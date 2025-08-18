7 Tips For Taking A Non-Golfer To The Range (And Making Sure They Love It)

To so many of my friends (especially in my 20s) golf was a complete no-no. I’d try and get them to come to the range or to some of my group lessons and they simply wouldn’t have any of it. Whether that was down to the perception of the game being old fashioned, sexist, or difficult, who knows, but since we’ve all had kids, they’ve begun to see the benefits of golf to both life and even business.

Ok, I’m a golf coach, and some may say that makes it easier to get my pals hitting great shots. But here are some easy ways to introduce the non-golfing humans in your life into the game.

Talk About The Benefits

Sell golf to your friends and change the perception they might have of the game. Try and strip back any stigma and talk about the benefits of playing golf. It’s a game for a lifetime, opportunity to network in business, both mental and physical health benefits, social side, beautiful views, awesome golf fashion available these days and closeness to nature. The list goes on and on.

Location Is Everything

If you take your non-golfing friend to a members only club as their first golfing experience, then pick the club wisely. Don’t intimidate and scare them off! Opt for a golf range that gamifies the sport and really encourages FUN, with no rules and dress code. An inclusive environment where they will naturally relax rather than be fearful of being told off. A venue that paints the right picture of golf. Not the golf of then but the golf of now.

Kit Is Crucial

Make sure they can borrow some equipment that is suitable. Giving your female friend a 7-iron from the bag of a 6’5” boyfriend isn’t going to help her. Ask the range or club if you can borrow a half decent demo iron. The wrong kit can really hamper success and your mate will quickly lose interest.

Easy On The Info

The biggest thing that puts somebody off is just not being able to hit the ball. Nobody likes to suck at a sport and a very easy way to really flop at golf is to try and think about too many things. So KEEP IT SIMPLE.

Start with human movement. I’d always get them to warm up with no club, and from an athletic position I’d get them to swing their arms around their body. See how the body moves and keep tension out of it. Try to relate golf to other sports they play. For example, the setup can be relatable to how you’d get ready to return serve in tennis. Weight on the balls of the feet, tipped from the hips. The half swing can feel like you’re popping a rugby ball.

Less Is More

Don’t hand them 200 balls. That first experience doesn’t need to result in them shedding the skin on their hands and embedding bad habits. Encourage them to rehearse more than hit, go through a simple routine. This will see them wanting to come back for more.

Start Small And Start Satisfied

A half shot is all that is required when a golfer first starts their journey. Consistency is far more important than distance. Results will come faster if baby steps are taken at the start. So hang off teaching them the full swing and expecting miracles. Let them see the ball fly by working on hip to hip swings.

The most important element is ensuring they know it is NOT the golf ball they are going for. Clicking the tee peg or firmly sweeping the mat is the aim of the game. I’ve coached so many people who’ve been taught their first few visits by a relative or friend, and not once has that person explained that the golf club does the lifting part for you. You just need to get what’s underneath it.

Instinctively as humans we feel we have to help the ball in the air which sees them leaning back behind the ball and bundles of effort going into it. So start with that “Tick-Tock” idea - a half shot that clicks the tee underneath. The tee peg makes it easier and will give results faster. If you want your friend to experience that WOW feeling when a ball flies, tell them to relax, click the tee with a pendulum action that doesn’t stop at the ball. The ball gets in the way of a Tick and a Tock.

Emphasis On FUN

As I said at the start, make sure you take them into an environment that oozes fun. An intro to golf doesn’t have to be full swing, it could even be crazy golf. Showing them how to putt by stroking not hitting will likely see them take the money off you there and then!

Aim for fun targets, pick fun games on tech such as TopTracer and Inrange. Equally, try not to be a fun sponge by smashing your driver in a bid to show off. This isn’t what you're here for. Encouragement needs a gentle approach.

Golf gives us so much, why wouldn’t we want to share it with anyone we care about. It’s the best gift you can give as a golfer yourself. Once they’ve had a taste, recommend group lessons and watch them soar!