar has been a key player in this, and the new Winter Wind gust jacket is a perfect example, one that can be worn and enjoyed wherever you go.

I have been a golfer for over 40 years, and it is nothing but a pleasure to find clothing that I can enjoy playing in, but which doesn’t label me as a golfer. This now even applies to the best golf shoes, and while not so long ago I would have reached for a sweater or fleece when the sun was setting or the wind was getting up, having this gust jacket in the bag is an excellent new option.

While thin, the material is very soft and comfortable and a pleasure to wear. It is made from a blend of 90% polyester and 10% spandex, and I really enjoy the snug but flattering fit. Even over my ample chest and stomach, it looks really good and has already won admiring comments from my friends. The comfort comes from a thin, gridded, fleecy interior which weaves its magic without adding to the bulk, and the material has a 4-way stretch with the bonus of being water-resistant. I feel I can easily wear this over a polo shirt or a mid-layer, or potentially even under a rain jacket.

The popular Peter Millar brand name appears just below the right shoulder, while the crown sport logo is just below the collar on the back. There is also a very well hidden external chest pocket that is so subtle, I almost missed it, and the whole thing is made using recycled material which adds even more to its credentials and appeal. It’s hard to be specific about recommending the uses for a garment that is so extremely versatile that it can be worn pretty much anywhere and on any occasion, but that is the joy of this high-quality Peter Millar windbreaker.

