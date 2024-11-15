The 10 Best-Looking Golf Club Designs Of All Time

There are some golf clubs, whether they are performing or not, that you could never be angry with. The years pass by and still they remain in your bag, and even if they do occasionally get dropped for a newer model, they’ll never leave your garage – and you wouldn’t dream of sticking them on eBay. Not a chance.

We’ve been blessed with some stunning designs over the years, so coming up with a list of the best-looking golf clubs of all time is no easy task. This is subjective, of course. There may be some golfers who fell in love with those square drivers (someone had to), or certain ones that had white crowns. These just happen to be our authors' favorites…

Wilson 8802 Putter

(Image credit: Wilson)

The Wilson Staff 8802 blade putter is a vintage model that is widely considered one of the best putter designs of all time. At the 2024 Masters, Tiger Woods was pictured hitting a few practice putts with it; it’s an old favorite that the former World No.1 and 15-time Major champion has spoken fondly of in the past.

“I really do practice with my 8802 probably the most because I like feeling that toe release and I like putting with my right hand,” Woods told NBC Sports in 2020, adding that he used it as a kind of “training aid”. It’s more than that, Tiger – it’s a work of art.

Miura MB 101 Irons

(Image credit: Roc Golf)

Designed and constructed by the legendary Katsuhiro Miura, each Miura club is individually made using the manufacturer’s forging process. Quite simply, they look incredible.

If you’re a good (very good) ball striker and you like a razor sharp look at address, these irons have probably already made it onto your radar. With zero offset, a thin topline, and a compact blade length, this is an iron that will make traditionalists weak at the knees.

Titleist Bulls Eye Putter

To the untrained eye, this much-loved flatstick could be mistaken for one of those putters you hire out at a crazy golf place. To be fair, it does look a bit like something you could pick up for a few bucks at a garage sale. Should you ever do so, be sure to buy it, for some of these are worth much gold.

In the late 1940s, Phoenix professional John Reuter set about designing a putter that swung like the pendulum of a clock. They were first known as ‘the sweet strokers’, before the name became ‘Bulls Eye’.

Titleist (Acushnet) put them into mass production in 1958 and they became one of the most popular, and successful, putters of the 20th century. Simple, unfussy and classic in the way it looks, this throwback to simpler times remains very pleasing on the eye.

Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Putter

(Image credit: Scotty Cameron)

Okay, so it was slightly predictable that a Scotty was going to feature on this list – but you’d have a hard time convincing us that the Newport 2 isn’t one of the best-looking golf clubs of all-time.

When Tiger Woods was in his pomp, he rarely seemed to miss inside 10 feet – he’d gently rock his shoulders and his Scotty would do the rest. It’s a model that has been refined by its master craftsman over the years and there have been various incarnations, but it remains one of the most popular putter styles out there.

Mizuno MP-33 Irons

(Image credit: Clubs n Covers, eBay)

Just as we were never going to not include a Scotty, you can’t have a best-looking list without at least one set of Mizuno irons – and while it was a tough call, we’ve gone with the MP-33s.

Golfers around the world will still have dreams about these curved muscle back blades; the name will no doubt bring back pleasant memories for a lot of decent golfers. Former World No.1 Luke Donald played with these beauties, as did many a Tour pro.

The Mizuno MP-33 irons hit the shelves in 2002, and they were still being produced four years later. In fact, after its retail life came to an end, it was still available for custom orders many years after that.

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Driver

(Image credit: Future)

We were big fans of the original Paradym family, and although there were minimal improvements when the 2024 Callaway Ai Smoke arrived, some aesthetic improvements have made it one of the standout products of the year.

Some might say it’s a bit of a stretch putting this into the top-10 of all-time, but the combination of visual carbon and the gray give this driver a really sophisticated and cohesive visual.

Meanwhile, the smokey pattern from the original Paradym Triple Diamond continues but is sharper, and with the gray accent looks even smarter. The vibrant blue logo is also the perfect accent to the gray and purely for shelf appeal, this big stick stood from the competition this year.

TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver

(Image credit: TaylorMade Golf)

The new TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini driver is without question one of the coolest clubs to have launched in 2024 – its shelf appeal is off the charts.

This is a new-look version of its popular BRNR Mini-Driver Copper. The previous copper accent colors have become more prevalent and have given the crown a fantastic look. Meanwhile, the BRNR logo has been replaced with a retro TaylorMade engraving. Also very cool.

The features and tech of the previous model remain the same, so this is merely a cosmetic change – one that gets a big thumbs up from us.

Ping i59 Irons

(Image credit: Future)

These fantastic irons were a contender for the best new club launch of 2021. They weren’t just visually stunning – they offered surprisingly high levels of forgiveness for what was a better player model.

Replacing the iBlade (another very good looking iron, by the way), the Ping i59 irons featured a new groove figuration. There were a few extra grooves and they were more tightly spaced, whilst a white bottom grove framed the ball nicely and helped players to focus on the strike. A clean looking iron that really suited the eye of the better player from pretty much every angle.

Honma Beres Driver

Golf Monthly editor Neil Tappin bought this $5,000 Honma Beres driver on his credit card in 2019, and he still has $500 left to pay off before it’s officially his. We jest. This driver was sent back to Honma via armed couriers in layers and layers of bubble wrap.

For those who didn’t know, Honma is a brand that crafts high end, premium golf equipment, and it has a sub-brand/franchise called Beres (ultra-premium). If you thought Honma was expensive, Beres takes premium to a whole new level with customisation and its component parts.

“We've got 24 carat gold sprinkled pretty much throughout the whole of this golf club,” Honma Fitting Specialist Luke Peterken told us at the time.

A bit blingy? Well, yes, it probably is. Aesthetically pleasing? Absolutely.

Nike VR Pro Combo Irons

(Image credit: GolfBidder)

A belated happy 10th birthday to the Nike VR Pro Combo irons. If you’re still playing with a set of these, eight years ago the sports giant stopped making golf equipment, we don’t blame you.

When these irons arrived in the Golf Monthly offices (which were in Southwark, London at the time), the story goes that there was a mad scramble (fight) for who’d hit these irons first.

That honor went to Paul O’Hagan. Our former senior equipment writer may have gone on to work for an equipment brand that starts and ends with the letter ‘t', but rumor has it he still has a set of these in his garage.